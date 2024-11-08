With November setting in, winter is on the horizon—and it will test the strength of your skin’s defenses against harsh weather. This is the ideal time to rotate your products, since the cold temps will surely shock your complexion (dry, flaky, and lackluster skin...don’t get us started).

One element you should never forget to incorporate into your skincare routine is a high-performance serum. These potent formulations not only absorb quickly to support your skin’s vitality, but their lightweight texture enhances the benefits of whatever moisturizer you’re putting on top. Remember, serums provide deeper hydration than a face cream alone, keeping your skin nourished longer. As you test out a new serum to address your winter-skin needs, we’ve put together a list of the most effective options tailored to every skincare concern this season. Whether you’re navigating the chilly streets of Manhattan, hitting the slopes at Marmolada in the Dolomites, or enjoying cooler evenings on the Malibu coast from the comfort of your sofa, there’s something for everyone to enhance their hydration levels.

Best Overall Biologique Recherche Sérum T.E.W.L $84 See on The L.A. Facialist If you walk to the office, going between cold outdoor air and heated indoor spaces, you’re aware of how the change in temperature can wreak havoc upon your skin. You need a serum that will keep your skin barrier comfortable and hydrated. Biologique Recherche’s Sérum T.E.W.L caters to all skin types, featuring a high concentration of lipid-replenishing oils that repair and strengthen your skin’s barrier. Plus, it’s versatile enough to be used before and after your cream layer for all-day moisture protection.

For Acne-Prone Complexions May Lindstrom Skin Youth Dew $185 See on May Lindstrom When you have acne-prone skin, every new product must go through a rigorous vetting process. Lindstrom’s The Youth Dew will surely make the cut—this is a powerful, non-irritating oil-serum that captures the best of what Mother Nature has to offer, while giving your skin nourishment and glow. The serum’s certified organic blend features all four omega fatty acids (three, six, seven, and nine) and anti-inflammatory tamanu oil to help regulate breakouts without ever feeling heavy (usually a feat for acne-sensitive skincare products). Botanical seabuckthorn oil adds additional glow-boosting qualities, simultaneously giving beta-carotene and barrier support. Coenzyme Q10 delivers antioxidant benefits, reducing oxidative stress and promoting a luminous complexion.

Best Bang for Your Buck La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Hyaluronic Acid Serum $36.99 See on Lovely Skin This product is priced so well, you won’t hesitate to buy a backup supply. La Roche-Posay’s Hydraphase Intense is winter’s unsung serum hero, featuring a lightweight formulation that serves as a robust fortress of hydration. Infused with vegetable-derived glycerin (a powerful humectant), and natural selenium derivatives that provide antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits, La Roche-Posay’s serum also protects your skin against UV rays and wintertime sunburns.

The No-Needles Serum Delivering Botox-like Results MBR Liquid Surgery Serum $2,075 See on Knockout Beauty Time is so precious. Why carve out hours for a Botox appointment when you can achieve comparable (and downright stunning) results with this extraordinary serum? “The notion of a miracle serum can often be misleading,” Cayli Reck, founder of skincare consultancy Knockout Beauty, tells W. “However, the closest thing you’ll find is Liquid Surgery.” MBR’s product is a ceramide-rich elixir infused with neuromuscular-blocking compounds that diminish microcontractions, leaving the face looking serene, relaxed, and well-rested. The luxe formulation here is enhanced by oxygen and colloidal gold, which facilitate deeper and more effective absorption. There’s also a potent blend of healing shea butter and skin-softening shambrilla oil. And yes, while it may come with a premium price tag, this serum is undeniably worth it for those seeking the most enviable resting bitch face in America.

The Best Antiaging Serum Laboratories Filorga Paris NCEF-Revitalize Serum $109 See on Filorga Christmas has arrived early. The acclaimed Parisian brand Filorga has created this fabulous new antiaging serum that gives jaw-dropping results. NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has long been recognized for its multitude of antiaging benefits—and now, it’s finally gaining mainstream attention. The brand’s latest serum offers an unmatched, radiant glow, along with velvety smoothness, in mere weeks, thanks to a blend of 10 active vitamins and enzymes that deeply penetrate the skin, delivering youthful suppleness. Plus, at $109, it delivers high-grade actives with a doable price tag (but we highly recommend using the brand’s moisturizer in tandem for best results).

For Sensitive Skin Epicutis Lipid Serum $250 See on Epicutis Light but ever so mighty, you’ll feel a surge of hydration and diminished redness within the first use of Epictuis’s Lipid Serum. This product contains the brand’s proprietary TSC formula, a dynamic anti-inflammatory that minimizes irritation and redness often triggered by extreme, cold temperatures. The fermented lipid compounds here lock in moisture, keeping your skin hydrated throughout the day.

Jet-Set Radiance: The Best In-Flight Serum Dior Prestige La Micro-huile de Rose Activated Serum $350 See on Dior Long flights can deplete your skin of moisture and vitality. Beyond staying hydrated, we recommend using non-greasy, lightweight topicals—after all, the recycled air on planes can make lotions feel sticky. Dior’s Prestige Plumping Serum is an excellent choice; it can be applied alone or layered under your moisturizer to work its wonders. Infused with rose micro-huiles and rich in fatty acid omegas, this serum combines the benefits of both an oil and a serum while helping to maintain your skin’s suppleness. (An added bonus: this serum’s bottle size is TSA-approved).

To Brighten and Hydrate Retrouvé Nutrient Face Serum $170 See on Saks Fifth Avenue Worth its weight in gold, this hydrating water-based serum is both brightening and reparative. The vitamin-infused formulation contains pomegranate extract, white tea, and an oil-based vitamin C (which we love because it’s gentler on the skin, stable, and has better absorption). Additional hydrating properties come from the Padina Pavonica extract—a brown algae revered for its antioxidant and moisturizing properties.

Retinol Power While You Sleep RéVive Peau Magnifique Serum $775 See on RéVive Skincare Nothing good comes easy—and realistically, four weeks is a brief period to achieve gorgeous skin. After using RéVive’s Peau Magnifique serum, you will see changes in the first month, especially if your skin reacts well to retinol. This product features fast-acting biomimetic peptides that smooth the skin, reduce signs of dehydration, and promote firmness and density. Its superior retinol active is combined with enzymes to gently exfoliate dead skin overnight, while an infusion of superfruit blueberry extract combats the oxidative stress our skin endures every day.