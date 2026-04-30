The 21 Best New Beauty Launches of April 2026

Every month, an array of new beauty launches arrives, each one promising transformation, radiance, and the occasional miracle. Here at W, we are meticulous in our evaluation, testing, observing, and weighing what is truly worth your time and money. We listen closely, and we’re not afraid to be ruthless—trends don’t impress us, results do. Price is no measure of merit; the standouts may be outrageously luxurious or quietly brilliant, but each one earns its place. What remains is intentional, considered, and worth your attention. This is your guide to the few products that truly deliver.

In 2026, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, here are our new favorites, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Biologique Recherche Serum Spectral $85 See on Rescue Spa This new serum is built around a theory: that skin aging is heavily influenced by different types of light exposure, and protection can be supported through targeted botanical actives. So the French skincare brand Biologique Recherche sourced actives from plants that survive in the harshest environments, like lingonberry for antioxidant polyphenols, schisandra for supporting cellular renewal through autophagy, and indirubin from the indigo plant, a compound that helps reinforce your skin’s natural defense systems.

Celluma Mystique LED Mask $795 See on Celluma Say goodbye to flimsy LED masks, because Celluma Mystique is the real deal. Years in the making, this marvel is unique and beyond compare as it hugs your face and scalp, delivering dual-action treatments for skin and hair in a single 30-minute session. Here’s why it’s unique: other than the superior joule output, and unlike other red light masks on the market whose interior silicone covers scatter red light, this is an engineered silicone film that ensures every photon hits its target, revitalizing your complexion with clinical-grade accuracy. Cord-free (for at least six to eight 30-minutes uses), strap-free, and effortlessly wearable—watch your favorite show while your skin is perfected. This is LED therapy at its best, and we all deserve one.

La Prairie White Caviar Eye Serum $445 See on Nordstrom Tired of being in the “dark circles under my eyes” club? We got you. La Prairie’s cutting-edge, thiamidol-infused White Caviar Light Infusion Eye Serum brightens the eye area with the brand’s proprietary cellular complex and micronutrients. The ingredients help inhibit melanocyte production on a cellular level, so you can finally look as wide-eyed and fresh as you feel.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Pearly Body Oil $145 See on Chanel Get ready for this beautiful, luminous sheen to envelop your décolletage, arms, and anywhere else you want a soft, balanced glow for spring. Chanel’s latest drop is a decadent finishing touch for your nights out, layered with silky notes of orange and jasmine.

Clark's Botanicals DNA-42 Clinicalift Serum $150 See on Clark's Botanicals Developed by the clean, cruelty-free, physician-led brand founded by Francesco Clark, this advanced serum for face and eye area reflects into the skin’s own timetable: over its 42-day turnover cycle, vegan dual PDRN and plant-derived exosome technology coax your complexion to appear firmer, more luminous, and newly reconditioned.

Gucci Oil-In-Water Tint Hydrating Lip Stain $42 See on Sephora This lip tint shade is pure joy in technicolor: it’s sexy, mischievously cheerful, and luminous. It glides like water, shines like oil, and nourishes with black rose, cranberry biopeptides, and hyaluronic acid. Your lips will be plumped, happy, and smiling.

Seed to Skin The Rescue Cleanse $128 See on Seed to Skin For post-procedure recovery and sensitive, rosacea-prone skin, this organic skincare product is second to none. The brand is celebrated in the most prestigious European spas—and Seed to Skin’s latest quells redness and soothes irritation with every use. There’s a high-grade infusion here, with one of our favorite actives: black seed oil, plus licorice root, and the finest blend of healing hypericum and calendula to leave your skin visibly calm and luminous.

Dr. Diamond's Metacine EyeLift Peptide $225 See on Dr. Diamond's Metacine This eye treatment blends bioengineered, human-identical, and growth factor-derived peptides with a hyaluronic acid-retinoid complex to awaken your skin’s natural brilliance. By boosting key structural proteins and quieting the enzymes that dismantle collagen, it lifts, firms, and revitalizes the eye area. Results will make a first impression immediately—and only get better with time.

Lancôme Absolue Longevity MD Intercept The Cream $155 See on Lancôme Few products make an impact like Lancôme’s in-house labs, which recently produced Lancôme’s Longevity MD serum and face cream. One of their most significant launches in the last two decades, the five-product line is a triumph of decades of research. These formulas are powered by Mitopure (Urolithin-A), a groundbreaking longevity supplement that optimizes mitochondrial health. The serum catalyzes skin renewal, unveiling a glow that feels effortless, while the face cream fortifies and strengthens your skin’s foundation for the long-term.

