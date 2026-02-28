The 19 Best Beauty Products That Launched in February

Every month, an array of new beauty launches arrives, each one promising transformation, radiance, and the occasional miracle. Here at W, we are meticulous in our evaluation, testing, observing, and weighing what is truly worth your time and money. We listen closely, and we’re not afraid to be ruthless—trends don’t impress us, results do. Price is no measure of merit; the standouts may be outrageously luxurious or quietly brilliant, but each one earns its place. What remains is intentional, considered, and worth your attention. This is your guide to the few products that truly deliver.

In 2026, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, here are our new favorites, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

La Mer The New Rejuvenating Night Cream $450 See on La Mer This product works fabulously by morning, combining La Mer’s revered Miracle Broth with proprietary RPC-6 to fortify tired, thinning skin. The cream here restores moisture to the eye and other areas of the face where collagen loss is quickest to surface. You should definitely use the sculpted applicator that the eye cream comes with, to encourage additional blood flow and circulation.

Sisley Paris Black Rose Concentrated Serum $320 See on Sisley Paris The price isn’t modest, but the results aren’t, either (plus, you only need one tiny drop to spread generously over the entire face). From Sisley’s coveted Black Rose line, this sumptuous, high-performance serum delivers smoothness and glow with rare and potent antiaging molecules that neutralize pollution and sun-related damage before they ever dull your radiance.

M.ph by Mary Phillips Le Skin Weightless Serum Foundation $49 See on Sephora We were gobsmacked, because this one performs like foundations twice its price. From preeminent makeup artist Mary Phillips comes a medium-coverage gem that does its job, but feels totally weightless.

La Prairie Cashmere Body Cream $305 See on La Prairie Yes, it’s a splurge, but true skincare ingenuity can’t be faked. With a proprietary cellular complex of advanced biomimetic peptides, La Prairie’s latest skincare drop will leave your face impossibly soft, deeply hydrated, and unmistakably luxurious.

Chanel Noir Allure in Indigo $43 See on Chanel Here’s a vivid blue mascara that makes brown and hazel eyes pop and blue and green eyes dance. We love this hue for its polished, unexpected allure.

Nars Natural Matte Longwear Foundation $55 See on Nars Nars’s Natural Matte Longwear Foundation proves medium-to-full coverage can still feel light and airy, offering a soft-focus effect that blurs on impact. The formula is fortified with niacinamide and peptides, balancing immediate polish with longer-term texture refinement.

Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eye Makeup Palette $75 See on Dior This limited-edition palette is so impeccable that one might consider acquiring two—one to cherish, and one to actually use. Featuring an elegant spectrum of browns, soft taupe, and subtle peaches and pinks, it’s both versatile and sophisticated.

Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Repair Eye Care $95 See on Guerlain This gel cream instantly plumps, and visibly softens crow’s feet. Formulated with concentrated honeys and hyaluronic acids, the eye area emerges looking very well-rested.

Chantecaille Sheer Glow Gold Face Tint $86 See on Chantecaille For days when makeup feels optional, yet a touch of polish is irresistible. This delightfully silky-to-the-touch gel primer glides across the skin, perfect for a natural glow-up.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Eye Wardrobe Multifinish Eyeshadow Palette $76 See on Victoria Beckham Beauty We insist you try this gorgeous quartet of mauves, purples, and mattes that are divine on the eyes and impossible to ignore. Richly pigmented, beautifully formulated, and long-wearing, these shadows are as dependable as they are indulgent.

Clarins Lip Perfector Peptide-Plumping + Hydrating Lip Gloss $30 See on Clarins There are plenty of lip glosses, but these are keepers—rich, buttery, and hydrating, coming from the French beauty house of Clarins. Infused with shea and mango butter plus peptides, these glosses come in a spectrum of shades and slip effortlessly into your purse, car, or coat pocket.

Virtue Strength & Shield Leave-In Conditioner $38 See on Sephora A versatile leave-in conditioner with built-in heat protection, Virtue’s product softens strands (especially enhancing wavy hair with frizz-free definition). A light spray on your ends will leave hair soft, controlled, and effortlessly touchable, with a natural finish that encourages a second glance.

G.M. Collin Vaskotonic Advanced Serum $86 See on Skincare by Alana This product is perfect for winter—a clinical-grade serum that hydrates deeply while calming redness and keeping the barrier intact. Reasonably priced yet remarkably strong, this one proves clinical efficacy and everyday luxury can coexist.

Sarah Creal Face Flex Correct Instant Under Eye Brightener $58 See on Sarah Creal Beauty Part treatment (green tea and caffeine), part brilliantly engineered makeup tool, this under-eye brightener camouflages dark circles while reviving fatigued skin. Tap on alone or blend with the slightest touch of eye cream for a seamless, wide-awake finish that looks like eight hours of sleep (whether or not you actually got them).

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Rejuvenating Cleansing Foam $65 See on Sulwhasoo In the endless quest for a cleanser worth keeping, this one commands attention. Cloud-like, moisture-rich bubbles and potent ginseng actives elevate even the simplest cleanse into a ritual of radiance without overstripping the skin.

Primally Pure Blue Tansy Body Butter $32 See on Primally Pure Primally Pure’s Blue Tansy Body Butter is a waterless formula that trades filler for function. Blue tansy is folded into grass-fed beef tallow, organic coconut oil, mango butter, and non-GMO vitamin E so your skin can feels nourished. The blue tansy is grown and distilled on a certified organic, family-run farm in Morocco, where heat transforms matricin into chamazulene, the compound behind its deep indigo tint and calming effect.

Ojai Wild White Sage Leaves Body Bar $40 See on Ojai Wild Why are we featuring a body soap in our coveted monthly best launches? Because clean is clean, and your skin doesn’t need retinol or peptides for one of the simplest acts of all time. It just needs high-grade ingredients, like hand-harvested white sage and marshmallow root from this brand’s Ojai farm. The Wild Sage Soap hydrates, shields, and buffs away dullness with clary sage flower dust—and it’s large enough to last, justifying the $40 price tag.

Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer $24 See on Tower 28 The concealer everyone loves has now debuted eight new shades to subtly erase redness, soften scars, and elevate every complexion. As always, one of our favorites still glides on like silk while delivering long-lasting, buildable coverage.