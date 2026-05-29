Every month, an array of new beauty launches arrives, each one promising transformation, radiance, and the occasional miracle. Here at W, we are meticulous in our evaluation, testing, observing, and weighing what is truly worth your time and money. We listen closely, and we’re not afraid to be ruthless—trends don’t impress us, results do. Price is no measure of merit; the standouts may be outrageously luxurious or quietly brilliant, but each one earns its place. What remains is intentional, considered, and worth your attention. This is your guide to the few products that truly deliver.

In 2026, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, here are our new favorites, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Baigneuse $34 See on Chanel Take a break from your featherlight pinks, because this is the chicest choice for summer. Let the name speak for itself: Baigneuse evokes the feeling of a sunlit bath—relaxing, warm, and slightly undone in the best way.

Botnia Gentle Sun Cream SPF 30 $68 See on Botnia Skincare Of course, sunscreen is a nonnegotiable—but we’re increasingly conscious of what the skin absorbs with repeated SPF application during summer’s peak. Botnia’s new sunscreen offers a more considered approach that is clean, non-toxic, and sustainably packaged. It’s one of the more intelligent entries in the mineral category, with zinc providing the broad-spectrum protection and an infusion of calendula and rose geranium hydrosols to lend a soothing, almost treatment-like quality. This product calms the skin rather than simply sitting on top of it like other mineral sunscreens do.

Augustinus Bader The Overnight Restorative Cream $365 See on Augustinus Bader For skin that’s been slightly neglected—whether you’re overworking, under-sleeping, or generally stressed out—this is Bader’s new reset button. Your skin will rejoice with each application. Powered by TFC8, this formula works overnight to smooth, calm, and re-densify tired, dull skin.

Jones Road Your Skin Foundation Stick $38 See on Jones Road This unfussy, ceramide-infused foundation stick wears comfortably without drying or settling into creases. It hydrates and covers your post-pregnancy dark spots, inherited freckles, and occasional blemishes without looking heavy. The coverage here is medium to full, but it’s still lightweight and natural.

NARS Insatiable Longwearing Liquid Blush $36 See on Sephora We love the beautiful array of colors—Orgasm, as always, is a classic that goes on seamlessly in this format. This paraben-free liquid blush was super easy to apply alone or over foundation or powder.

Sisley Paris L'Orchidée Highlighter $130 See on Sisley Paris There are thousands of highlighters on the market—so the question “Why this one?” is fair. The answer is: Sisley’s latest launch adheres wonderfully to the skin, delivering a controlled and luminous glow and a refined iridescence that feels more polished than overdone or flashy. You end up using less and achieving more, which is precisely what makes this a worthy splurge.

Yves Saint Laurent Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation $49 See on Sephora This lightweight cushion foundation was recently seen across numerous Met Gala faces—where the look was very much skin-first, but perfected. Utilizing Korean cushion technology, the foundation delivers buildable medium coverage with a breathable, soft-glow finish. Amino acid-coated pigments help it melt into skin rather than sit right on the top.

iS Clinical GeneXC Firming Eye Gel $130 See on iS Clinical A new launch from a brand that’s a favored staple among aestheticians, this potent eye gel is rich in vitamin C, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidant actives, designed to leave the eye area looking well-rested, smoother, and brighter.

OO!brush Detangling Brush $64.90 See on Amazon Listen, hair-growth advice tends to be overcomplicated, but the basics are fairly unglamorous: eat well, wash your hair every two to three days, stimulate the scalp—and most importantly, actually brush your hair. This new vibrating brush makes that last step easy, because it detangles your strands, but also massages and stimulates the scalp’s blood flow, which is vital for growth. Kept on your bedside table, it becomes a small nightly ritual: section by section, a gentle massage that helps get the scalp moving and grooving while you’re otherwise occupied (TV counts).

Chanel Les Beiges Serum Concealer $53 See on Chanel This outstanding new concealer understands the assignment, providing coverage that moisturizes instead of caking as the hours wear on. Available in 15 shades and infused with Chanel’s proprietary white camellia—and a dose of hyaluronic acid—your skin will revel in a gorgeous, even tone that stays hydrated.

Hourglass Phantom Blur Balm $38 See on Hourglass Cosmetics The new Phantom Blur Balm from Hourglass aligns with a current trend happening in lip formulation: products that enhance rather than conceal, with shades closely mirroring the natural lip pigment while delivering hydration and subtle dimension. Here, lip texture softens, while visible lines are diffused without matching your natural lip.

GHD Speed Ionic Hair Dryer $429 See on GHD Hair GHD’s latest ionic blow dryer delivers smooth, salon-finish results, reducing frizz, boosting shine, and improving manageability. We loved the adjustable settings, which let you tailor airflow and heat to your hair type.

Crown Affair The Radiance Hair Oil $48 See on Sephora We like to blend it into leave-in conditioner to soften the hair. This product will add a noticeable shine, keep frizz under control, and it also doubles as an effective heat protectant up to 450°F, making it functional on all fronts.

Le Prunier Plum Spritz $48 See on Le Prunier This lovely face mist helps skin that’s been a bit overstimulated by weather, travel, or life in general. The plum-derived antioxidants, prebiotic support, and a multiweight hyaluronic complex not only keep your skin looking glowed up, the formulation also calms visible redness and adds moisture.