Pique Carrara Marine Collagen Peptides $168 See on Pique It’s true, collagen is everywhere. But Pique’s new formulation distinguishes itself as more than just any supplement for a few reasons. Anchored in a Japanese collagen broth, this product unites marine Type I collagen—known for enhancing skin luminosity—with the rarer Type II collagen derived from Aki sake salmon cartilage, which supports elasticity, joint integrity, and structural resilience. Fortified with clinical-grade biotin and keratin, the benefits also extend to hair strength, skin vitality, and nail health. So now your morning coffee and collagen become a smart, streamlined ritual, and you will see results within weeks if you’re consistent.

Keren Bartov Next Gen Vitamin A Cream $180 See on Keren Bartov Let’s glow already. Here’s a revelation in retinoid skincare: Keren Bartov’s Next Gen Vitamin A Face Cream smooths texture and brightens tone with Granactive retinoid, a gentle formula ideal for spring and summer (stronger retinoids just don’t play well in the sun). Vitamin E, PHA, and nourishing botanical oils fortify, while turning over a luminous complexion with each use.

Westman Atelier Sun Tone Bronzing Crème $75 See on Westman Atelier This $75 bronzer will quickly become a repeat buy for this spring and summer. It leaves your skin with a perfect hydrated matte finish, which lends a natural, sun-kissed glow for every skin tone. Available in four versatile duos, it can be worn solo or layered for extra warmth.

Mara Aura Cleanse Foaming Gel Cleanser $40 See on Mara Beauty We’re always on the lookout for solid cleansers, and this one hits the mark, especially for normal-to-combo skin. Enhanced with Icelandic arctic algae, healing glacial mineral waters, and berberine (a plant active we swear by), we adored this product. Additionally, enriched with rice and seaweed extracts, the composition manages to purify without stripping, so your skin barrier stays intact.

Knesko Skin The Exfoliator $95 See on Knesko Skin We cannot say it enough: if retinol isn’t part of your regimen, you still need to be exfoliating your skin every few days to remove the residues that your daily cleanser cannot fully eliminate. We love this new dual-action physical and chemical exfoliator to use once or twice weekly—either before your full makeup application on a night out, during your at-home spa session or before bed, when you want to wake up to beautiful skin. This exfoliator lifts away dead skin cells with refined crystal granules that provide gentle physical exfoliation, also using a blend of lactic acid and AHAs to chemically refine the complexion. We suggest you follow with the Knesko goji plant stem cell–infused The Rich Cream, from the same newly launched Gold Repair Collection, for best results.

Shiseido Benefiance Dark Spot and Wrinkle Smoothing Serum $89 See on Shiseido This powerful new serum is an easy one to add to cart. They say two weeks to visibly brighten and smooth out the signs of aging, but we saw results a bit sooner. This fabulous serum contains Shiseido’s hero ingredient, picâo preto extract (which is a natural retinol alternative), as well as ginseng root extract and caffeine to firm and lift.

Sarah Creal Coming In Hot Pressed-Mousse Blush $45 See on Sarah Creal Beauty Hats off to this ingenious product developer, who has distilled endurance and refinement into six beguiling shades. This pressed pigment infuses skin with peptides, emollients, and vitamin E for a subtly plumped, velveteen flush that lingers with elegance.

Mr. Smith Luxury Oil $65 See on Mr. Smith Because our hair deserves the kind of care we’d give our skin. This one’s especially great for thicker, textured, or brittle hair; this new hair oil is rich in ceramide NG and cardamom seed oil, nourishing your tresses while smoothing ends. Use it as a finishing touch to towel-dried hair and also treat your scalp with it a few nights a week.

Aesop Solais Replenishing Hand Serum $49 See on Aesop A $49 hand serum sounds indulgent—until you realize it’s basically preventative maintenance for time itself, especially when the product comes from one of our faves, like Aesop. The Solais Replenishing Hand Serum uses ingredients like dandelion root and LHA to quietly wage war on dark spots while your hands pretend they’re still in their twenties.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash Blush & Bronze Water Tints $46 See on Victoria Beckham Beauty Like everything Beckham creates, this is thoughtfully designed—but also glams up your makeup look fabulously. The bronze shade looks beautifully natural and is easy to apply (for best results, we say use your fingertips). We loved the long-lasting finish on our cheekbones and appreciated the inclusion of restorative, mineral-rich seawater from the cliffs of Northern France in the formula (it makes us feel French).

Maison Sisley Exfoliating Hand Wash $115 See on Sisley Paris Here’s a smart ritual for soft, strong hands. Sisley’s exfoliating hand wash polishes away roughness, leaving the skin supremely supple, satin-smooth, and luminously invigorated (an essential flourish as spring and summer unfold).