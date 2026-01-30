Every month, an array of new beauty launches arrives, each one promising transformation, radiance, and the occasional miracle. Here at W, we are meticulous in our evaluation, testing, observing, and weighing what is truly worth your time and money. We listen closely, and we’re not afraid to be ruthless—trends don’t impress us, results do. Price is no measure of merit; the standouts may be outrageously luxurious or quietly brilliant, but each one earns its place. What remains is intentional, considered, and worth your attention. This is your guide to the few products that truly deliver.

In 2026, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, here are our new favorites, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Oil-Free Foundation $69 See on Sephora We can’t praise this foundation enough. Few products achieve what Giorgio Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk does, which is why it has earned the devotion of countless beauty professionals. Known for its weightless, luminous finish, this newest iteration glides on even more smoothly, leaving skin flawless. There’s pinpoint medium coverage here, with a wider shade range plus glycerin and niacinamide in the formula. The ingredients nourish and support, all while preserving that signature glow.

Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Sculpting Face Serum $145 See on Estée Lauder This product is not just a new winter skincare essential—it’s perfect year-round. Estée Lauder calls this their “5D” lift, firming and smoothing the neck, jawline, nasolabial folds, and cheeks. Powered by hexapeptides and moringa extract, the serum helps awaken your skin’s natural renewal systems. You must be diligent and use this morning and night for four weeks to see results, but we must say it’s one of Lauder’s most impressive launches.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil $42 See on Dior Dior’s lip oils are quite simply the gold standard. Here, they return thoughtfully reimagined in shades with two new finishes, Sparkly and Glaze, alongside our favorite Juicy. They deliver that unmistakable long-lasting gloss that many have yet to still master—and we’re still not over the Fizzy Pink hue, seen here.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Rouge Noir $33 See on Chanel Somewhere between the legendary Vamp and the richest glass of Cabernet, Rouge Noir is pure Chanel polish poetry. It’s moody without being severe, classic yet faintly rebellious—the kind of nail color that makes everything you’re wearing feel intentional. One coat and suddenly we’re in Paris, feeling mysterious, heading into the Bar Hemingway for a covert tête-à-tête.

Biologique Recherche Crème M.E.C. $225 See on Biologique Recherche For those who love retinol but have sensitive skin, this new cream harnesses pure alfalfa as a gentle, retinol-like alternative, along with dill extract (a natural active that does not get the attention it deserves) to support skin resilience. There’s also a fermented polyglutamic acid here that locks in hydration (up to 5,000 times its weight in water) so your skin is super-plump. Might we add: this latest launch from the beloved French company is fragrance-free and, as usual, scientifically precise.

Dr. Idriss Left Un-Red Reducer Serum $68 See on Dr. Idriss Developed by Dr. Shereene Idriss, this fragrance-free serum addresses a concern she herself encounters daily: persistent redness and reactive skin. The formula is built around azelaic acid and helps calm flare-ups, reducing the appearance of visible redness and regulating oil production in the process. Well-suited for sensitive skin and rosacea-prone complexions, this serum also carries the National Rosacea Society Seal of Acceptance.

Goop Beauty Youth-Boost NAD+ Peptide Rich Cream $68 See on Goop Beauty Before we get to the science, let’s start with the sensorial—because the moment this product touches your skin, you’ll understand the appeal. It sinks in effortlessly, wears beautifully under makeup, and renders primer totally optional. Goop’s Youth Boost NAD+ Peptide Rich Cream is formulated with nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), a precursor to NAD+ which supports cellular metabolism, while countering oxidative stress, and promoting visible skin longevity. The cream is also infused with a proprietary biomimetic plant peptide, which helps enhance firmness and elasticity.

Le Prunier Plum Cleanse Biome Balancing Cleansing Oil $60 See on Le Prunier Here’s a cleanser that actually works with your skin, not against it. Plum enzymes, very gentle AHAs, and Bacillus ferment—a probiotic peptide that strengthens your barrier and balances your microbiome—smooth, hydrate, and calm even sensitive, dry, or breakout-prone skin. Totally clean, non-irritating, and surprisingly satisfying, the product leaves your face radiant, balanced, and happy.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Eyeliner in Silver Glaze $35 See on Victoria Beckham Beauty A striking new shade to elevate your winter makeup repertoire, VBB’s Silver Glaze eyeliner adds an incandescent gleam to bold, edgy eye looks—or a subtle shimmer paired with a hot -pink lip (yes, hot pink is a winter color, folks). As with all the Satin Kajal eyeliners, the signature creamy formula is versatile to blend or line smoothly.

