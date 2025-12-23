The 24 Best Beauty Products of 2025

This year reminded us that beauty can be both cerebral and indulgent. From signal peptides and platelet-derived exosomes to the occasional wink at old-school beef tallow, innovation was everywhere in 2025 (and the reign of glass skin for anyone over 20 years old seems, mercifully, to have slipped into beauty-trend retirement).

One thing was made unmistakably clear over the past 12 months: true radiance begins with the fundamentals. Choosing exceptional products from reputable sources, trusting formulas backed by science, and a little patience to do the work, feeding your skin with healthy fats and electrolyte hydration, filling your lungs with fresh air, and indulging in the restorative luxury of a good face massage are all important in the scheme of beauty.

This past year also brought rice bran’s multitalented magic to the forefront—not just for skin, but hair, and serums that (imagine!) actually deliver on hydration and smoothing. In short, the year had everything one could ask for—except a face cream that also can file your taxes.

Below, you’ll find our selection of the year’s very best launches. May your holidays be joyful, your skin radiant, your lips hydrated, and your hair soft as the finest silk. Cheers!

La Mer The Lifting Firming Mask $350 See on Nordstrom This product is worth the reverence it’s gotten. La Mer’s mask is incredible at firming and lifting, a testament to why the skincare brand is beloved worldwide—their products deliver. The results of this mask make scalpels and lasers feel like less of a priority. Built on La Mer’s Miracle Broth, regenerative polysaccharides, and lime tea extract, this will lift, firm, and brighten instantly in a way that sets it apart from any other product on the market right now.

Chantecaille Blanc Peony Dark Spot Brightening Face Cream $370 See on Bloomingdale's There will always be a need for dark spot-correcting skincare—as long as women have hormonal shifts, get pregnant, and of course partake in skin barrier-compromising lasers and peels. While there are no miracles to permanently eradicate stubborn brown spots and discoloration, one of the most impressive formulas to rise to the challenge this year is Chantecaille’s Blanc Peony Face Cream Dark Spot Corrector. Instead of leaning on the usual vitamin C or retinol options, this cream takes the innovative path of using thiamidol, an ingredient we’re enthusiastic about for its ability to visibly reduce discoloration without any harshness on your skin barrier. The formula is rounded out with radiance-boosting white peony and bionymph peptide extract to help soften fine lines, creating a formula that delivers long-term clarity. Pair it with the brand’s serum to achieve full benefits.

Chanel Sublimage Le Sérum Ultimate Serum $535 See on Chanel Here’s a true skin savior for the moments when you need an instant and long-lasting boost. Infused with polyfractioned vanilla planifolia, solidago extract, and lipopeptide, this product firms, regenerates, and brightens on contact. Wear it alone or layer it—but we feel for best results it’s best to use the serum with the whole Sublimage line for exceptional results.

Shu Uemura Izumi Tonic Strengthening Gloss $63 See on Shu Uemura Months after its initial launch, we’re still reaching for this treatment—because it delivers instantly smoother, thicker ,and glossier hair using some of Shu Uemura’s highest-grade, sustainably sourced ingredients. Rice bran is not a trend, it’s a centuries-old beauty staple, and the brand sources this valuable ingredient from the healing hot springs of Hyogo, Japan. Again, expect excellent results for detangled, weightless strands with a mirror-like shine.

Yves Saint Laurent YSL Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss $40 See on Sephora This is one of our favorite glosses to date. It’s tingly and plumping in a nostalgic way, and has a long-lasting, juicy finish. We don’t have to re-apply YSL Loveshine’s lip gloss because it stays on all night long. It’s been a fabulous companion for late nights at holiday parties.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta pH Balance Replenishing Cream $62 See on Sephora This was one of our favorite gel-creams of the year, without question. The texture of this product is light and airy, like a cloud, but still sumptuous, packed with moisturizing, calming agents like aloe and mushroom extract. Electrolytes in the formulation give daylong hydration while balancing the skin's natural pH. You’re left with bouncy, glowing, snatched skin.

Pure Heritage Original Tallow Balm $24 See on Pure Heritage Beef tallow may be having its renaissance, but the real achievement is finding one that is made with genuine purity and intention—and not all are created equal. This one delivers 100 percent grass-fed, grass-finished tallow blended with mango butter kernels, then emulsified with cold-pressed olive oil, beeswax, and raw honey. This makes it a deeply nourishing balm suitable for all ages; it’s also very gentle on sensitive skin. Another feel-good factor: the tallow is sourced from small family farms where cattle roam open pastures. There are no artificial preservatives, and the brand recommends using each jar within 12 months of opening for optimal freshness.

Sisley Paris Sisleÿa Longevity Essential Serum $690 See on Sisley Paris This is skin luxury whose results speak for themselves. Crafted for skin over 40, this formula supports complexions navigating hormonal shifts, uneven tone, and the subtle loss of radiance. Red vine and red algae counteract sallow, grey-yellow undertones, ginkgo extract energizes the surface, and the brand’s proprietary macadamia oil nourishes deeply, leaving skin soft, luminous, and resilient.

Omi Hair Growth Peptides $79 See on Amazon Take two a day, and in just six weeks, you’ll notice visibly stronger, thicker hair and nails that can keep up with your ferocious typing. The key here is not just peptide magic—it’s the chain of amino acids that our bodies naturally produce, and here they act as catalysts, unlocking essential processes like hormone balance and collagen synthesis. OMI’s Patented Follicle Fortifying Bio-Technology does wonders, activating your hair’s full potential from the inside out.

