The 27 Best Beauty and Wellness Gifts for Men

Shopping for men is the emotional equivalent of assembling Ikea furniture—it seems simple, until you’re three hours in and questioning all your life choices. What do you get the man who has everything, or worse, the one you just started dating and don’t want to terrify with a gift that whispers joint tax return? They say men are simple beings, but anyone who’s tried shopping for one knows that’s a cruel lie wrapped in flannel. Let’s be honest, most men would rather receive something that can’t be wrapped, plugged in, or monogrammed (but let’s keep it PG here). The secret is finding that sweet spot: an elevated or emotional gift that feels thoughtful but effortless, a little luxurious, and maybe even makes his life easier—or at the very least, a bit more interesting. Below, peruse our curated picks that will make him feel seen, admired, and just the right amount of spoiled this season.

Brunello Cucinelli Incanti Poetici Soffio Zenit Perfume $345 See on Brunello Cucinelli Brunello Cucinelli’s Incanti Poetici perfume collection is all about the emotional power of poetry—so why not gift that feeling to your guy in the form of scent? With Soffio Zenit (one of six fragrances in the collection), the poem “Un Desiderio” by Giannina Milli is reflected in lavender, rosemary, and bergamot from Calabria. Touches of fig lend just enough sweetness to make this one of our favorites for fall/winter.

Sisleÿum Anti Aging Mattifying Gel-Cream $355 See on Sisley Teach him the meaning of haute couture skincare with this thoughtful holiday splurge. Sisleÿum’s gel-cream is a high-performance formula crafted for the distinct chemistry of men’s skin, which is naturally more acidic, oil-prone, and often challenged by shaving. Powered by shea butter and a trace of amber, this product calms, firms, and refines for a clean, matte finish.

Dior Poker Set in Beige and Navy Blue $4,900 See on Dior For the man who takes his game nights seriously, this set is as fun as it is luxurious. Encased in embossed Dior leather with six colorful chips engraved with Mr. Dior’s lucky star, the poker set screams lucky chances and a sense of boldness, all telegraphed through playful pops of color.

Frette Ambassador Robe $1,925 See on Frette Elevate his lounge game and give him the gift of comfort. You can’t get more luxe than Frette, folks—this brand is the world-class authority in terms of fine linens and sleepwear. The 100 percent cashmere Ambassador Robe is impeccable comfort and softness personified.

Le Labo Discovery Set Classic Collection Scents $135 See on Le Labo The cult of Le Labo needs no introduction. Men seem to gravitate toward the brand’s repertoire of scents, probably because nothing smells this effortlessly impressive. The limited-edition set from the Classic Collection works beautifully on its own or as a luxe bonus, letting him explore new favorites while indulging in the ones he already knows and loves.

Louis Vuitton Magnetic Card Holder $505 See on Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton’s magnetic credit card holder proves that practicality can be wildly attractive. Available in army green or jet black colorways, this is minimalism with a pulse (we think of it as masculine, polished, and just the right amount of an understated designer flex). Crafted in the Maison’s signature coated canvas and finished with discreet MagSafe technology, the sleek sleeve keeps his cards secure, even when he isn’t.

Caldera + Lab The Regimen Rich + Eye Defense $244 See on Caldera + Lab He will use it and look better for it. This skincare set is the sleek on-ramp from “splash of water” to skincare sophistication. Crafted for men’s skin and infused with soothing firewood and fermented probiotics, this four-step ritual (yes, even an eye cream) turns basic upkeep into a daily act of elevated habit.

James Perse Suede Western Shirt in Caribou $1,295 See on James Perse Give him something he’ll actually wear often. This Western-inspired suede shirt is one we found quietly irresistible, with a rich Caribou hue that complements any complexion. The medium-weight fabric drapes with ease, while the cut is sharply flattering—perfect for layering over a tee or worn on its own.

Laifen P3 Pro 3-Blade Electric Shaver with Linear Motor $180 See on Laifen For the man who believes grooming is an art, this is a worthy gift that will make him think of you each time he uses it. This advanced, powerful, handheld razor makes shaving effortless, and so smooth that it borders on indulgence. Compact and travel-ready, the gadget features a visible dual-drive motor, precision-engineered blades, and a sculpted metal-and-glass design.

Loro Piana Gabriel Gloves $915 See on Loro Piana These gloves are pure luxury—and more importantly, they’re accessories he’ll reach for year after year. Sumptuously soft lambskin, a cozy virgin wool lining, and a buttery plongé leather palm combine with suede contrasts, ribbed stitching, and a leather-covered snap. They’ll make every handshake in the cold air feel like a small triumph.

Aesop States of Being Aromatique Room Spray Trio $119 See on Aesop Practical meets poetic in this fragrance trio, an effortlessly elevated way for him to set the mood in every room, from office to den to bedroom. Clean, non-toxic, and exquisitely composed, each Aesop scent adds a luxurious note that transforms a space without ever trying too hard.

