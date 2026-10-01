Every month, an array of new beauty launches arrives, each one promising transformation, radiance, and the occasional miracle. Here at W, we are meticulous in our evaluation, testing, observing, and weighing what is truly worth your time and money. We listen closely, and we’re not afraid to be ruthless—trends don’t impress us, results do. Price is no measure of merit; the standouts may be outrageously luxurious or quietly brilliant, but each one earns its place. What remains is intentional, considered, and worth your attention. This is your guide to the few products that truly deliver.

In 2026, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, here are our new favorites, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Dior Backstage Glow-Up Tinted Moisturizer $55 See on Sephora Dior’s Backstage Skin Tint is wonderfully uncomplicated: it’s a light-coverage moisturizer that also has SPF, all in one step. We like that it can go straight onto clean skin in the morning and carry us through the day, whether we’re heading to work or going directly to dinner.

Editrix The Scalp Edit No. 001 | Dual Protocol $365 See on Violet Grey This works—and frankly, it is excellent. Editrix’s two-part system makes a difference when it comes to hair loss; we’ve yet to encounter another product that rivals the sophistication of this approach. It’s important to note that losing your hair is rarely a one-variable equation—diet, hormones, and circulation all have their say—but sometimes the scalp’s underlying biology needs attention. The Scalp Edit addresses this by pairing a daily microbiome serum (containing the brand’s proprietary postbiotics, spermidine, and peptides) followed by a once-a-week microneedling stamp prefilled with fisetin, NAD+, and the holy grail beauty peptides, GHK-CU, which supports the follicular environment and aging cells of the scalp. Give it 3-4 weeks to see new hair sprout, density improve, and length rebound.

La Mer The Concentrate Serum $440 See on La Mer La Mer rarely falls off the beauty world’s shortlist, and the brand’s new Concentrate is a welcome reminder why: this serum visibly calms, strengthens, and restores stressed skin while improving clarity. Powered by Concentrated Miracle Broth and a potent blend of clarity algae, your skin will look restored during the upcoming fall and winter months.

Rhode Pocket Pearl $16 See on Rhode The compact is the first stroke of genius. Pocket Pearl slips into even the smallest evening bag, which matters because blush is invariably the first thing to disappear after a few hours out. In the shade Monaco, a soft, luminous wash brings the complexion back to life with a quick swipe and blend, an elegant little reset developed in collaboration with Alexandra Leclerc.

La Prairie Swiss Pristine Cream $280 See on La Prairie We’re always inclined to trust the Swiss: they’ve made an art of formula precision and seem to have little patience for anything less than the best. La Prairie’s latest launch, Swiss Pristine face cream (which comes with an essence and serum) combines Valais Alpine Glacial Minerals with HyPower LP52 and the house’s Exclusive Cellular Complex: a fairly sophisticated proposition for the fall-and-winter wardrobe, when your face could use something more substantial than optimism alone.

Cellcosmet Switzerland Ultra Sensitive Cream $265 See on Cellcosmet When your skin barrier is having an existential crisis, this is the cream to reach for. Cellcosmet, the quietly revered Swiss skincare house, has long been a favorite among discerning aestheticians. Its new Ultra Sensitive Cream combines kombucha derivative, ceramides, and green microalgae peptides to soothe, replenish, and fortify compromised skin (particularly after aesthetic procedures, over-treatment, or whenever your complexion has simply had enough).

Victoria Beckham Hotel Portofino Extrait de Parfum $320 See on Victoria Beckham Here is a mysterious, gorgeous, peppery blend of fig, amber, and saffron that wears beautifully as the hours pass. Originally inspired by Portofino 97, this is a deeper, more intense olfactory iteration.

Valmont Time Master XL $1,950 See on Valmont Valmont’s new Time Master XL is a 28-day intervention for the moment when your usual skincare regimen starts to feel insufficient: four vials, formulated at 33 percent higher concentrations, bring together salmon-derived DNA, liposomal RNA, biomimetic peptides and Valmont’s more sophisticated delivery systems in one tightly engineered treatment. This one is designed to recalibrate skin after stress, hormonal shifts, travel or aesthetic procedures, when the complexion’s usual equilibrium has gone slightly off script.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Antiaging Face Mask Rich $225 See on Dr. Barbara Sturm From the authority that helped make “skin barrier strength” part of the modern beauty lexicon, this mask is designed to support the skin’s underlying structure and preserve the elasticity that gives a complexion its vitality. Infused with Japanese camellia oil and barley extract, it’s best used once a week after cleansing and exfoliating; apply, let it work, then rinse off in the shower.

Dolce & Gabbana Make It Double! Lip Tint & Gloss Duo $39 See on Dolce & Gabbana We love the idea behind this one, especially with those gorgeous fall-inspired shades. You get two different finishes, one beautiful lip moment: one end creates a soft matte look, while the other delivers a high-shine finish with a hyaluronic acid-infused gloss.

Clé de Peau Synactif Body Cream $400 See on Clé de Peau This is, admittedly, a luxury expenditure. But there is something rather extraordinary about the way the product leaves skin below the neck: deeply hydrated, exceptionally smooth and supple, with a firmer, more toned feel.

Drybar Buttercup Pro ​Professional Blow-Dryer $229 See on Drybar The W team loved this newly revamped blow dryer from Drybar. Its combination of speed, performance, and styling versatility made the product a win-win. And the diffuser helps curls look fuller, shinier, and more lustrous, while multiple ion output settings allow you to customize your finish and styling experience according to your hair type. An added bonus: the strong and reliable motor is another major selling point.

Shiseido Vital Perfection Intensive SculptDefine Serum $155 See on Shiseido This serum works beautifully, but you still have to be consistent. The plant actives here are high-grade (particularly the watercress extract, which is excellent). In a category where serums can easily run $800 or more, this feels comparatively sensible. It will noticeably lift and brighten the skin.

Jouer Brightening Under-Eye Corrector $29 See on Jouer A genuinely useful little addition that takes the blueish cast out of dark circles, leaving the eye area looking even more awake. We actually found ourselves wearing the product alone, then at night under foundation, and even in place of concealer, which says quite a bit about how naturally it sits on the skin.

Act + Acre Stem Cell Thickening Foam $52 See on Act + Acre Your hair will look instantly fuller with this lightweight styling foam, while a blend of targeted actives helps nourish the scalp and support thicker-looking hair over time. The formula features 2 percent apple stem cells, hydrolyzed rice protein, and an amino acid complex to add body, lift roots, and support the scalp’s natural hair growth cycle.

Rahua Rebalance Shampoo $38 See on Rahua Beneficial for oily hair/scalps and heavy product users, you can use this new clarifying shampoo every day (yes, every day). The clean, fragrance-free formula contains magnesium chloride, sacha inchi oil, and rahua oil to help lift buildup without the harsh, stripped feeling.