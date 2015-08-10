The Best Body Oils for Every Skin Concern

There’s a certain decadence to using body oil. Lotion, you merely rub in. But an oil? You
massage, you luxuriate in the application, and then you glow. All body oils help lock in moisture for long-lasting hydration and supple, soft skin. But some of our favorites have added benefits, from their ability to impart an intoxicating, long-lasting perfume to sun protection, ingrown hair prevention or scar healing. No matter what your skin concern is, there is a body oil out there for you. Here, our breakdown of the best on the market right now:
Sleek on your vanity and soft on the senses, Nécessaire’s lightweight oil is entirely fragrance-free and packed with skin-nourishing vitamins.
Affordable and effective, Bio-Oil is a cult favorite for a reason. While you can use this powerhouse for everyday hydrating purposes (it’s a great face oil, as well), it’s fantastic at healing scars and reducing the appearance of stretch marks.
Lightest Multipurpose Formula
This oil has an earthy, intoxicating scent: smoky with notes of licorice and cardamom. It’s also incredibly light, fast-absorbing and non-greasy. You can use it all over, including under your arms as an all-natural alternative to deodorant.
Best for All-Over Anti-Aging
Celebrity-approved and composed of 100% natural ingredients, this is the oil to get when you want to treat yourself. The Revitalizing Oil is packed with antioxidants that instantly give your skin a more youthful appearance and a blend of botanicals, including olive, green tea seed and evening primrose oils to keep your skin hydrated and soft all day long.
Supergoop’s water-resistant, reef-safe oil gives your body a beautiful sheen and protects you from the sun’s harmful rays. Once you’ve tried it, your beach bag will feel empty without it.
Made with just two ingredients—hemp extract and grape seed oil—this will soothe the weariest of muscles while keeping skin glowing and moisturized.
Best for All-Day Fragrance
If you pride yourself on being the friend who always smells good, then you’ve probably heard of Le Labo’s body oils. If not, welcome to a world of compliments. Available in all of Le Labo’s classic scents and formulated with jojoba and vitamin E, these deliver a luxurious perfume that lingers on your skin for hours.
For a body oil that is genuinely made for full-body moisture, there’s Fur. Made with vegan ingredients and gynaecologically tested, this oil conditions and hydrates your skin and pubic hair to keep you smooth, ingrown-free, and ready for anything.
Seaweed-infused and citrus-scented, this liquid gold works wonders. Perfect for mature skin and for those looking to reduce the appearance of stretch marks.
The bronze-flecked dry oil from French pharmacy staple Nuxe absorbs quickly and leaves your skin with a beautiful shimmer and clean, powdery scent.
Leave it to Susanne Kaufmann to make a 2-in-1 product that feels truly luxurious. Ylang ylang and lavender deliver silky smooth skin and ultimate relaxation at the same time.
100% plant-based and made with wild-harvested organic ingredients, Everyday Oil is suited for the most sensitive skin—the unscented version is even delicate enough for newborns.
For a Light Touch of Scent
If you want to impart just a subtle, intimate hint of perfume in conjunction with lightweight hydration, this combination of squalene, rosehip and pumpkin seed oils is a fabulous everyday option.