Scent is an intimate experience. That’s why switching up your fragrance isn’t just a luxury, it’s a necessity, for creating new moments, sculpting fresh moods, and tapping into the brain’s deeply ingrained scent-memory connection. In 2026, we’re highlighting the perfumes that are classics in the making: rich, multifaceted, unapologetically complex, and thought-provoking incantations that dare to bring unlikely aromatic fusions together. These fragrances aren’t about mimicking or amplifying a single note, they aim to create a lasting, harmonious experience from top to base. We’ll be updating this list all year long, so check back often. You’ll want to wear these scents with confidence, and let your fragrance do the talking—because the only thing that should be overwhelming is how good you smell.

Dries Van Noten Soie Malaquais Eau de Parfum Dries Van Noten Soie Malaquais Perfume $400 See on Dries Van Noten Aromatic bliss in a bottle. This one feels like Paris in February, during a twilight wander along Boulevard Saint-Germain, while a hint of romance lingers in the air. Beautiful bergamot with blackcurrant unfolds into a silk-laced rose before settling into a warm, chestnut finish that feels intimate.

Dior Beauty Cuir Saddle Eau de Parfum Dior Beauty Cuir Saddle Perfume $330 See on Dior This is by far Dior’s most equestrian-centric fragrance, inspired by the iconic Saddle bag that defined the early aughts. Leather and musk are definitely center stage here, with a delicate floral note woven into an elegant ode to the house’s signature accessories.

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Lignum Idealis Eau de Parfum Gucci The Alchemist's Garden Perfume $280 See on Nordstrom If you can believe it, this scent captures the monumental presence of a giant sequoia tree. With its woody, spicy scent that features creamy sandalwood and a hint of juniper, the perfume is entirely addictive.

eLVes Louis Vuitton Eau de Parfum eLVes Louis Vuitton Perfume $350 See on Louis Vuitton A new release—and already a favorite this season—the special-edition monogrammed Louis Vuitton bottle feels perfectly suited for a moment of celebration. This contemporary floral pairs CO₂-extracted centifolia rose and mesmerizing lily of the valley anchored by a subtle patchouli.

Hermès Musc Pallida Eau de Parfum Hermès Musc Pallida Perfume $435 See on Hermès Brisk, crisp iris and a trace of musk fall on the skin like soft cashmere brushing your collarbone. Pallida here refers to iris pallida (the “pale iris”), one of perfumery’s most precious raw materials. The flower’s rhizomes are harvested, dried for years, and distilled into orris butter, which is why it’s among perfume’s most expensive treasures.

Tom Ford Beauty Soleil Neige Eau de Parfum Tom Ford Soleil Neige Perfume $240 See on Tom Ford Beauty Joie de vivre, distilled. This eau de parfum reminds us of snowy winters by the fireside in St. Moritz. Soleil Neige captures a kind of elegance, with bright bergamot, luminous orange blossom, and white florals softened by a whisper of silky musk.

Bulgari Le Gemme Tygar Extrait De Parfum Bulgari Le Gemme Tygar Extrait de Parfum $595 See on Bulgari Le Gemme Tygar Extrait is pure Bulgari finesse, which hits like an instant aphrodisiac. Citrus and wood are warmed by Peru balsam. Note that this one is on the heavier side of scents, but not in a negative way. It’s just a matter of your preference.

Dolce & Gabbana The One Eau de Parfum Intense Dolce & Gabbana The One $153 See on Dolce & Gabbana Ultra-feminine, very Italian, and very Dolce & Gabbana, this is the most earnest love letter to the glam of the brand’s couture dresses. More intense than the original, The One delights with a surprising pink peppercorn spark, plus a floral bouquet that’s stunning.

Le Labo Violette 30 Eau de Parfum Le Labo Violette 30 Perfume $110 See on Le Labo Here’s another win for Le Labo: Violette 30 gives violet essence a boost of elevation. The ingredient has long been prized for its softly romantic, calming essence. But by the hand of Le Labo, we get a chicer reboot that features a lovely cedarwood base.

