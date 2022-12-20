On Sunday night, Bella Hadid did a soft launch of her new hair color on her Instagram Stories, using a filter just distorting enough to have her followers wondering — is this for real? It seems like she definitely has gone full bottle blonde, captioning the short video of three teddy bears dancing around her head with “feeling a little better & a little blonder.”

In her hair debut, Bella is wearing a green jacket with decorative seams over a loose silk shirt and a silver necklace hung with an ornate turqoise pendant, with her freshly bleached tresses parted down the middle. Based on this clip, the model went with a warmer honey-tone blonde, setting her apart from her sister Gigi Hadid’s icier look.

Hadid further confirmed the hue update by stepping out in Aspen this week with her newly blonde locks kept in braids.

Everyone loves a hair transformation right before the new year, but Bella has been playing with blonde off-and-on over the years. She maintained a warm ombre for a while before changing back to her usual burgundy.

Perhaps the warm reception to this glamourous look gave her the extra push she needed to make the change official. She apparently did have lighter hair as a child, but at a certain point decided to go darker as a way to separate herself from her sister in their modeling careers.

In 2016, Bella told Allure, “I just have a darker personality. And my sister being blonde and me being brunette, it's a good separation...I put a blonde wig on and think it would be fun to go back, but I'm happy with my hair.”

Intrusive thoughts won.