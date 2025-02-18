The 17 Best New Fragrances of 2025 (So Far)

Scent is an intimate experience. Your nose, we like to say, is the most loyal part of you, forever linking memory to emotion with every inhale. That’s why switching up your fragrance isn’t just a luxury, it’s a necessity, for creating new moments, sculpting fresh moods, and tapping into the brain’s deeply ingrained scent-memory connection. In 2025, we’ve moved past the artifice. No more one-note-differentiating-reboots, tired imitations of Robert Piguet’s Fracas, or diluted iterations of Mugler’s Angel (if you know, you know that nothing compares to the original). This year, we’re highlighting the perfumes that are the classics in the making: rich, multifaceted, unapologetically complex, and thought-provoking incantations that dare to bring unlikely aromatic fusions together. These fragrances aren’t about mimicking or amplifying a single note, they’re about creating a lasting, harmonious experience from top to base. We’ll be updating this list all year, so check back often. Because you’ll want to wear your scents with confidence, and let your fragrance do the talking—because the only thing that should be overwhelming is how good you smell.

Tom Ford Beauty Bois Pacifique Eau de Parfum Tom Ford Bois Pacifique Eau de Parfum $240 See on Neiman Marcus This can’t-fail winter fragrance is perfect to pair with your softest cashmere coat on those chilly nights strolling about town. This scent carries hints of spicy, earthy allure—almost similar to a headier version of Chanel No. 5. With this scent, however, you have fragrant cardamom and turmeric blends, plus the deep warmth of cedar, oakwood, amber-vanilla, and olibanum, which makes it just the right amount of sexy.

Jil Sander Earth Eau de Parfum Jil Sander Earth Eau de Parfum $290 See on Jil Sander Made by one of the most influential designers of the past century, Earth by Jil Sander is like if elegance had a child with the future. It kicks off with fresh, airy rose notes, then settles into the warm, earthy hug of patchouli (why should you have to choose between the two?). And because we care about the planet (and you), the alcohol in this genderless fragrance is sourced from upcycled carbon emissions, turning CO2 into a luxury ingredient. Who knew saving the world could smell this good?

Chloé Atelier Des Fleurs Cedrus Intense Perfume Chloé Atelier Des Fleurs Cedrus Intense Perfume $178 See on Nordstrom Chloé doesn’t release a new scent every five minutes. Instead, this label creates lasting classics. The latest, Atelier des Fleurs Cedrus Intense, takes the original and cranks up the intensity in all the right ways. Fresh bergamot and cardamom lead the charge, with rose adding its signature touch for those with discerning noses. Cedar, vetiver, and sandalwood finish strong, leaving a warm trail that says, “You’ll be asking about my scent—and getting a whiff of it, too.”

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Fiori di Neroli Eau de Parfum Gucci The Alchemist's Garden Fiori di Neroli Eau de Parfum $400 See on Bloomingdale's This Gucci aroma whispers “Milan chic” to those who know how to sip their espresso and make an entrance down Via Montenapoleone. This beautiful brew, one of three scents to debut from Gucci’s Alchemist Garden line, features a magical composition of Italian neroli, petitgrain, and cedarwood. It’s more or less a fabulously crafted floral-woody scent that feels like a bottle of sophisticated Italian heritage.

Tom Ford Beauty Fucking Fabulous Eau de Parfum Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous Eau de Parfum $405 See on Tom Ford Beauty Timed perfectly to awards season, the new parfum edition of Fucking Fabulous is made to complement gowns that demand a standing ovation—and red lipstick that knows it’s the star. You can’t help but think of how much fun Ford had crafting this magnetic fragrance years ago. With its commanding leather and subtle iris floral edge, this perfume certainly commands attention in the most glamorous way possible.

Prada Infusion de Rhubarbe Eau de Parfum Prada Infusion de Rhubarbe Eau de Parfum $190 See on Sephora Prada’s first scent of 2025 is a literal welcome breath of fresh air in a perfume world that’s currently drowning in heavy sandalwood bases (we’ve all been quietly praying for this—grazie, Mrs. Prada). With zesty green mandarin, a crisp rhubarb heart, and a grounding base of white musk, it’s refreshing, and a viable mood lifter for the senses.

