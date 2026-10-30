Every month, an array of new beauty launches arrives, each one promising transformation, radiance, and the occasional miracle. Here at W, we are meticulous in our evaluation. We test, observe, and weigh what is truly worth your time and money. We’re also not afraid to be ruthless—trends don’t impress us, results do. Price is no measure of merit; the standouts may be outrageously luxurious or brilliant in their own way, but each one earns its place. What remains is intentional, and worth your attention. This is your guide to the few products that truly deliver.

In 2026, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, here are our new favorites, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

SK-II Facial Treatment Serum $139 See on SK-II This is easily one of the best skincare launches of the year, and if you haven’t tried it yet, you absolutely should. Powered by SK-II’s signature ferment-driven technology, the serum brings dull skin back to life with a brighter, more vibrant look. And at $139, the price is a welcome surprise in a category full of outrageously expensive contenders.

Rouge Dior Sequin Liquid Duo Holiday Gift 2026 Edition $55 See on Dior For those festive evenings when makeup calls for a little more, we love this Rouge Dior lip duo. The finish here has a lovely, almost vintage luminosity, and the formula feels hydrating. We particularly love the shade Biscuit for its glam factor.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Rouge Victoria Matte Lipstick $75 See on Victoria Beckham Beauty Few things make an entrance quite like a red lip, and the Rouge Victoria Matte Lipstick launches are a particularly good reason to wear one. This is a debut of six new velvety, demi-matte, red-to-plum formulas that glide onto your pout. Opt for a rich, saturated color or blot the whole thing out for a softer effect. We loved the Coquelicot Red—it might be a perfect rouge if there ever was one.

Nocturnal Spring Awakening Japanese Enzyme Cleansing Powder $58 See on Nocturnal Skincare This is our kind of beauty-sleep prep. We love how this cleanser seamlessly clears away dull buildup and excess oil with natural enzymes and one of the most time-honored, natural actives: Japanese rice powder. Our skin was left soft, clean, and refreshed—no tight, stripped feel either.

Omi IFP-131 Hair Growth Peptides $77 See on Omi OMI has released a new IFP-131 Hair Growth Peptide that promises thicker, stronger hair in 90 days. The capsules contain peptides that signal to your body to increase hair growth, and at a faster rate. This pill is 100 percent drug and hormone-free, as well as biotin-free; it works on every hair type and is easy on the stomach. We are still in the midst of testing the 90-day window, but we are seeing a slight difference in hair fullness at around the one-month mark. So far, so good—and we appreciate that this treatment isn’t disruptive to our existing supplement routine.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Genesis Rich Pigment Eyeshadow Palette $56 See on Sephora Here’s a versatile makeup essential for creating a range of looks that’ll be deeply striking. With gorgeous mattes and shimmers in rich, flattering neutrals, you will use this palette every day. You can easily create a sultry smoky eye for fall, too—whether you blend it out or go all in for a bolder look.

MAC Frost Lipstick $24 See on MAC MAC’s new line of cool, festive frost lipsticks is beautiful and tons of fun to wear. We particularly loved the shade Spanish Fly, a gorgeous, autumn-ready color that catches the light beautifully.

Elta MD Skin Recovery Serum $72 See on Elta MD If microneedling or laser treatments are part of your beauty routine, what you put on your skin afterward matters just as much. EltaMD’s new four-part Skin Recovery protocol pairs amino acid restore complex with EGF tripeptide technology to support skin repair. This does an excellent job reducing redness while boosting your skin’s hydration.

Point of View. Trace It Lip Liner $24 See on Sephora Here’s a smart addition to any makeup bag, with flattering colors you’ll actually wear, plus staying power to match. The clever part is the liquid-like pen that lets you line your lips (and fill them in, too!). It goes on wet, then dries quickly, leaving lips feeling comfortable rather than parched.