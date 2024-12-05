We’ve all experienced the panic-stricken scramble to find a gift that’s both thoughtful and practical—without making you look like you Googled “beauty gifts under $100” two hours before the holiday party. This is me, you, and everyone we know, all through December, so don’t fret. Whether you’re buying for the beauty-obsessed cousin or the office manager who always remembers your coffee order, the goal is simple: find something they’ll actually use (and secretly love) without breaking the bank. Our foolproof guide is here to help you pretend like you’ve had it all together from the start—because who needs the stress of gift-giving when you can easily give with style (and a hint of smug satisfaction)?

Loewe 001 Woman Eau de Parfum $160 See on Neiman Marcus Are you unfamiliar with Loewe Woman 001 eau de parfum? Well, let us assure you that it’s one of their best olfactory offerings, nestled in an already divine collection of fragrances from the LOEWE 001 scent collection. This beautiful aroma is as effortlessly chic as your most divine cashmere sweater, with whispers of soft musk, linen, and hypnotic jasmine notes wrapped in a bouquet of luxury. Consider this gift for your special someone, who has perfectly manicured taste.

Dior Ambre Nuit Candle $100 See on Dior For the candle lover in your life, why settle for ordinary when you can gift the perfection of Dior? The Amber Nuit, with its elegant rose and warm ambergris notes, comes in a sleek, beautifully crafted box. It’s the perfect touch to enhance the mood of your work desk, fireplace, or bath—and proves no one does refinement quite like Dior.

Tom Ford Lip Color Matte Lipstick in #16 Scarlet Rouge $62 See on Sephora Only the best will do—and no one does lip color quite like Tom Ford Beauty. Not only is Scarlet Rouge famously adored by Angelina Jolie herself, this lip color also exudes sleek elegance. So pop this fabulous pigment into your lucky recipient’s stocking; they’ll thank you all year long for the rich, velvety texture that keeps lips hydrated.

Clé de Peau Radiant Multi Repair Oil Mini Set $98 See on Clé de Peau Beauty Beautifully presented, these floral-infused face oils from Clé de Peau offer a lovely excuse to indulge in a luxurious evening face massage, delivering intense nourishment, glow, and skin-replenishing benefits. Simply it leave on overnight, or gently remove with a warm towel for a glowing, refreshed complexion courtesy of one of Japan’s most prestigious skincare lines.

Dior Limited Edition Makeup and Skincare Set $86 See on Dior A lavish declaration of affection for your favorite beauty lover, inside this Pietro Ruffo-designed box comes the Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in the universally flattering 001 Pink shade, one Dior Lip Glow balm, and the brand’s potent anti aging serum for forever-smooth skin.

Dr. Jart Vital Hydra Solution Gift Set for Glowing Skin $30 See on Dr. Jart If your skincare-obsessed niece is looking for her next regimen, this is the ideal gift to give her this holiday season. Dr. Jart (one of the best K-beauty brands on the market) has released the Vital Hydra Solution Gift Set, which includes my all-time favorite nighttime moisturizer, the Hydro Plump Water Cream. Seriously, purchasing this pack is more than worth it. You’ll receive the stellar serum from this line, plus some hydrating sheet masks, and that can’t-fail plumping cream that keeps my face supple and soft.

Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush $52 See on Bloomingdale's Who wouldn’t be thrilled to unwrap anything Chanel this holiday season? You will never disappoint—especially with this this luxurious, buildable powder blush available in a range of perfected shades, each one adding a graceful wash of color to your complexion.

Byredo Gypsy Water Perfumed Oil $85 See on Byredo Gypsy Water makes an ideal gift for the man who appreciates the subtle complexities of life. Sold in a travel-friendly roller, this blend of woodsy pine, fresh citrus, and grounding sandalwood of makes the unisex fragrance a seamless present.

Flamingo Estate Santa’s Favorites Set $95 See on Flamingo Estate Always impeccable with their presentation and quality, we found a very cool gift to please family, friends and co-workers alike. Flamingo Estate’s curated set includes their signature vibrant Roma Heirloom Tomato candle, plus the invigorating Peppermint Soap Brick. It’s truly impossible to go wrong here.

Jo Malone Red Roses Bath Oil $75 See on Jo Malone Give your special someone a well-deserved opportunity to unwind in style, with this divine bath oil that comes in Jo Malone’s timeless scent of Red Roses. Let them relax, recharge, and feel your love without saying a word.