Chanel Allure Homme Sport Superleggera Chanel Allure Homme Sport Superleggera Eau de Parfum $173 See on Chanel Allure Superleggera envelops grapefruit in a woody scent that’s unique enough to wear in any season.

Burberry Her Parfum With Cherry Burberry Her Parfum With Cherry $199 See on Sephora On the sweeter side, this one feels super-sophisticated. Cherry, amber, and vanilla mingle gracefully, and are never cloying, letting each note breathe and shine.

YSL Beauty Libre Berry Crush YSL Beauty Libre Berry Crush Perfume $180 See on YSL Beauty Libre Berry Crush folds raspberry, orange blossom, and a measured hint of coconut into a layered floral. It’s a polished, self-assured perfume that’s impeccably done, with plenty of presence in each spritz.

Miu Miu Fleur de Lait Eau de Parfum Miu Miu Fleur de Lait Eau de Parfum $172 See on Sephora This one is for the St. Barts winter crowd—the ones who trade snow for sun and never give up their fresh scents. Juicy mango and creamy coconut bring a beachy sense of softness, while osmanthus adds a smooth floral finish.

Balmain Paris Destin De Balmain Eau de Parfum Balmain Paris Destin De Balmain Perfume $155 See on Ulta Balmain’s feminine scent begins with strawberry and a bit of baies rose colliding. Then, peony unfolds with creamy lychee, and sandalwood lingers. Encased in a refillable, gold-capped labyrinth, it’s overall an exquisite scent.

Initio Parfums Privés Lift Me Up Extrait de Parfum Initio Parfums Privés Lift Me Up Perfume $430 See on Initio Parfums Privés Musky and a proper tribute to winter, Initio’s latest aromatic spell drapes magnolia and ylang-ylang in a soft veil of vanilla. The scent seamlessly shifts from comforting warmth to a refined metropolitan ease, one that feels confident and calm.

Clive Christian Strange Heavens Out of the Blue Perfume Clive Christian Strange Heavens Out of the Blue Perfume $610 See on Clive Christian We have one word for this one: ethereal. Clive Christian Strange Heavens Out of the Blue blends citrus, jasmine florals, and warm wood into a unisex fragrance straight out of a blissful daydream. And yes, the bottle by artist Domingo Zapata makes you want to keep it on your dresser forever!

Elorea Silk Bouquet Eau de Parfum Elorea Silk Bouquet Perfume $240 See on Elorea Delicate but far from forgettable, this floral is precise rather than super-sweet. It’s a fresh and restrained infusion that opens up with watermelon blossom and magnolia before fading into soft woods.

Dior Addict Peachy Glow Eau de Parfum Dior Addict Peachy Glow Perfume $120 See on Dior Beauty This peachy take feels like a few elegant steps above the sugary gourmand perfume craze happening on TikTok. Jasmine and vanilla mix with a very cheerful splash of peach, for a distinctive eau de parfum you can wear seamlessly from day into night.

Valentino Beauty Amour Sans Détour Perfume Valentino Beauty Amour Sans Détour Eau de Parfum $340 See on Valentino Beauty This is what you wear on a winter evening, when the air is sharp and you intend to be remembered. The violet arrives softly, while the smoke and leather follow. It’s all moody lighting, a little flirtatious, with a splash of healthy mischief.

Jo Malone London Amber Labdanum Cologne Intense Jo Malone London Amber Labdanum Cologne Intense $228 See on Jo Malone Bitter orange flashes briskly against the dark, hypnotic pull of labdanum. It’s an elegant unisex scent, one that we imagine will be worn by an assured individual.

