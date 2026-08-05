Everyone—whether you’re a beauty junkie who’s up on all the latest products or you merely have a casual interest in skincare—has a favorite face wash (or two, or three). Some people discover a drugstore cleanser in high school and never look back; others will switch their soap according to the changing seasons. But it doesn’t matter what your gender, skin type, or lifestyle habits are: The fact is, at the end of the day, the grit and grime must come off. So what are some of the W editors’ favorites? Which cleansers should be inducted into the Face Wash Hall of Fame? Do we tend to reach for high-end labels or tried-and-true mainstays from Duane Reade? Keep reading to find out, and test some of these stellar products for yourself if you’re in the mood to make a switch.

The iS Cleansing Complex is truly the best cleanser I have ever used. It is a one-stop shop when it comes to cleaning your face and getting all the makeup off. You feel so fresh afterward. I swear by it! —Sara Moonves, Editor in Chief

For me, this one’s the gold standard. It’s super soft and mellow on the skin, but powerful enough to clean the whole face and keep acne and blemishes away. It never fails, and I always keep it in my bathroom cabinet. —Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

This has been my ride-or-die cleanser since 2024. In fact, I wish I had a bunker full of it. Some cleansers mistake “effective” for “aggressive,” but Dieux Baptism isn’t one of them. It dissolves SPF, makeup, dirt, and whatever the heck else the day left behind, while also keeping my skin comfortably intact. The formula features glycerin, which draws water into the skin; and betaine, a hydrating amino acid that prevents moisture loss. My skin always feels fresh, not tight. Sometimes the best cleanse is the one your skin barely notices. —Che Baez, Visuals Editor

I keep my skincare routine very simple. I have fairly sensitive skin, so when I find something that works, I stick to it. It might be banal, but I’ve been using CeraVe for years and it works for me. I use the formula for normal-to-dry skin and I find it incredibly hydrating. Plus, it’s inexpensive, and some of the other products in my routine are not, so I’m happy to save on this step. —Carolyn Twersky Winkler, Staff Writer

I learned from some sage beauty editors about the powers of rice as a skincare treatment. They informed me that people in China, Korea, and Japan have used this method since 600 AD, when women applied water from rinsed rice and fine rice powders to smooth the skin, clean their hair, and clear impurities. This Tatcha Rice Wash does all that and more for the face, lending soft exfoliation that buffs away dead skin and reveals a brighter, glowier complexion underneath.

—M.W.

This cleanser does the whole job: eyes, face, and waterproof mascara. I need something hydrating, and Sisley’s product contains macadamia butter, which leaves my skin soft and ready for the next steps. Yes, it’s got a hefty price tag, but it lasts a long time. —Maryam Lieberman, Contributing Beauty Editor

When my sensitive skin needs a soothing reset, I turn to Vanicream’s Gentle Facial Cleanser—which does exactly what it claims. This face wash is silky-smooth; calms redness; gently clears away makeup, oil, and everything else without drying the skin. And the best part? It’s super inexpensive. —Abrigail W. Hallaren, Associate Social Media Manager

Mrs. Hailey might have done her big one with this cleanser. The scent is light, not cloying at all, and the green tea extract in the formulation keeps environmental stressors away. Polyglutamic acid, another powerful ingredient, helps lock in skin moisture. And the pineapple enzymes provide a natural exfoliant for a notably smoother face after just one wash. —M.W.

I need to wear a lot of sunscreen, especially in the summer, so I’m always looking for a face wash that’s gentle enough to keep my sensitive skin hydrated while also actually doing its cleansing job. I’ve finally found that in this pink tube of goodness from The Face Shop. It’s two cleansers in one, meaning there’s a dual chamber that dispenses both a milky oil-based formula and a water-based jelly cleanser at the same time, providing a thorough cleaning without stripping the skin. The only drawback is I go through it quickly; one bottle lasts me about a month. —Claire Valentine McCartney, Culture Editor

I like to travel with this product because it removes makeup very well and it keeps the skin soft. It’s pretty reasonably priced, and you can even leave it on your face for a few minutes as a mask.

—M.L.

I’ve been using Biossance religiously for years, and my skin thanks me for it. All of their products contain squalane, which is an oil your body naturally produces to keep your skin moisturized. The brand’s double-cleanse duo, featuring the Antioxidant Cleansing Oil and the Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser, is a dynamic combo that clears away buildup and leaves your skin feeling refreshed.

—Trang Chuong, Research Manager

After a few health scares in my family, I decided to do a deep dive on what I was putting in and on my body. In the process, I discovered the brand Living Libations—and I’ve yet to find anything that compares. Their Best Skin Ever product acts as both a face wash and a moisturizer. It is composed of entirely organic ingredients, and comes in a variety of scents. —Jenna Wojciechowski, Fashion Market and Menswear Director

I got this cleanser at a skincare event last year, and although I initially underestimated it, the product has quickly became an all-timer in my rotation. Dispensed as a luxurious foam, it gently removes buildup and excess oils while leaving the skin feeling moisturized and cared for. It’s also formulated with vitamin C, citric acid, and glycerin—meaning it leaves your skin looking bright and radiant. —Natalie Michie, News Writer

My priority when it comes to face wash is for it to be simple—hence the name of this product. I always want to ensure that the day’s sunscreen and makeup are cleared and that my skin is prepped for evening products. The Skinceuticals Simply Clean Cleanser foams up perfectly, leaving my face squeaky-clean and ready for my potions. —Molly Cody, Associate Entertainment Editor

Erborian is one of my favorite K-beauty brands. I’m all about the double cleanse, and this brand’s Centella Cleansing Oil and Cleansing Gel take off makeup and dirt without leaving an oily residue. My skin feels so clean and fresh afterwards! Their products are gentle and good for every skin type. —T.C.

I would describe my skin as ultrasensitive, so I sometimes hesitate when trying new skincare products. Still, even more often, I find myself willing to risk it all for a beauty product with good branding (what that says about me, I’ll leave up to interpretation). My only disclaimer is that I experienced a week of purging after I started using Moussse’s cleanser. But following that period, my skin has been completely normal. Every night, I fall asleep feeling refreshed, hydrated, and completely reset for the next morning. —Tori López, Fashion Market Editor

Haters will say it’s a Gen-Z SkinTok psyop, but I personally love that Kate Somerville’s foaming face wash takes it all off. I’m not kidding—I could be wearing waterproof mascara and a layer of foundation that practically stands up on my face and ExfoliKate will still wash everything away, leaving me with a squeaky-clean feeling. —M.W.

I really love this Aveda cream-to-foam cleanser. It’s so gentle, and the pleasant citrus-herbal aroma of grapefruit, geranium, and mandarin essential oils is calming. Best of all, this cleansing mousse cleans your skin without drying it. It’s my current go-to face wash at night. —T.C.