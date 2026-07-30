The 19 Best Beauty Launches of July

Every month, an array of new beauty launches arrives, each one promising transformation, radiance, and the occasional miracle. Here at W, we are meticulous in our evaluation, testing, observing, and weighing what is truly worth your time and money. We listen closely, and we’re not afraid to be ruthless—trends don’t impress us, results do. Price is no measure of merit; the standouts may be outrageously luxurious or quietly brilliant, but each one earns its place. What remains is intentional, considered, and worth your attention. This is your guide to the few products that truly deliver.

In 2026, W is publishing monthly roundups of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, here are our new favorites, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Bobbi Brown Face Base Moisturizer and Primer $115 See on Sephora When your Botox provider can’t see you until next Tuesday and your face has no desire to wait patiently, Bobbi Brown’s Face Base is the interim genius. This vitamin-enriched primer hydrates, softens the look of fine lines before makeup application, and gives foundation, blush, and contour a much smoother place to land.

Redken All Soft All-In Mask with Argan Oil $36 See on Redken Wowsers, this might be our favorite launch of the month—absurdly effective, one of the absolute best hair masks to launch in years. We ran through every possible explanation for why our hair suddenly looked suspiciously expensive: the blow-dryer, the weather, a statistical anomaly? One by one, each was eliminated, leaving only Redken All Soft All-In Mask as the sensible conclusion. It sailed through peak humidity with silky, frizz-free composure, proving that sometimes the least glamorous variable is, in fact, the entire experiment.

Plated Body Serum $338 See on Plated Skin Science When a face serum becomes a beauty-world obsession, the next question becomes: what about everything below the chin? Plated answers with a body serum powered by its platelet-derived exosome technology, peptides, and barrier-repairing ingredients.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Recovery Treatment Essence $80 See on Sephora By July, your skin has stories to tell. Most of them involve sun, heat, and overstimulation. Since your skin does its best repair work overnight, this the perfect moment to introduce Estée Lauder’s new Advanced Night Repair Recovery Treatment Essence. It’s Lauder’s first essence in the iconic franchise, utilizing Bio-Exosome Technology with the brand’s patented peptide to support the skin’s natural repair process. Obvious tip: apply the essence prior to the cult-favorite Advanced Night Repair Serum.

Lancome Teint Idole Shape Stick $46 See on Lancome Merci beaucoup, Lancôme. These multiuse sticks serve as all-in-one foundation, contour blush, concealer, and highlighter. Toss it in your bag in the morning and you’ll be covered all day.

Armani Beauty Dolci Blush $39 See on Armani Beauty The pigment here might look audaciously pink, but on the skin, it’s feather-light. The product melts in, dries down matte, and delivers the sort of healthy glow that looks vivaciously flushed and sexy.

Hung Vanngo Red Carpet Skin Serum Foundation $46 See on Hung Vanngo The best makeup often comes from those who have spent years fixing it on sets, runways, and in front of cameras. Created by renowned makeup artist Hung Vanngo, this very hydrating foundation reflects decades of red-carpet experience, with 38 shades designed to make skin looks flawless and ready for their close-up.

Tammy Fender Luminous Morning Body Oil $80 See on Tammy Fender This is worth the price tag, trust me. Massage into damp skin after a shower, or whenever your skin needs some extra attention during the day. The plant-based, high-grade blend melts on beautifully, leaving legs, arms and décolleté simply luminous.

RéVive Renewal Rescue Elixir Light Oil $140 See on RéVive This lighter overnight oil believes in staying ahead of the game when it comes to skin upkeep, offering superior barrier support and a little future-you appreciation, whenever you're ready for it.

Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlight $75 See on Westman Atelier Why does this bronzer deserve a spot among the month’s best launches? Open the compact and the answer is immediate: the color, the finish, and the flawless luster is just perfection.

Irene Forte Red Algae Resurfacing Body Exfoliator $105 See on Irene Forte Use this after a long, hot day spent at the beach. This luxe body exfoliator doesn’t need a brute-force approach, combining a triple AHA complex derived from Italian grapes, lemons, and apples. A marine exfoliating complex of red algae powder and volcanic pumice creates a meeting of chemical and physical exfoliation that regulates your skin’s PH levels.

Ole Henriksen B5 Boost Solid Foaming Gentle Cleanser $36 See on Ole Henriksen Henriksen has been the G.O.A.T. of facials for decades. Scandinavian superberry oils, elderberry juice, and Provitamin B5 turn what should be a mundane cleanse into one that leaves skin feeling improbably soft and supple.

Sofie Pavitt Face Studio-Smooth Treatment Scrub $44 See on Sofie Pavitt Face Esthetician Sofie Pavitt has acne-prone skin, and has made it her personal mission as a facialist to calm redness, inflammation, pimples, and blemishes. Her new Studio-Smooth Microdermabrasion Treatment combines magnesium crystals, zinc, and PHAs to refine, rebalance, and refresh without overwhelming the skin. Use one to three nights a week.

Goop Beauty Black Pepper + Ginger Grounding Body Wash $38 See on Goop I love this product because, after taking care of everyone else, a wind-down shower feels entirely justified. This clean, beautifully scented formula with black pepper and ginger is an effervescent little splurge that makes an everyday moment feel special.

Clarins Double Serum Eye Brightening + Depuffing Concentrate $86 See on Clarins Summer humidity has no patience for heavy eye products. This new eye serum gets the balance right: a light consistency, but it’s still hardworking—with marjoram extract to support elasticity, turmeric extract to protect against visible signs of aging, and niacinamide, also known as one of our favorite brightening agents.

KS and Co Backcombing Texture Stick $39 See on KS and Co The brow equivalent of good tailoring: subtle, but it changes everything. This lightweight pencil and backcombing wand enhance texture, shape, and definition. Frankly, it looks ten times better than au natural.

Refy Lip Blur Liner $20.40 See on Refy One less thing to think about: Refy Blur Liner handles the lip line, so you don't have to. The domed applicator frames the lip line and keeps color from wandering, and we love the soft-matte finish.

Dr. Idriss The Depuffer Mini $22 See on Dr. Idriss We love that we can take this compact skin savior with us everywhere—and it’s one of the smartest additions to your summer beauty arsenal. The cooling serum is exactly what heat-stressed skin craves after long days in the sun, instantly depuffing and refreshing with two skincare workhorses, arnica and glycerin.