Hermès Fer a Cheval Key Ring $350 See on Hermès This is for the man who prizes refinement over fanfare. The Hermès Fer à Cheval Key Ring is the epitome of discreet sophistication. Might we add, it’s also practical, because everyone can make use of a keychain, especially an elegant one. Eschewing ostentation, a simple “H” etched along its side signals unmistakable pedigree to those in the know.

Orlebar Brown Tiernan Knit Shirt in Night Iris/White Sand $595 See on Orlebar Brown From the British brand that dresses men who look like they have somewhere better (and sunnier) to be, consider this his passport to polished ease: Orlebar Brown’s Tiernan Shirt. Crafted in Milan from fine 14-gauge cotton, it’s light and breathable for warm afternoons that drift into golden evenings. Tubular-finished cuffs and hem give the look an effortless feeling of cool.

Les Exclusifs de Chanel Eaux de Parfum Discovery Set $830 See on Chanel Scent here is an elegant form of memory—and this is an olfactory wardrobe for every mood and moment, something we think he will savor long after the holidays come to a close. Chanel’s Les Exclusifs Discovery Set is presented in a handsome encasement that features five of the house’s most revered fragrances.

Dior Tailoring S1I Sunglasses $620 See on Dior Sleek, sharp, and flattering, these Dior sunglasses look good on every face—and even better on him. A timeless design that’s stylish without shouting labels, you can’t go wrong if you are going the eyewear route with your gift this holiday season.

Shiseido Men Ultimune Power Infusing Serum $115 See on Shiseido Perfect on its own or as a luxe add-on, this serum eases even the slowest-to-skin-care guy into a routine without intimidation. Lightweight and hydrating, he’ll just think it feels great—while peptides and peppermint extract fight visible signs of aging and control excess oil.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones $450 See on Sony A gift that instantly delivers total immersion, whether he’s relaxing to Bach or blasting Metallica, the WH-1000XM6 set the standard. Sony’s latest 1000X series combines industry-leading noise cancellation with studio-quality sound tuned by GRAMMY-winning mastering engineers. Added bonus: these advanced headphone sensors and processor adjust the audio in real time for unmatched clarity (and comfort might we add).

Truvaga Plus Vagus Nerve Stimulator $499 See on Truvaga For the man who could use a little calm in his life, this clever device taps directly into the vagus nerve to quiet stress, sharpen focus, and even nudge sleep into a deeper, more restorative rhythm. Clinically tested, portable, and drug-free, this is wellness made effortless.

Higher Dose Red Light Hat $449 See on Higher Dose Some gifts flatter the ego, and some just quietly fix it. For the man who has everything (except maybe his original hairline), this is genius and far less expensive than a trip to Turkey for hair transplants. The HigherDose Red Light Hat uses clinical-grade red light to boost blood flow, strengthen roots, and wake up sluggish follicles. He’ll use it nightly, pretend it’s for “relaxation,” and thank you later.

Grown Alchemist Hand Care Set: Chrome Edition $110 See on Nordstrom A sleek upgrade for any sink-side moment, this set is the perfect gift for the host you’re not too close to but still want to impress with some thoughtfulness. The luxurious hand wash and hand cream, scented with uplifting cedarwood and sage, brings a subtle touch of sophistication to the guest bath.

Byredo Winter Cabin Fragranced Candle $95 See on Nordstrom The perfect gesture for the consummate host who has everything—or even the colleague who’s saved your sanity this year with camaraderie. Skip the gift set; this limited-edition candle shows true thoughtfulness. Winter Cabin has gorgeous olfactory notes of smoky wood, amber, and vetiver to set a peaceful mood for any room.

Bottega Veneta Large Model 600 Lamp in Emerald Green $4,400 See on Bottega Veneta For the man whose home is his gallery, Bottega Veneta’s Large Model 600 ;amp in emerald green is more than lighting—it’s a statement of instinctive taste. A favorite among the modernist set and design collectors alike, this piece embodies that rare blend of restraint and audacity: pure form, perfect function, and unmistakably Bottega.

Creed Fresh & Woody Perfumed Soap Gift Set $140 See on Creed Not every luxe gift has to set you back financially. This Creed soap set is for the man with discerning taste, the one who notices when things smell just a little better. These soaps are ideal for his bathroom, bedroom, or shower.

Aera Diffuser $199 See on Aera If he curates his home down to the smallest detail, this is a gift that speaks his language. Sleek and modern, the Aera Diffuser fills rooms with clean, non-toxic fragrances without the fuss or mess of traditional diffusers. With fragrance capsules lasting up to 600 hours (five times more than the usual suspects, and with options for both large and small spaces) this present elevates his home and proves you also care about his sanctuary.

Clive Christian Iconic Masculine Eau de Parfum $500 See on Saks Fifth Avenue This is proof that true icons never fade—they simply return more refined. This scent is enjoying a full-fledged revival among the fashion and fragrance elite, making waves once again as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. With radiant yuzu and sophisticated mandarin at its core, this is a crisp, gorgeous scent for any man.

NextSense Smartbuds Earbuds $399 See on NextSense For those who struggle to sleep or relax, especially while traveling, these ultra-comfortable earbuds use audio, calming soundscapes, and advanced bio-sensing technology for a more restorative, personalized night’s sleep.