When it comes to skincare, is there anything more cumbersome to treat than dark spots? Unlike dryness or dullness, which often call for a quick dose of hydration and barrier repair, dark spots can take months to fade, even with a consistent skincare routine. What’s worse, just when you think you’ve made progress, factors like sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or a new breakout can bring that discoloration right back. If an in-office treatment isn’t in the cards, the good news is that there are plenty of effective ways to tackle hyperpigmentation at home. Ahead, we tapped experts to learn about the most effective at-home treatments for dark spots.

Vitamin C

According to Skylar Altamari, clinical aesthetician at SkinSpirit, vitamin C can be an excellent ingredient to whisk away dark spots. “Vitamin C works as a pigment inhibitor, meaning it blocks pigment formation and prevents free-radical damage from pollution and UV rays,” she explains. Go for a formula with L-ascorbic acid like Timeless Skin Care’s 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum—Altamari says this is the purest form of vitamin C and the most studied for lightening pigmentation.

Exfoliating Acids

If you’re dealing with post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dose of Derm Dr. Sheila Farhang recommends incorporating pigment-inhibiting ingredients alongside formulas that encourage cell turnover. While pigment inhibitors reduce excess melanin production and prevent further discoloration, ingredients that promote cell turnover help gradually shed pigmented surface cells—meaning those dark spots could fade more quickly over time. For a gentle everyday option, Dr. Farhang likes the SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser because it introduces chemical exfoliation into your routine without adding another leave-on product.

Retinoids

If you’re all about efficiency, retinoids can be an attractive option. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jessie Cheung, not only can retinoids improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, they also accelerate skin cell turnover and support collagen production. “OTC retinol and retinal products can be excellent for mild discoloration and post-acne marks, and you can expect gradual improvement over several months from them,” she says. Just make sure you’re paying attention to strength, since stronger isn’t always better. “If you’re using a retinoid that’s too strong and constantly irritating your skin, you can actually create more pigmentation, especially in darker skin types,” Cheung warns.

Tranexamic Acid

Different types of hyperpigmentation require different treatment approaches. Melasma, for instance, can be particularly stubborn, but an ingredient like tranexamic acid can help reverse pigmentation. “Tranexamic acid affects vascular and inflammatory pathways to reduce pigment deposition in the skin,” says board-certified dermatologist and cofounder of Facile Dermatology + Boutique Dr. Nancy Samolitis. “This means it’s more effective for melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation versus regular freckles and ‘age spots.’” Try the Facile Brighten 5% Niacinamide Serum, which targets uneven skin tone and lingering discoloration using a blend of tranexamic acid and niacinamide.

Red Light Therapy

While not a definitive treatment, red light therapy masks can reduce inflammation associated with post-acne marks and support the skin’s natural repair processes. Dr. Cheung recommends the Omnilux Contour Face Antiaging Red and Near Infrared LED Mask; it has a combination of red and near-infrared wavelengths, which work at different depths of the skin to help calm inflammation and support collagen. Just note: melasma can be aggravated by heat and certain forms of light exposure, so beware if your dark spots are caused by the condition. Think of an at-home LED mask as a potential complement to your brightening skincare routine rather than a replacement for proven ingredients like vitamin C, retinoids, or tranexamic acid.

Tinted SPF

One of the most important steps in treating dark spots has less to do with fading existing discoloration and more to do with preventing it from getting worse. “You can spend hundreds of dollars on brightening serums and lasers, but if you’re not protecting your skin from UV and visible light, you’re fighting an uphill battle,” says Dr. Cheung. While traditional sunscreens protect against UVA and UVB rays, tinted formulas containing iron oxides offer an added layer of protection against visible light, which can stimulate melanin production and exacerbate hyperpigmentation.