Le Labo Eucalyptus 20 Eau de Parfum Le Labo Eucalyptus 20 Eau de Parfum $235 See on Le Labo Fragrances Okay, okay, we’ve finally found a scent we’ll actually share with our significant other. This perfume works year-round, no matter the weather—with crisp eucalyptus to kick things off, while cedarwood moments lend some depth and labdanum adds a warm, leathery vibe that sat really well on both of our skin. Frankincense and musk round it out, keeping it clean, but not in that drugstore-soap way.

Clive Christian L Red Tea Vetiver Eau de Parfum Clive Christian L Red Tea Vetiver Eau de Parfum $415 See on Saks Fifth Avenue Clive Christian’s latest is an attractive blend of citrus, earthy rooibos tea, and a grounding base of sandalwood and musk, offering a quiet yet unmistakable air of luxury. The rooibos, with its tobacco-like fruitiness, feels more suited to my husband, because it’s bold and distinctive (I actually prefer the scent on him!).

Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady Limited Edition Eau de Parfum by Dominique Ropion Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady Limited Edition Eau de Parfum by Dominique Ropion $470 See on Frederic Malle First launched in 2010, Portrait of a Lady became an instant classic in the French perfume world, its allure only growing stronger with time. Now, POAL is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a new limited-edition version, which comes in a striking red lacquered bottle brimming with the most insanely curated bouquets of Turkish roses, blackcurrant, raspberry, and patchouli.

Aerin Tuberose Gardenia Eau de Parfum Aerin Tuberose Gardenia Eau de Parfum $150 See on Estée Lauder For those who’ve grown weary of winter-themed perfumes that overwhelm (the patchouli can get very heavy-handed this time of year) Aerin Tuberose Gardenia is a more graceful alternative that delights and never offends. Softly feminine and effortlessly inviting, the blend of tuberose, gardenia, and vanilla whispers elegance without trying too hard. We find it perfect for leaving a lasting impression.

Henry Rose Dave Eau de Parfum Henry Rose Dave Eau de Parfum $120 See on Henry Rose Let’s be honest, Michelle Pfeiffer doesn’t just settle for any scent, especially when it’s named after her husband. Dave is a warm, genderless perfume that blends neroli with vanilla, cocoa shell, and tonka bean to give an inviting gourmand feel that you’ll wear all winter. As with all of Henry Rose scents, this one is non-toxic and cruelty-free.

Parfums de Marly Valaya Exclusif Eau de Parfum Parfums de Marly Valaya Exclusif Eau de Parfum €290 See on Parfums de Marly This works for evenings when you want to feel a little more flavorful with your scent—but it’s also perfect for a more elegant daytime affair, if you’re the type to make an impression before 11 AM. With rich fusions of vanilla, velvety almond, and floral iterations of musk, this perfume has got just enough depth to ensure you don’t blend into the background.

Dolce & Gabbana Devotion Eau de Parfum for Men Dolce & Gabbana Devotion Eau de Parfum for Men $121 See on Sephora The newest scent from D&G’s Devotion line, this men’s eau de parfum is nothing short of a fragrance passport to Mediterranean warmth. Rich coffee undertones, crisp shards of Italian lemon, and the earthy depth of patchouli keep it ever so manly. One inhale and you’re no longer in your snowbound office—rather, you’re on a sun-drenched terrace, with a glass of limoncello in hand.

Santa Maria Novella Incenso Eau de Parfum Santa Maria Novella Incenso Eau de Parfum $275 See on Santa Maria Novella Santa Maria Novella fragrances have long been favorites among discerning Italians who know that a good scent is as essential as their daily cornetto. SMN’s latest launch, Incenso, starts with a sharp, resinous kick that softens over time, unfolding into something beautifully rich, complex, and aromatic. It’s definitely one of our favorite surprises this year in terms of note fusion and presentation.

Phlur Golden Rule Eau de Parfum Phlur Golden Rule Eau de Parfum $99 See on Sephora An excellent choice for a first date scent, Golden Rule is harmonious to the nose as it is pretty, with cheery mandarin, sultry pink pepper, and velvety coconut milk. That said, it feels totally original without having to go overboard on flavors that try too hard.

Aesop Aurner Eau de Parfum Aesop Aurner Eau de Parfum $200 See on Nordstrom For those who adore florals but want something far more unique than the usual array, Aurner by Aesop contains exotic notes of magnolia leaf, calming Roman chamomile, and a woody cedar blend that becomes a fragrant, citrusy medley. It gets more intriguing as the day passes and delightful new undertones smolder.