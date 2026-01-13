As the New Year sets in, you might feel the urge to recalibrate—that familiar January moment, when people resolve to drink more water, swear off carbs, adjust their Ozempic dosage, or panic-book their next Botox appointment. We at W feel that looking your best, during this moment of self-imposed urgency, isn’t about reinvention so much as reassurance.

Around this time of year, beauty brands tend to unleash their latest, buzziest products. Don’t forget, however, about one of the most reliable tools in your kit: microcurrent devices, which send low-level electrical currents through the facial muscles. Circulation (the unsung hero of a glowing, healthy complexion) gets a boost, while areas prone to hollowness or fatigue are firmed, lifted, and plumped. Think less “pulled tight” and more well-kept, plump, and healthy.

Using microcurrent devices isn’t a once-in-a-while fling, it’s a long-term relationship. Consistency is non-negotiable: All muscles, facial or otherwise, respond poorly to neglect, and sag. “Repetition is key—three times a week keeps your skin strong, just like your body,” says Joanna Czech, one of the beauty industry’s most important aestheticians (her clients include Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Selena Gomez). “You wouldn’t lift weights only once a week.”

Of course, the experts have the best and most advanced options at their fingertips. What about the rest of us, who are navigating at-home routines without weekly facials? Which tools actually work? We consulted authorities on the subject who revealed their favorite devices—the ones they swear by for keeping their celeb clientele’s skin flawless.

Overall Best

“For the advanced user who wants to get professional-level results at home, I love the Neurotris Pico Toner,” says aesthetician Raquel Medina Cleghorn, who has perfected the complexions of Jennifer Lawrence and Paloma Elsesser. “It comes with silver sculpting gloves, which allow the user to manually sculpt as the gloves deliver the current to the skin. There are options to add rod-style probes, a fascia manipulating probe called the ANMA Lift, or adhesive facial pads. The device itself looks like an old-school wrist computer and has two settings—one with nanocurrent and one with a microcurrent. An added benefit is that, unlike many at-home microcurrent tools relying on fixed or static currents, the Pico Toner’s waveform technology adapts throughout the treatment, delivering consistent stimulation without the sharp sensations often associated with microcurrent. If someone is very serious about their home care, there’s no comparison.”

Best Around the Eyes

“Stimulating blood flow is imperative for a healthy-looking complexion,” says Joomee Song, the aesthetician known for her transformative face massages (she’s worked with Jessie Buckley, Lady Gaga, and Greta Lee). “One of the key benefits of microcurrent is increasing circulation, especially around the delicate eye area, which needs gentle stimulation. For clients who can’t come in for regular maintenance, I recommend the NuFace Fix MicroWand. Its targeted design and perfect-size nodules do a beautiful job of making the eye area look healthy and refreshed.”

Quickest Results

“If you need a fast pick-me-up, the PureLift Pro Plus is the fastest way to get a bit of a lift—and quick,” says New York City aesthetician Elizabeth Grace Hand. “Of all the at-home devices, this one is strong and easy—just 10 minutes to see a fabulous result with a precise EMS pulse to help stimulate collagen production, tone, and firm facial muscles."

The Multitasker

More than just a microcurrent device, this is a tool that promotes full-on indulgence. In addition to a microcurrent feature, it provides a facial massage attachment and LED therapy in red, blue, and infrared. Dermatologist Nancy Samolitis is an ardent fan. “I love recommending Therabody’s TheraFace Pro to my clients because it blends powerful LED, microcurrent, and percussive technology in one tool, helping improve circulation, calm inflammation, and boost skin health while giving an immediate sense of relaxation and rejuvenation,” she says.

The Cult Favorite

For at-home microcurrent use, Czech recommends the NuFace. “It’s the original, the most reputable, and they’ve truly nailed it in terms of quality and results,” she says. “It’s effective, gets the job done, and doesn’t frustrate users with complicated apps. I even teach my clients exactly how to use it, showing them the key areas of the face and the proper technique to achieve results.”

Easiest to Use

“What makes Ziip Halo unique is its combination of microcurrent and nanocurrent,” says Joseph Carillo, aka The Facial Sculptor. “I explain it to clients like this: Microcurrent is like Spanx—instant lift and support—while the nanocurrent is Pilates, working at a cellular level to retrain the face for deeper, longer-term results.”

Best Bang for Your Buck

“When time is tight and I need skin to look instantly lifted and firm, I reach for the Skin Gym Microcurrent,” says Alexandra French, the celeb makeup artist whose work has been seen on Lila Moss, Mary Beth Barone, and Nadia Lee Cohen. “Paired with the face gel, it works with precision and doesn’t mess around, which is absolutely perfect when time is of the essence.”