The Best Body Oils for Every Skin Concern

There’s a certain decadence to using body oil. Lotion, you merely rub in. But an oil? You massage, you luxuriate in the application, and then you glow. All body oils help lock in moisture for long-lasting hydration and supple, soft skin. But some of our favorites have added benefits, from their ability to impart an intoxicating, long-lasting perfume to sun protection, ingrown hair prevention or scar healing. No matter what your skin concern is, there is a body oil out there for you. Here, our breakdown of the best on the market right now:

Best Unscented Nécessaire The Body Oil $35 Nécessaire See More on Nécessaire Sleek on your vanity and soft on the senses, Nécessaire’s lightweight oil is entirely fragrance-free and packed with skin-nourishing vitamins.

Best Drugstore Option Bio-Oil Skincare Oil $12.99 Ulta See More on Ulta Affordable and effective, Bio-Oil is a cult favorite for a reason. While you can use this powerhouse for everyday hydrating purposes (it’s a great face oil, as well), it’s fantastic at healing scars and reducing the appearance of stretch marks.

Lightest Multipurpose Formula Noto Rooted Oil for Body and Hair $49 Noto Botanics See More on Noto Botanics This oil has an earthy, intoxicating scent: smoky with notes of licorice and cardamom. It’s also incredibly light, fast-absorbing and non-greasy. You can use it all over, including under your arms as an all-natural alternative to deodorant.

Best for All-Over Anti-Aging Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil $120 Tata Harper Skincare See More on Tata Harper Skincare Celebrity-approved and composed of 100% natural ingredients, this is the oil to get when you want to treat yourself. The Revitalizing Oil is packed with antioxidants that instantly give your skin a more youthful appearance and a blend of botanicals, including olive, green tea seed and evening primrose oils to keep your skin hydrated and soft all day long.

Best with SPF Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50 $38 Supergoop! See More on Supergoop! Supergoop’s water-resistant, reef-safe oil gives your body a beautiful sheen and protects you from the sun’s harmful rays. Once you’ve tried it, your beach bag will feel empty without it.

To Soothe Sore Muscles Lord Jones Royal Oil with 1000mg Hemp-Derived CBD $95 Lord Jones See More on Lord Jones Made with just two ingredients—hemp extract and grape seed oil—this will soothe the weariest of muscles while keeping skin glowing and moisturized.

Best for All-Day Fragrance Le Labo Neroli 36 Body Oil $72 Le Labo See More on Le Labo If you pride yourself on being the friend who always smells good, then you’ve probably heard of Le Labo’s body oils. If not, welcome to a world of compliments. Available in all of Le Labo’s classic scents and formulated with jojoba and vitamin E, these deliver a luxurious perfume that lingers on your skin for hours.

Best for Ingrown Hairs Fur Oil $43 Fur See More on Fur For a body oil that is genuinely made for full-body moisture, there’s Fur. Made with vegan ingredients and gynaecologically tested, this oil conditions and hydrates your skin and pubic hair to keep you smooth, ingrown-free, and ready for anything.

Best for Stretch Marks Osea Malibu Undaria Algae Body Oil $48 Osea Malibu See More on Osea Malibu Seaweed-infused and citrus-scented, this liquid gold works wonders. Perfect for mature skin and for those looking to reduce the appearance of stretch marks.

For A Subtle Shimmer Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or $51 Nuxe Paris See More on Nuxe Paris The bronze-flecked dry oil from French pharmacy staple Nuxe absorbs quickly and leaves your skin with a beautiful shimmer and clean, powdery scent.

Best Bath and Body Oil Susanne Kaufmann Oil Bath for the Senses $67 Violet Grey See More on Violet Grey Leave it to Susanne Kaufmann to make a 2-in-1 product that feels truly luxurious. Ylang ylang and lavender deliver silky smooth skin and ultimate relaxation at the same time.

Best for Sensitive Skin Everyday Oil Unscented $14 Everyday Oil See More on Everyday Oil 100% plant-based and made with wild-harvested organic ingredients, Everyday Oil is suited for the most sensitive skin—the unscented version is even delicate enough for newborns.