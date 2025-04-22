The 23 Best Clean Beauty Products on the Market Right Now

Over the past decade, the clean corner of the beauty industry has gone through a major evolution. Now, shopping sustainable, nontoxic, and organic skincare, makeup, and hair products isn’t just a conscientious choice—you’re putting your money into a thriving, profitable market. Some brands make sustainability their central mission, while others recognize that a reduced carbon footprint and ethically sourced ingredients are a recipe for success, both for the planet and for their bottom line.

The shift has occurred worldwide—in fact, France’s AGEC law is aiming to eliminate single-use plastic packaging by 2040, with interim goals to reduce plastic waste and improve recycling efforts. It’s been refreshing to see brands focusing on creating effective formulations that are good for you and the environment, and taking out the guesswork of shopping clean beauty. Justine Kahn, the founder of clean beauty brand Botnia, agrees: “Quite honestly, I believe it’s the consumer’s job to consume, and it’s the business’s job to produce a product that is safe to consume and works within the recycling system we currently use,” she says. There’s also Pact, a packaging collection program founded by MOB and Credo Beauty executive director Carly Snyder. The initiative helps consumers return their empty beauty packaging to collection bins at retailers like Ulta and Sephora, where it’s then responsibly processed for recycling or reuse, diverted from landfills.

Amid this surge of innovation, a sea of industry jargon has emerged; terms like “natural” and “clean,” frankly, lack clear definitions. Dr. Alexa Friedman, senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group, says that many personal-care brands use these terms without offering concrete explanations, making it difficult for consumers to make fully informed choices. (Check out EWG’s Skin Deep database, which allows you to search for products with ingredients that are safer for your body—brands in the database are EWG Verified, signifying their products are free from harmful chemicals.) Dr. Friedman says the level of “natural” or “clean” beauty varies greatly between brands. She suggests you study a company’s website for its specific definitions of “sustainability” and closely inspect the ingredients lists. “If possible, consider limiting the number of different products in your daily routine, reduce buying new products before finishing old ones, and look at packaging or brand websites to find the best ways to dispose or recycle products,” she adds.

Those are just a few steps you can take to make your beauty routine a little cleaner. Below, we’ve handpicked the standout clean beauty products and brands we love. We raise our spirulina kale glasses to you and yours this Earth Day!

Tata Harper Restorative Eye Crème $130 See on Tata Harper Skincare Tata Harper’s formulas and farming methods for the ingredients she puts in her products are impeccable. A beauty insider favorite, this eye cream formula tackles dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines with a proprietary fermented fruit composition, plus flower oils your skin instantly recognizes. The serum comes in a refillable glass bottle, with carefully sourced botanicals directly from her organic Vermont farm.

Tammy Fender Plant Milk Serum $135 See on Tammy Fender This one is just magical, every time we use it. Tammy Fender’s Plant Milk Serum is a quiet reminder of nature’s brilliance, especially when it comes to skin remedies. With calming organic botanicals like arnica, white lily, and milk thistle, this product delivers nourishing hydration and a soft, lit-from-within finish. The actives are so fresh and potent, each bottle is designed to be used within nine weeks—an indulgent ritual in real time. Made in small batches at the brand’s Florida atelier and housed in recyclable glass with minimal, post-consumer packaging, it’s a study in purity, both inside and out.

Aesop Fabulous Face Cleanser $35 See on Aesop This cleanser blends gentle, olive-derived surfactants with rosemary leaf and bergamot rind—one of nature’s best soothing agents and clarifiers for a fresh, balanced complexion. (There’s no dry feeling post-cleansing either.) Housed in amber glass—a nod to old-school apothecaries—the bottle protects the formula from UV damage, reduces the need for preservatives, and skips plastic in favor of something far more sustainable. Add in Aesop’s B Corp certification (meaning they meet the highest standards for environmental and social impact) and you’ve got one seriously fabulous way to celebrate Earth Day.

May Lindstrom Skin The Good Stuff Body and Hair Oil $160 See on Moda Operandi From the first application, The Good Stuff Hair and Body Radiance Oil mimics the most decadent spa treatments you’ve ever experienced. Infused with cocoa, rose, ylang ylang, and sea buckthorn berry, this oil delivers a silky, glowing finish that is never sticky. An added bonus: when applied to the hair, it becomes a lovely added touch to control flyaways and add shine without being heavy or oily. Made with organic, biodynamic ingredients, it’s free of parabens and petroleum. Plus, the minimal, recyclable packaging reflects a strong commitment to sustainability. This product comes in two shades: original shimmer and nude.