Diorshow 5 Couleurs – Limited Edition Eye Makeup Palette in #862 Shocking Pink $85 See on Dior The best eye shadow palette to debut this year from Dior Beauty’s limited-edition Miss Dior fall 2025 makeup collection. Peter Philips, the creative and image director for Dior Makeup, chose an extraordinary pigment array that’s playful, but still effortlessly tasteful.

Auro Skincare Copper Peptide $159 See on Auro Copper was another big beauty trend this year. It works beautifully when applied topically but only when it’s formulated intelligently. This brand-new serum has quietly been the top pick for functional medicine doctors since its private introduction two years ago, and now it’s finally available to everyone. Featuring GHK-Cu—the copper tripeptide that firms, smooths, and restores a natural glow—this serum both stimulates new collagen and supports what’s already there. We noticed improvements after a week in regards to skin density and firmness, and uneven tone and discoloration faded around the five-day mark.

Plated Eye Serum $138 See on Plated This year, exosomes proved they are the next frontier in skincare, delivering cellular-level skin repair. Plated’s Eye Serum harnesses platelet-derived exosomes—which are naturally rich in peptides, nucleic acids, and signaling molecules, making them more potent than plant-derived alternatives. This serum addresses eye crepiness, reduces puffiness and dark circles, and makes your eye area look remarkably youthful.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift $530 See on Saks The iconic Swiss skincare house has once again raised the bar with this serum earlier in the year. The formula harnesses the protein- and lipid-rich properties of sturgeon caviar to deliver results that are impossible to ignore. Rich in micronutrients and designed to promote cellular energy, this boosts hydration through marine-based metabolic pathways, leaving skin plumper, smoother, and radiantly luminous. At $530, it carries the price of a luxe facial in NYC or LA, but unlike a single treatment that fades in days, this serum offers lasting rejuvenation with every application.

Dior Diorshow Overvolume Mascara $33 See on Dior We said it in April when it first launched, and we’ll say it again: this belongs in the Hall of Fame for mascaras. The definition is fabulous, and there’s a cool twist brush that allows you to build volume to your liking. And at $33, we’d rather invest in one reliable winner than fumble with three drugstore backups.

Skinceuticals A.G.E. Interruptor Ultra Serum $185 See on Skinceuticals With the rise of GLP-1 disruptors, trimmer waistlines also come with a sagging face. SkinCeuticals has engineered a new and superior serum formulated not just for the firming faithful, but also for the newly gaunt—who might not want to go under the knife. The high concentration of patented proxylane will rebuild your skin’s density—and another important component to the advanced ingredient list is gentiana lutea root extract, which is very powerful for skin barrier resilience.

Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow $25 See on Makeup by Mario Anything by Mario does not disappoint. Beautiful pigments and effortlessly versatile, you can layer these cream eye shadows or wear them solo. We’re telling you that these new products are a beauty investment you’ll reach for again and again.

Glossier Cloud Paint Plush Blush $26 See on Glossier My two-year streak of stick blush loyalty officially came to an end the minute I tried Glossier’s Cloud Paint Plush Blush. The brand’s powder version of its much-beloved liquid Cloud Paint blush is jam-packed with pigment—so much so that I almost put too much on after a singular swatch test. One dip in the pan and a light dusting over the cheeks will give you a perfectly rosy glow that’ll last the entire day. But the best thing about Cloud Paint is that it appears to almost melt onto the skin, giving you a seamlessly blended flush without having to put in much–or any—effort at all.

Goop Beauty 3x Retinol Eye Lift Serum $88 See on Goop This is a total win for retinol eye treatments, outclassing others that are twice if not thrice the price tag. Results are noticeable in about a week (give or take) but definitely enough to make us do a double take. Retinol can be tricky on our skin, swinging between “miracle” and “meh,” but this one is high-performance all the way. It lifts and firms like a charm, and calms the usual puffiness from lack of sleep or overthinking. Bonus points: we experienced no irritation and no sensitivity.

Tatcha Dewy Milk Moisturizer $64 See on Sephora A superb face cream from Tatcha this year, delivering luxury-level performance at a surprisingly reasonable price. Japanese purple rice extract (long overdue for the spotlight) boosts antioxidants while providing subtle sun protection, and zinc hyaluronate soothes inflammation while keeping your moisture barrier supple.

Crown Affair The Overnight Repair Hair Serum $58 See on Crown Affair This year, it seemed every haircare brand took to tossing rosemary, hope, and hype into every bottle—but Crown Affair stuck to what actually works. Their latest hair innovation is a no-rinse overnight treatment designed for strands, not scalp. Infused with flax, chia, and rosemary leaf, it quietly repairs, nourishes, and restores your hair while you sleep—because smart ingredients make smarter hair.

RéVive Intensité Anti Gravity Lifting Treatment $495 See on Bluemercury We’ll say this: even when the holidays have you one frayed nerve away from collapse, your skin will still look composed, contoured, and ever-so-delicately above it all. This fab serum is infused with the dynamic duo of Bio-Renewal and Bio-Firming peptides to lift, provide suppleness, and defy gravity (and noticeable stress) so your face never lets on.

Tatcha The Brightening Eye Cream $64 See on Sephora We saw results within a week. This is a perfect cream for wintertime if you need a little extra moisture under the eyes—it really works (and, as usual, we love Tatcha for its clean beauty brand ethos).

Linda Ross Beverly Hills Colostrum Mask $106 See on Linda Ross This weekly mask ritual transforms your skin with impeccably nourishing actives. Linda Ross’s reformulated colostrum mask—made with high-grade, farm-sourced colostrum—nourishes deeply, boosts cell turnover, and strengthens your skin barrier. Unlike fleeting peel masks that strip your skin and leave only a two-hour glow, this mask delivers lasting, dewy radiance.