Beau Domaine The Rich Cream Moisturizer $99 See on Beau Domaine Your perfect daily French skincare winter companion has arrived. This cream harnesses grape-derived antioxidants to protect your skin from oxidative stress. It also supports natural collagen to maintain resilience, even in the harshest weather.

Shu Uemura Ultimate Reset Extreme Repair Oil Concentrate $49 See on Shu Uemura For all the flatiron devotees and bleach enthusiasts who still crave truly healthy hair, this is for you. Shu Uemura’s Ultimate Reset Extreme Repair Oil Concentrate mends ends, reduces breakage, and leaves hair with a luminous, glass-like finish. Use after shampoo (or post-shampoo-and-conditioner) or before styling.

Allies of Skin Azelaic & Kojic Advanced Clarifying Serum $99 See on Allies of Skin This one’s ideal for blemish- and blackhead-prone skin. Allies of Skin’s latest formulation is powered by 10 percent azelaic acid, 1 percent kojic acid, and a barrier-loving cast of calming intelligentsia. The serum tackles nine stubborn skin concerns (from breakouts to dullness) while delivering clearer skin in 28 days, without the usual acid-induced theatrics. This is what happens when acne science gets a finishing-school education: sharper results, better manners, and no drama.

Crown Affair The Smoothing Air Dry Cream $38 See on Crown Affair The Smoothing Air Dry Cream won us over for many reasons. Crown Affair’s product may be pitched for curls, but it’s a universal smooth operator, taming frizz and defining texture on every hair type. We also used it as our heat protectant while using hot tools; afterward, the hair felt superb and soft as silk. Crown Affair nails it again, proving every launch from the brand is as intentional as it is effective.

Jones Road Body Oil $52 See on Jones Road This fast-absorbing body oil is like a silk robe—elegant, indulgent, and so light it’s almost forgotten. A clean, non-toxic blend of hibiscus seed, raspberry seed, apricot, sunflower, camellia, jojoba, vitamin E, and ceramides leaves skin luminous without feeling coated.

Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions Plump + Repair Peptide Lip Treatment Tint $28 See on Dr. Dennis Gross Call it a lip gloss if you must, but that barely scratches the surface of what this product can do. Dr. Gross’s tints instantly plump, smooth fine lines, and deeply hydrate lips thanks to the tripeptide complex. They also deliver sheer, buildable color powered by four molecular weights of hyaluronic acid for lasting hydration.

Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balm $26 See on Clinique A makeup choice you don’t have to think twice about, these color arrays are beautiful and keep lips hydrated. It’s an easy and simplified approach to lip balm, without compromising quality.

Hindsgaul Hair The Puff Dry Shampoo $32 See on Hindsgaul Hair This dry shampoo instantly refreshes hair without buildup. The spot application lets you target roots or oil-prone areas to extend time between washes. Created by the founders of Liis and perfumed by Jérôme Epinette, it features a clean, citrus-violet scent and nourishing ingredients like cloudberry, peptides, Nordic cotton, and avocado.

Eva NYC H2-Whoa Hydra-Jelly Mask $16 See on Eva NYC A new launch (and instant favorite), this lightweight jelly mask is a tall drink of water for thirsty hair—especially curls, where moisture loves to play hard to get. Powered by hyaluronic acid and squalane, Eva NYC’s mask hydrates deeply, detangles, and leaves hair soft and bouncy without a hint of heaviness. Leave it on for five minutes—or longer, if your hair has been through it—rinse, and enjoy seriously good results at a reasonable price.

Noble Panacea The Exceptional Repair Reset Cream $350 See on Noble Panacea Does your skin need to be in recovery mode? Maybe your facialist got a little too excited showing off the latest peel without pausing to consider the aftereffects. Or perhaps a well-meaning derm pushed tretinoin just a touch too far for your delicate skin. Either way, your complexion deserves a reset. This is a 30-day skin cream powered by wild indigo and restorative mushroom extracts to help calm visible stress, reduce cortisol-driven irritation, and support barrier repair.