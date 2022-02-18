I’m of the mind that you don’t need to overthink mascara unless it’s an integral part of your look. I don’t wear too much makeup, but I use mascara every day. It makes a visible difference when I wear it, and I’m therefore very particular about which mascara I use. So it’s only natural that I complicate things and have a daytime mascara preference and a nighttime one. I create two totally different looks, for no one to appreciate but my dogs, my husband (on a good day) and me. During the day I stick with only one coat of Eyes to Kill by Armani. I first came upon this mascara in 2009, after receiving it in a goodie bag at an Armani party in Cannes. Twelve years later, I have never been caught without a tube. One-coat application is all I need to provide a clean, elongated lash that can be worn on its own or with a daytime-appropriate eye shadow. The look is defined, yet clean and appropriate for either a morning meeting, a lunch or early afternoon drinks. —Maryam Lieberman