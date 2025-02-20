The 17 Best Face, Body & Hair Oils for Every Step of Your Routine

We’ve reached the time of year when our skin and hair are on their last limbs: dry, parched, and all-around dehydrated, plus prone to irritation. What should one reach for when each week feels longer and colder than the last, and every part of the body feels more stressed and brittle? I’ve found that a good oil may be the most secure and enriching protector, soothing and shielding against the harshest winter elements. While an oil rarely hydrates (see: one key exception below), the perfect face, hair or multiuse body oil can do wonders to lock in moisture and support skin barrier function, lubricating the skin with emollients which help seal in hydrants and limit sebum overproduction. Moreover, a slew of recent releases—from an oat oil-based Ceramide Complex-infused face oil by Dr. Barbara Sturm to a deeply calming, muscle-relieving Sage Body Oil from Sicilian natural skincare line Irene Forte—are pushing the efficacy boundaries of what’s often considered a more earthy, feel-good-over-performance product. Here, we share the best oils for every step of your routine, from the gentlest and most effective cleanser to the most beautiful face oils that double as retinoids and antioxidant superfoods.

Cleansing Oils

The Best Shower Oil

Who doesn’t want to bathe in Le Labo? This mandarin-scented, fresh, and indulgent concoction combines argan, sunflower, and coconut oils for a rich lather and a gentle effect. An ideal mix of brightness and softness to the touch that makes your nighttime shower feel like more of an occasion than a chore.

The Best French Pharmacy Oil Cleanser

The ultimate pharmacie standout, La Roche-Posay’s oil cleanser seems to be on the shelf of every chic woman I know. And for good reason: The hydrating wash cleanses the skin without stripping it; it’s an everyday product that’s safe for use if you have any number of sensitivities, including eczema and (in my case) ultra-dry, parched skin.

The Best Cleanser for Sensitive Skin

An absolutely gorgeous K-beauty staple, Sulwhasoo’s signature cleanser is a lush, squalane-rich blend of plum seed oil, camellia seed oil, and pine nut oils. This one is perfect for sensitive skin and to remove the most stubborn, waterproof makeup.

Face Oils & Serums

The Best Face Oil for All Skin Types

This may be the lightest face oil that actually packs a strong, clinical punch. The formula is quick to absorb, leaving a supple feel. You won’t feel oily. All the while, Dr. Augustinus Bader’s trademark TFC8 biotech works to lessen hyperpigmentation and reinforce the microbiome. Blend it with your winter cream for an even richer effect.

The Face Oil That Actually Hydrates

Of the near-endless face oil releases over the past few years, this one is truly innovative. By definition, oils don’t hydrate (oil and water don’t mix…). Rather, they lock in existing moisture. In this offering, however, hyaluronic acid is encapsulated within the oil. These microdroplets then get time released bit by bit throughout the day. It’s a unique option, one that I bring with me whenever I’m traveling. (The individual packages are perfect for carry-on; I’ve taken them to the Portuguese countryside, to visit family in Honolulu, and for a weekend in Rome.)

The Best Face Oil to Combat Dullness

Minimal, luxuriously earthy types—think Joshua Tree and Marfa regulars—swear by this wild-harvested algae and watermelon-centered natural face oil. (Riley Keough, Hailey Bieber, and Gwyneth Paltrow are all fans.) Mara’s face oil is antioxidant-rich, meaning it combats dullness while also softening the appearance of fine lines.

The Best Face Oil for Ultimate Protection

Fine artist Lia Chavez’s line of face oils may be the most exquisitely produced on the market. The Long Island-based light and performance artist follows each product from soil to fragrant, nourishing ingredient, sourcing red raspberries, evening primrose, and apricots from friend and neighbor Isabella Rossellini’s biodynamic Mama Farm and other micro regenerative farms around the world. Four hundred fifty handpicked orange blossoms make up each Neroli Face Oil, a rich, seductive product that truly keeps you protected. It’s the most abundant- (and soulful-) feeling face oil I’ve tried.

The Best Face Oil That Doubles as a Retinoid

An all-natural face oil with ingredients mimicking the effects of a retinoid, Tata Harper’s Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil has become a cult hit among beauty editors, beloved for its gentle feel and organic address of the signs of aging. A bonus? It works wonders on frayed hair strands and cuticles, too.

The Best Face Oil for Barrier Repair

Dr. Barbara Sturm has long been the queen of minimal, skin-strengthening releases, and her latest drop, a Ceramide Complex-centered face oil that hydrates while boosting the precious skin barrier, very much lives up to the hype. A supportive blend of argan, macadamia, grape seed, sweet almond and more oils nourish and moisturize, while oat oil contains and releases precious fatty ceramides.

Body Oils

The Best Body Oil to Soothe Sore Muscles

Italian natural skincare and wellness purveyor Irene Forte is known for her devotion to Mediterranean ingredients, largely sourced from her hotelier family’s own organic farm in Sicily. They shine bright in her new release, a tension relieving—and frankly, healing—sage body oil. Arnica helps soothe, and omega-rich oils (think sunflower, olive, apricot, and pumpkin skin oil) nourish. This is the ideal oil for after a strenuous Pilates class or a seemingly never-ending work day.

The Best Body Oil for Deep Sleep

There’s something particularly transportive about this jasmine-scented, calming oil made by the legendary Aman Group. Argan stem cells and omega-6-rich evening primrose work to improve elasticity and enrich dry skin. This one’s perfect for parched skin and a pre-bed routine.

The Best Body Oil to Firm Up

Swedish line Manasi 7 is all about fusing the scientific with the botanical, extracting the most skin-enriching elements of wild harvested and upcycled ingredients like the coffee seed, argan, and apricot kernel oils that make up the brand’s velvety, lush Botanical Body Oil. This product is packed with antioxidants (another Manasi 7 signature) but also skin-strengthening factors. The beautiful recycled glass bottle is a bonus.

The Best-Smelling Body Oil

Sometimes, all you need to get through the day is a moment of reconnection with the self (and a break away from your screen). Chanel’s signature rose body oil may be the perfect time capsule escape. Roses from the house’s Grasse fields, enriched with sunflower seed oil and the scent of white musk, make for a quiet, lush indulgence.

Hair Oils

The Best Hair Oil for Everyday Use

Crown Affair’s Dianna Cohen has a way with low-key, less-is-more aesthetics, consistently delivering some of the most delicately impactful—and never-overdone—hair products on market. Her hair oil is one you can use every day (even if you have truly fine hair like mine.) The subtle scent is airy and uplifting with notes of yuzu, lemongrass, and amber. It can also be used as a pre-shampoo treatment.

The Best Hair Oil for Thick & Curly Hair

Swedish cult label Sachajuan’s sunflower seed oil and rosemary leaf extract-filled hair oil is exactly how it’s described: intensive. It’s full of nourishing ingredients and potent enough to support thicker hair textures.

The Best Hair Oil to Soothe the Scalp

With an ultra lightweight feel and gorgeous scent of vetiver and citron, Roz’s Santa Lucia Styling Oil is perfect to add shine while soothing the scalp. Key strengthening ingredients (see: aloe vera and jasmine) work their magic while Roman chamomile calms.

Fragrance Oil: For a Final Touch

While an attar—a pure, 100 percent scented oil in contrast to a perfume’s 5-20 percent—may not protect the skin from the elements, I would argue that it does more to transform the interior than any other product. Oman heritage label Amouage’s seductive Frankincense Oakmoss and Cedarwood oil is the ultimate luxurious note to end your routine, with a complex woodsy scent that can only be picked up on by those close to you.