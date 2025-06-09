The 12 Best Blushes to Keep You Glowing All Summer Long

Summer is upon us, and nothing announces this season’s sun-drenched arrival quite like a pair of radiant, rosy cheeks—freshly flushed by the sun, or, in this case, a really good blush. You know the look: like you’ve just woken up from a poolside nap, half-regretting the third margarita and wondering when you forgot to reapply sunscreen. That sexy, flushed, slightly chaotic glow? That’s the vibe and the look we’re going for.

But here’s the secret, straight from the artists behind some of the year’s biggest beauty moments: it’s not just about the shade—it’s about the strategy. “For longevity in the heat, I always layer a cream or liquid blush first, then top it with powder,” says celebrity makeup artist and global artistry ambassador for Fenty Beauty, Naïma Bremer. Makeup artist Rokael Lizama paused his Cowboy Carter glam tour prep to share his secrets, too: “I spray my brush with One/Size’s setting spray before applying blush—it keeps everything locked in.”

This summer, reds and purples are having a moment in the blush space, according to both Lizama and Bremer. While purple might not be your first instinct, its cool undertones—especially in lavender, violet, and berry shades—create a striking contrast against warm skin, enhancing your bronze and delivering a luminous, sculpted finish.

Blush is more than just makeup, it’s a mood. It’s the beauty equivalent of throwing your hair into a bun, or wearing it out in its natural form, slipping on hoops, and declaring that the night belongs to you. Below, we’ve put together a curated list of editor- and expert-approved blushes that deliver that effortless summer radiance—no reapplication regrets required.

This is a vacation in the Caribbean, bottled and swept across your cheeks. The sun-baked brick shade screams “just got back from Puerto Rico.” Ideal for dry or mature skin, it offers a dewy finish and doubles as a lip balm.

Still the one. This cult-favorite peachy-pink with golden shimmer has reigned supreme for decades with good reason: it flatters every skin tone and thrives under summer light.

This one’s for the girl who applies makeup while on the way to her plans. Easy, creamy, and perfect for that “blonzer” (blush + bronzer) flush, this product was made to mimic the glow of a humid day. Pair it with Simihaze Beauty’s Lightbeam liquid highlighter and you’ll be glowing all summer long.

The name says it all. This muted mauve is tailor-made for Sleepy Girl Summer—soft, subtle, and barely there, like you accidentally fell into a nap and woke up looking like a sun goddess. The cream formula melts into the skin for a hydrated flush. Pro tip: tap it on with fingers for that lived-in, undone feel.

Luxe, creamy, and infused with a romantic rose hue, this one applies like skincare and wears like a dream. It’s especially good on dry skin, or for anyone who prefers a natural, lit-from-within finish.

You’ll pick it up for the packaging, but stay for the silky, coral-pink payoff. A buildable powder that’s perfect for humid days and oily skin, Gucci’s blush gives you that clean, doll-like flush without slipping.

A radiant extension of the iconic Luminous Silk line, this one blends like a second skin. Bremer recommends Armani’s product for its easy application.

Clean-girl glow in a compact. Dewy but never greasy, this formula is ideal for minimal makeup lovers. It doubles as a highlighter and gives you a perfect “lifted” effect.

When you’re feeling extra, this is the one. Dual tones let you dial up the drama or keep things soft. Start with cream, finish with powder—perfect for a night that includes cocktails, dancing, and a little sweat.

Pink perfection in a dual formula. This one gives you versatility: apply the cream, then set it with the powder for high-impact, long-lasting glam. It’s a two-in-one, one-stop shop.

“People were really surprised when Fenty dropped a purple cream blush,” says Bremer, “but it looks so good.” And sometimes, the boldest shades pay off. Universally flattering and refreshingly non-greasy, this unexpected hue delivers a natural-looking flush with minimal effort—and proves that taking a risk can look effortlessly cool.

MAC blushes are always a safe yet fun bet. This light, buildable red-orange shade is perfect for anyone easing into bold blush. It’s ideal for achieving that healthy, sun-kissed look without the fear of overdoing it.