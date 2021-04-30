13 Great New Beauty Products to Revamp Your Summer Routine

Whether you’re looking to refresh the makeup kit that’s been languishing on your dresser for over a year or just need some new hair and skincare products to address the changing weather, there are tons of exciting new releases to choose from this month. It wouldn’t be spring without some colorful makeup options: This season we’re excited about glowing bronzers and bright blushes from Pai, Tower28 and Hermès. We’re also seeing lots of products that promise to renew and preserve the condition of your hair and skin, like Ilia’s new Blue Light Face Mist, natureofthings’ Reparative Facial Moisturizer, Olaplex’s No. 8, and Kinfield’s Rescue Mask. Plus, there are a couple of splurge-worthy options from Diptyque and Crown Affair that are not to be missed. Here, 13 of the best new products you might have missed this month:

Known for their luxurious body products, natureofthings just made their first foray into skincare with a minimalist 3-step routine. A standout: the rejuvenating Reparative Facial Moisturizer with cannabidiol, mangosteen fruit and moringa oil to protect against environmental damage and inflammation.

This super rich—but not at all heavy—moisturizing mask from the outdoorsy-chic line Kinfield can be used as an overnight cream or a 10-minute treatment. Packed with ceramides, meadowfoam seed oil and avocado oil, it’s the perfect thing to soothe your face after a day spent out in the sun.

Olaplex’s No.3 Hair Perfector is known as the holy grail for maintaining healthy hair. Now, they’ve released a their first hair mask, which promises to moisturize, smooth, add body and shine—and it delivers. Just ask our editors.

Tower 28’s best-selling, sensitive skin-friendly cream bronzer now comes in three new shades, including the golden brown “Best Coast” and deep, rich “Pacific Coast.”

The cult-favorite, mom-focused body care brand Mutha now has a serum containing caffeine, coffee seed extract, and niacinamide to help tighten and depuff skin, plus fruit acids to gently resurface.

Blue light blocking products have been trending for a while now, given all the time we’re spending in front of our screens. Ilia’s 3-in-1 mist promises to hydrate, set makeup and block those pesky rays.

These glow drops from Pai are a genius combination of skincare and bronzer: mica powder makes for an immediate healthy glow, while hyaluronic acid, sea kelp and Vitamin C-packed lemon fruit water help build resilience and hydration over time.

The latest in Glow Recipe’s Avocado line is a soothing serum for redness-prone skin, full of hydrating avocado butter, allantoin, rice milk and a ceramide-5 formula to protect the skin’s barrier.

Crown Affair’s newest release is the chicest—and best-smelling—take on dry shampoo we’ve ever seen, with a nifty kabuki application brush to boot.

Fans of Hermès’s super-luxe lipsticks, rejoice! The French house just added powder blush to their beauty lineup, in an array of delicate pink and peach blushes that are perfect for summer.

Diptyque’s newest fragrance, a woodsy scent meant to evoke “an iconic nightclub bar in the Saint Germain quarter of Paris,” will make you forget you haven’t seen the inside of a club in over a year.

This new eyebrow pencil is so foolproof, even the most inexperienced hand can achieve perfectly even, filled-in brows that are never too intense-looking.