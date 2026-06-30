Every month, an array of new beauty launches arrives, each one promising transformation, radiance, and the occasional miracle. Here at W, we are meticulous in our evaluation, testing, observing, and weighing what is truly worth your time and money. We listen closely, and we’re not afraid to be ruthless—trends don’t impress us, results do. Price is no measure of merit; the standouts may be outrageously luxurious or quietly brilliant, but each one earns its place. What remains is intentional, considered, and worth your attention. This is your guide to the few products that truly deliver.

In 2026, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, here are our new favorites, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Dior Prestige La Micro-Brume de Rose $310 See on Dior When your skin is up against office air-conditioning, dehydrating flights, or relentless summer heat, this is the indulgent mist to make it all feel under control. Dior’s proprietary Nutri-Rosapeptide complex is paired here with soothing activated rose water to deliver a surge of hydration and a fresher, lit-from-within glow.

Louis Vuitton Beauty LV Crayon Lip Pencil $58 See on Louis Vuitton We love a fab pink lip for this time of year—and Louis Vuitton’s hydrating liner delivers long-lasting color with a comfortable feel that’s incredibly nourishing. Designed in collaboration with Pat McGrath, this product glides on smoothly and is bleed-proof as well.

Westman Atelier Pore Refining Complex Serum $120 See on Westman Atelier Azelaic acid is the hero ingredient in Westman Atelier’s formula—a potent 10 percent here—that helps calm redness, fades post-acne marks, and evens out stubborn pigmentation without upsetting the skin. It also helps keep oil in check while supporting the skin barrier, making it a steady, low-drama reset for uneven skin. Best used at night.

Chanel Rouge Coco Hydra Gloss Hydrating & Smoothing Lip Gloss $45 See on Bloomingdale's We love all the different pigments, and the fact that this is a high-performing lip gloss that doesn’t feel sticky, nor does it leave a film on your lips (a game-changer for summer). We suggest the Bijou shade—it’s beautiful for day into night.

Chantecaille Bio Lifting Concealer $68 See on Chantecaille Far too often, concealer meant to disguise fatigue ends up highlighting every fine line instead—settling, caking, and making under-eyes look dull and tired. This new hydrating, peptide-infused formula does the opposite, softening the appearance of lines, diminishing dark circles, and reducing puffiness for a smoother, fresher, more rested look.

Rhode Highlight Milk $28 See on Rhode A new summer staple to wear alone for a soft glow, or layer it under foundation for a dewy finish. Infused with vitamin E, the Rhode Highlight Milk adds a hydrated, lit-from-within sheen that feels as good as it looks.

Merit Clean Volumizing Tubing Mascara $28 See on Sephora Really, how many mascaras does one person need? Well, we really encourage you to make room for this one. Merit’s clean, 16-hour, non-clumping formula stands up to sweat, water, and humidity—making it a worthy addition to your summer beauty lineup.

R+Co Bleu Primary Color Ultra Protection Spray $52 See on R+Co Highlighted hair and the summer months have a complicated relationship. We found ourselves reaching for this spray after beach days, blowouts, and pretty much any time our highlights felt a little fried (which is often). The oil-infused formula instantly detangles, helps seal the cuticle, protects color from UV exposure, and shields strands from heat up to 450°F (so don’t feel bad about that extra blowout this week).

Medicube Booster Pro X2 Beauty Device $239 See on Amazon This device is designed to help skincare products absorb more effectively into the skin, and it even features a dedicated “Mask Mode.” We noticed a difference in how much better our go-to skincare products performed when paired with the device.

Biossance Limited Edition Squalane Oil $58 See on Biossance Life is complicated enough. That’s why this clean, no-fuss squalane oil keeps things simple. The limited-edition size delivers high-quality hydration that softens, smooths, and leaves skin from the neck down looking healthy with a natural sheen.

Gente Belly Firm $36 See on Gente Beauty Just in time for June, Gente Beauty’s Belly Firm taps into beauty’s growing fascination with hardworking botanicals, spotlighting Drosera ramentacea, a carnivorous plant extract with surprisingly sophisticated body-contouring credentials. Founded by Brazilian model and entrepreneur Marianne Fonseca, Gente’s formula arrives at the perfect moment, when bare midriffs are back on the agenda, offering a smart alternative with a focus on skin firmness, silhouette, and science-backed body care.