Henry Rose London 1983 Eau de Parfum Henry Rose London 1983 Eau de Parfum $120 See on Henry Rose Inspired by founder Michelle Pfeiffer’s memory of a fragrance she discovered and loved on London’s King’s Road in 1983, this parfum is the fruit of a long search for that edgy, cool scent. It just so happens to be one of our favorite clean, non-toxic offerings from Henry Rose, opening with fig, black pepper, jasmine, and waterlily.

Mugler Alien Pulp Eau de Parfum Mugler Alien Pulp Eau de Parfum Fruity $159 See on Ulta Alien Pulp is the Mugler fragrance house doing what they’ve always done with perfection: making perfume devotees pay full attention. This is a fruitier version, but still has Alien’s base blended with raspberries and jasmine notes.

Molecule 01 + Champaca by Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 + Champaca by Escentric Molecules $185 See on Escentric Molecules Here’s a beautiful luxury, almost like slipping into your softest silk blouse. There’s a warm vibe at play—a transportive, woody haze softened by Champaca, a rare flower with creamy depth, and hints of jasmine and tea.

Dior Homme Intense Eau de Parfum Dior Homme Intense Eau de Parfum $165 See on Dior This cologne feels impossibly precise, like someone distilled a modern Neutra house into a scent. There’s powdery amber with crisp, clean edges; we think it caters to the type of man who notices all the details, and expects nothing short of perfection in his life.

Valentino Beauty Born in Roma Donna Purple Melancholia Valentino Beauty Born in Roma Donna Purple Melancholia $180 See on Valentino Beauty Creamy, fruity, and wrapped in soft vanilla, this new fragrance feels like what the color purple would smell like: part luxury, mystery, and unexpectedly playful.

AllSaints Naked Woods Unisex Fragrance AllSaints Naked Woods $125 See on AllSaints AllSaints’ Naked Woods is a warm embrace. Wood and amber aromas drift from crisp apple leaves and rhubarb. Soft woods and skin musk make for a calm, grounded unisex scent that’s especially enjoyable during the colder seasons.

Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Soleil Eau de Parfum Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Soleil Perfume $150 See on Estée Lauder This is the fragrance that you take on holiday and end up associating with a very good chapter of your life. Clean and sunlit, it blends neroli and orange flower with coconut milk, plus an almost unfairly beautiful tuberose that’ll have you inhaling the scent of your own wrist throughout the day.

Ferragamo Signorina Romantica Perfume Ferragamo Signorina Romantica Eau de Parfum $130 See on Ferragamo Ferragamo’s latest perfume is the kind of cheerful winter fragrance that turns gray skies into sunnier days. Opening with bright Italian lemon and orange blossom before melting into a creamy, citrus-glazed vanilla heart inspired by Anginetti cookies, this is instant optimism in a bottle.

Kindred Black The Priestess Perfume Oil Kindred Black The Priestess Perfume Oil $365 See on Kindred Black Kindred Black’s High Priestess may well become your new fixation. It’s less a perfume than a private ritual, where delicate neroli glows against clove and sandalwood in a devoted composition. Warmed at the pulse, it renders citrus meditative, as though intention itself were the most intoxicating note.

Diptyque Orphéon Eau de parfum Diptyque Orphéon Eau de Parfum $255 See on Diptyque This is Diptyque’s love letter to the founders’ favorite jazz club, where we can only guess friendships were forged, ideas flowed, and the air smelled far better than it had any right to. Tonka, cedar, jasmine, and juniper mingle with soft tobacco and powdery woods, capturing that rare kind of night—one filled with intrigue.

Discothèque Body Heat Eau de Parfum Discothèque Body Heat Eau de Parfum $175 See on Dicothèque Fragrances Here’s a warm, alluring blend of amber, cardamom, and coffee in a cool, limited-edition glass bottle.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Pretty Peony Eau de Parfum Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Pretty Peony $182 See on Viktor & Rolf If you love sweet florals, this peony-central scent is bright and special, with strawberry notes dancing through the multilayered aromas.