Augustinus Bader The Retinol Serum $380 See on Nordstrom This is the retinol upgrade your routine (and the planet) deserves. Devotees of Augustinus Bader’s The Cream series will feel right at home with this clean, vegan formula, infused with pure retinol and Bader’s signature TFC8 technology minus the additive clutter (think: no parabens, silicones, phthalates, or synthetic fragrance). It’s quite gentle, steady, and effective, delivering a radiant-skin payoff day by day (in reality, two weeks of regular use is when you’ll start to see effects). And because it’s 2025 and Dr. Bader thinks about beauty beyond the bottle, this serum comes housed in a fully recyclable aluminum Nomad, with FSC-certified packaging—so your glow-up is easy on your skin and on Mother Earth.

True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum $90 See on True Botanicals Harnessing chebula, one of nature’s most resilient and effective antioxidants, this Ayurvedic-inspired serum helps reduce the look of fine lines, supports the skin barrier, and boosts overall radiance with continued use. The formula skips all synthetic additives, relying instead on carefully chosen, non-toxic ingredients that give it a MADE SAFE certification (vegan and cruelty-free). Sourced with environmental integrity, the chebula is wild-harvested under strict biodiversity guidelines. Every detail, from the recyclable glass bottle to the FSC-certified packaging printed with plant-based inks, reflects the brand’s dedication to reducing their carbon footprint.

Botnia Well Serum $92 See on Botnia Soothing enough to double as a moisturizer, this gentle-yet-effective serum is perfect for sensitive skin—and is a clean, earth-conscious addition to any glow-focused routine. This product uses a rich, Spanish-sourced grade of astaxanthin (algae extract, like a natural retinol) to smooth texture, support collagen, and boost radiance without the irritation of retinol. Healing saccharides calm and repair, while jojoba, sea buckthorn, and red raspberry oils nourish and regenerate. In terms of eco-conscious packaging, this brand is thoughtfully designed for minimal impact, from compostable boxes to recyclable aluminum, and reusable plastic components where needed.

AKT The Foaming Body Scrub $59 See on AKT London This newly launched foaming body scrub from AKT earns its place in any beauty routine. Finely milled rice and sugar gently resurface skin, sweeping away the sweat and debris of the day, while a nourishing blend of almond oils and papaya enzymes softens and smooths without ever stripping. It’s equal parts exfoliation and care, presented in fully recyclable packaging (aluminum cap included).

Davines OI Hair Butter $49 See on Davines Forget that it’s a sustainable brand—this rich, vegan hair mask is one of the best on the market, delivering silky, frizz-free results that are cruelty-free and effective. Beyond the jar, Davines is committed to net-zero emissions by 2050, reducing virgin plastic year after year, and removing plastic waste through global cleanup initiatives. Through the brand’s EthioTrees project, they’re also restoring ecosystems, training local communities, and empowering women in reforestation—because true beauty leaves a lighter footprint.

Leahlani Mermaid Mask $46 See on Leahlani Skincare A luxurious skin reset, this purifying mask blends the power of Hawaiian spirulina, raw honey, cleansing sea clay, and the most cleanly sourced chlorella to gently detoxify and revitalize your complexion. Handcrafted in small weekly batches at Leahlani’s solar-powered Kaua’i studio, each jar reflects the brand’s deep commitment to sustainability, featuring organic, locally sourced ingredients and eco-conscious packaging for a glow that’s as good for the planet as it is for your skin. (Don’t forget to blend the mask with a few drops of water and emulsify between fingertips for optimal consistency when applying.)

Saie Glowy Super Gel Multipurpose Illuminator in Roseglow $28 See on Sephora This primer gel delivers a beautiful plant-powered radiance that glides over your face and décolletage (thankfully, with no tacky glitter). We love the clean and natural luminosity, and Saie takes the love of our planet seriously. The brand is committed to a net-zero future by 2039, tackling plastic waste, and empowering an all-women board to lead the charge. In partnership with rePurpose Global, Saie also is recovering five million pounds of plastic across four countries and five coastlines over the next three years.

Uni 24-Hour Serum $43 See on Uni Your skin will be hooked from the first slather. Fast-absorbing and featherlight, this serum delivers a lovely finish thanks to kakadu plum and marine extracts. Formulated with potent actives typically reserved for facial care, it hydrates deeply, exfoliates gently, and leaves skin luminous from head to toe. Protecting the environment is also a paramount concern for this line, as this serum is packaged in 100 percent recycled aluminum; Uni’s smart closed-loop system lets you send back empties with every refill.

Alitura Gold Serum for Face $87 See on Amazon This beloved cult beauty favorite was, believe it or not, originally born as a humble shaving serum. Since then, it’s evolved into a skin-healing essential, packed with rare actives like astaxanthin, copper peptides, and bee propolis from Oahu. The formula boasts 95 percent organic botanicals and a plant-based vitamin A that rivals retinol (minus the sensitivity). Packaged in recyclable glass, it’s a high-function serum with a low-impact footprint.

