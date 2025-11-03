You get what you pay for—isn’t that how the saying goes? When it comes to skincare, the old adage is usually true: Quality products to hydrate and treat your skin rely on reputable sourcing, and premium plant extracts don’t come cheap. But that doesn’t mean you have to spend a small fortune to find something that brings moisture to the skin, especially as the brisk autumn air sets in. There are affordable alternatives to four-figure skincare products (women in Italy with the best skin imaginable use unrefined olive oil, for god’s sake). While many luxury creams showcase exquisite ingredients and meticulous craftsmanship, there are incredibly effective options you can purchase for under $100, which offer glow without compromise. Here are the ones we love—simple and advanced, sincere, and proof that you don’t need to break the bank to feel like a million dollars.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping and Hydrating Moisturizer $72 See on Sephora Beloved by makeup artists and skincare obsessives alike, this face cream from clean beauty brand Tatcha excels on every level. Japanese purple rice and a refined algae complex leave your skin luminous—and the best part is the price tag. This brand could easily charge an arm and a leg for its well-formulated products. Here, you get top-tier ingredients with an approachable entry point.

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream $78 See on Sephora Beauty aficionados maintain unwavering loyalty to this global brand, and we understand why. Shiseido’s Benefiance cream blends green, brown, and red algae with chlorella and turmeric to smooth wrinkles, brighten dark spots, and refine skin’s texture. Think of it as science and luxury conspiring to make your skin behave.

Laboratoires Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré $29 See on Embryolisse Ladies and gentlemen, if you consider yourself a skincare connoisseur and you haven’t met this cream, I’ll simply say give it a shot. Lait-Crème Concentré is a moisturizer, a primer, and a little miracle rolled into one that smooths the skin, makes it glow, and renders every other moisturizer in this category a bit amateur in comparison. Buy it in bulk, and use it—end of story.

Counter Hyaluronic Cushion Cream $68 See on Counter This night cream won us over the moment we caught our reflection in the mirror. Gregg Renfrew, a true trailblazer in the clean beauty space who created the label Beautycounter, delivers once again with a line that effortlessly marries integrity and luxury. Counter’s Hyaluronic Cushion Cream provides superior elasticity, even on the most stubbornly furrowed forehead lines. Infused with short-chain ceramides, sugarcane-derived squalane, mini hyaluronic acid, and shea butter, this product’s silky formula melts into the skin, leaving behind nothing but supple resilience.

Dr. Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Hydro Plump Water Cream $36 See on Dr. Jart If you have not used this brand’s skincare products yet, you should. The formulas are generous, well-crafted, and deliver lovely results on the skin. (Their price point doesn’t hurt, either.) This quenching moisturizer in particular is an editorial favorite to use morning and night—it’s incredibly light and bouncy, and provides a dose of moisture that’s really incomparable. I like to use it in winter, when I need added hydration on my cheeks, chin, and forehead.

Rhode Barrier Butter Intensive Moisture Balm $36 See on Sephora We can’t help but tip our hat to Rhode founder Hailey Bieber. This cream’s acclaim well-deserved—the Barrier Butter has a rich formula that’s surprisingly wearable. It’s an excellent winter shield and more importantly, it’s great for the skin barrier. It is easy to critique celebrity skincare, but this formula demands respect.

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Hydrating Moisturizer $25 See on Amazon If you know, you know—and you know it really damn well. This cream doesn’t need a spotlight or influencer hype. It has earned its place at the top, delivering your finest skin yet (we promise). There is a well-balanced synergy of amino peptides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid here, which works like a skincare dream and gives your face the look of eight-plus hours of sleep.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Moisturizer $54 See on Sephora This plumping face cream is exactly what you need for winter. Use it as the final step in your nighttime routine, or layer it underneath SPF during the day—upon your first application, you’ll feel a difference. With regular use, you’ll see smoother skin and hydration from the potent hyaluronic composition, which provides elasticity for up to 72 hours. As an added bonus, it really does feel like a cloud, and it’s never sticky.

Dermalogica Active Moist Moisturizer $49 See on Dermalogica This product is uncomplicated and undeniably effective. From cult-favorite brand Dermalogica, the Active Moist Moisturizer delivers hydration while keeping your skin happy and balanced. Our favorite trick: Blend a drop with your foundation in the morning for a subtle boost of moisture that lasts all day.