Prada Beauty Dimensions Eyeshadow in 01 Portrait $80 See on Prada The Prada Dimensions eye shadow palette in Portrait is our favorite gift idea for anyone who loves creating endless makeup looks. It features several flattering matte and shimmer shades, including a universally gorgeous gold, a stunning violet for the eyes’ corners, and a rich brown that doubles as a festive liner—making it a foolproof, chic addition to any beauty lover's collection.

Santa Maria Novella Melograno Bath Salts $55 See on Santa Maria Novella At the top of our list for anyone with truly discerning taste are these bath salts from Santa Maria Novella. They are a gorgeous blend of over-the-top luxury and European, understated glam.

Kai Rose Reed Diffuser $84 See on Nordstrom Kai, the gorgeous fragrance brand beloved by perfume aficionados around the world, recently unveiled their first new product launch in five years: the Rose Diffuser. This latest olfactory blend will fill any room with the timeless elegance of the brand’s signature gardenia, but also with a striking rose absolute blend. We know this delicate and uplifting fragrance will create cherished memories this season, and throughout the New Year.

Guerlain Météorites Sous Les Étoiles Light-Revealing Pearls of Powder $78 See on Guerlain The Guerlain Météorites face highlighter has been a go-to staple for renowned makeup artists for decades—and this holiday season it comes encased in a beautiful rhinestone box, giving highlight perfection to the complexation while looking festive and glam on your makeup table (or in your handbag).

Matiere Premiere Fragrance Discovery Set $95 See on Neiman Marcus The Matiere Premiere Fragrance Discovery Set offers three harmonious and genderless scents crafted by the French perfumer Aurélien Guichard. The three transportive scents—Crystal Saffron, Radical Rose, and Parisian Musc—are sleek, modern concoctions that will be appreciated by those seeking nuanced fragrances beyond the ordinary.

Lather The Landscapes Collection Bundle $99 See on Lather This thoughtfully curated clean beauty quartet makes a splendid gift for those who simultaneously love luxury and earth-conscious sustainability. This set features a gentle hair wash, a restorative detangling conditioner, a soothing aloe body wash (also ideal as a bath gel), and a hydrating sea moss body moisturizer. Each product is designed for daily use and is delicately crafted to nourish your skin without compromise.

Primally Pure Natural Body Oil Trio $70 See on Primally Pure This one’s for you—if you happen to be looking for the holiday offering that says, “Please take a well-deserved moment to relax and stop pretending everything has to be perfect.” The Primally Pure Natural Body Oil Trio is just that: non-toxic, fast-absorbing, and packed with calming aromatic botanicals like jasmine, lemongrass, and blue tansy. The whole line is cruelty-free, sustainably sourced, and regeneratively made for your precious skin and earth.

Clé de Peau Beauté The Luminizing Face Enhancer $80.75 See on Macys An exquisite highlighter that not only adds a radiant glow but also delivers a touch of glamour to all your makeup looks. With its stunning presentation and luxurious finish, this face powder highlighter is the essential final step every makeup routine deserves.

Shiseido Benefiance Smoothing & Brightening Eyes Set $49 See on Sephora A superlative gift idea when you want to give high-performance skincare with a reasonably sane budget. This beautifully curated set from Japan’s most reputable skincare company includes the full-size Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream, along with a cleansing foam, activating essence, and wrinkle serum.

Knesko The Luxe Eye Mask Kit $60 See on Knesko For those who swear by the transformative magic of eye masks, why not go for the very best in class? Knesko’s luxe set includes the coveted Gold Repair eye mask to hydrate and lift, Rose Quartz Antioxidant to soothe and revive, Diamond Radiance to brighten, and the Black Pearl Detox to restore and repair.

Borghese Advanced Fango Active Mud Mask $53 See on Amazon Borghese is back, and it’s everything we remembered—and more. This iconic Italian mask works wonders on the face, neck, and body, leaving you with a “fresh-from-Roma” glow. Infused with almond oil, it’s clean beauty at its best: free from phthalates and mineral oils and a perfect gift for anyone who deserves a little luxury and downtime.

Retrouvé Hydrating Lip Serum $45 See on Retrouvé The Retrouvé Hydrating Lip Serum makes for a great stocking stuffer, crafted with the finest grades of squalane, healing vitamin E, reparative vitamin C, white tea, and brightening licorice root. Its sleek packaging makes it ideal for travel and gift presentation.

IGK Frizz Fighters Kit $49 See on Ulta Okay, it’s not a Chanel bag—but you don’t necessarily need sexy haute couture if your hair is smoothed to perfection. To bring joy to the blowout lovers in your life, this chic set is pure hair magic. It comes with IGK’s cult-favorite 4-in-1 Prep Spray (magic), Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray (sublime), and the Intense Daily Mask (we love).