Evolvetogether Deodorant in Monaco $26 See on Evolvetogether Trust us when we say deodorant is more than just a daily essential: it’s a product that sits near your lymph nodes, so choosing one with the cleanest ingredients is crucial. This one is a definite standout Earth Day pick, offering a plant-powered formula that absorbs sweat and neutralizes odors without aluminum, baking soda, or talc. It uses biodegradable paper exterior, made from responsibly harvested FSC-certified paper, and has a 70 percent post-consumer recycled plastic interior helping to reduce waste.

Babo Botanicals Super Shield Mineral Sunscreen $19 See on Babo Botanicals It goes without saying that your skin deserves armor that’s as clean as your conscience. Babo Botanicals’s Sheer Mineral Sunscreen is not only EWG Verified, it also uses non-nano zinc oxide for broad-spectrum protection (and is paraben, phthalate, and fragrance-free—you know the drill). Even better? The packaging is planet-approved too, with recyclable cartons and refill pouches that cut plastic use by up to 80 percent.

Malibu C Hard Water Wellness Shampoo $40 See on Amazon California and New York may be the top beauty capitals, but take it from me—the water in L.A.? Not so glamorous. Hard water is loaded with minerals like calcium and magnesium, which leave behind invisible buildup that sabotages hair health and vibrancy. Enter Malibu C’s Hard Water Wellness Collection: a quietly powerful, clean haircare fix that targets exactly that. The formula is 100 percent vegan and free from sulfates, parabens, and gluten; it’s powered by L-ascorbic acid, flax protein, and allantoin to detox, strengthen, and soothe without stripping the hair. The bottles are made from 98 percent recycled ocean-bound plastics and enhanced with Eco-One® technology to support landfill-friendly biodegradation.

R+Co Air Dry/Blow Dry Crème $49 See on R+Co Equal parts heat protectant and anti-frizz, air-dry savior, this multitasking crème makes lazy summer styling look super luxe, especially when you’re letting beachy curls do their thing. The vegan, Leaping Bunny-certified formula skips sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, and in honor of Earth Day, R+Co is planting a tree for every tube sold.

Caliray Hideaway Brightening + Hydrating Under Eye Concealer $28 See on Sephora This clean concealer means business. The crease-free, no-powder-needed formula blurs, brightens, and lifts dark circles with hydrating peptides and hyaluronic acid, all delivered via a flexible paddle for seamless application. Bonus points: it’s housed in a recyclable glass vial with a 70 percent PCR cap and FSC-certified carton. This product is also a part of Sephora’s Clean + Planet Aware selection, spotlighting formulas free of controversial ingredients and brands committed to sustainable sourcing, packaging, and transparent practices.

Kleos + Klea $132 See on Kleos + Klea Consider a light and silky face oil to add the finishing touch to your clean skincare ritual. Crafted with high-quality, high-grade organic plant botanicals, this product delivers deep nourishment, instantly providing skin elasticity throughout the day and night. Thoughtfully packaged in glass and recyclable materials (even the rubber bands are repurposed), every detail reflects the brand’s earth-first approach.

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream $20 See on Amazon Why ever question this timeless Hall of Fame winner? For nearly a century, Weleda’s Skin Food has been the go-to for makeup artists, models, and anyone who craves deeply nourished skin (I have even used it on my hair to tame frizz during heavy rain days). The Ultra-Rich Cream version is no different, offering maximum hydration with a superb formula that is housed in a 95 percent recycled aluminum tube, delivering the same fabulous hydration powered by plant extracts pansy, chamomile, and calendula.

Raan Nothing But Cotton Wipes $19 See on Raan For the planet-passionate and skin-savvy alike, RAAN wipes are a minimalist’s dream—unbleached, chemical-free, and completely free of plastic and microplastics. Made with just five pure ingredients (including 100 percent organic aloe and 99 percent purified water) and EWG-verified for safety, this product uses earth-kind TruCotton, which skips harsh processing.

Eleven Australia Miracle Hair Mask $30 See on Eleven Australia Earth-friendly luxury isn’t about the price tag—it’s about the formula. And this product quietly outperforms leading hair masks triple its cost. Eleven’s clean composition contains things your hair instantly responds to: aloe vera, white mulberry leaf, and lotus flower, which hydrate, soften, and shine. The mask comes in 100 percent recyclable packaging, and the brand partners with eco-conscious suppliers (implementing solar-powered facilities and zero-waste printing) so your very valuable hair routine leaves a lighter footprint.