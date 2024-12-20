Twenty-twenty-four is the year the beauty industry not only refined its formulas, but elevated consumers’ expectations—because our standards have grown. More than ever, confidence is the new beauty benchmark, and it’s no longer about fitting into any prescribed boxes; it’s about owning your makeup look and following a skincare regimen that actually delivers for you.

This past year was all about reinvention and unapologetic self-love. Makeup has evolved into personalized artistry, far surpassing fleeting trends created by TikTokkers. We hope that in 2025, beauty will continue to center choices that make sense for you, not necessarily a trend telling us what’s “in.” Our compilation of this year’s best launches offer thoughtful, elevated solutions, proving that beauty is an investment in us. Below, we’ve curated the year’s finest (where quality meets artistry, and results meet indulgence—the kind you truly deserve). As always, we’ve spared you the publicist spin and marketing ploys to bring you only the products that truly deliver and help you shine as your best self. We wish you a gorgeous, shining New Year—in every sense of the word.

Plated Skin Science Intense Serum $258 See on Plated Skin Exosomes are poised to revolutionize skincare, and this fabulous serum is leading the way. Backed by 15 years of research, Plated’s latest product uses platelet-derived exosomes to trigger your skin’s natural healing process. Discovered by cardiologists studying platelet extracts for heart attack treatments, these molecules facilitate cell communication and rejuvenate the skin. With consistent use, Plated Intense improves texture, smooths fine lines, and evens pigmentation. The innovative Renewosome technology encapsulates the exosomes, ensuring their stability and effectiveness. Recognized by Time magazine for its groundbreaking approach, we love this serum because it’s science-backed, incredibly effective, and effortlessly luxurious.

Natura Bissé Inhibit High Definition Lifting Cream $395 See on Natura Bissé In a beauty realm often dominated by inflated prices and underwhelming results, Natura Bissé’s new Inhibit face cream stands out as a genuine revelation. Targeting key areas like the forehead, marionette lines, neck, and décolleté, this cream delivers a visibly tauter, more rejuvenated appearance. Infused with the brand’s exclusive GravZero technology and biomimetic dermafill, it expertly plumps and redefines the tired, hollowed regions of your face. While your facial massage and balanced routine remain essential, this exceptional cream offers unparalleled lifting and revitalization with every application.

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder $54 See on Sephora Hourglass Vanish Airbrush is a must-have in your beauty repertoire for so many reasons. While the wow, wow, wow factor of this powder is easily visible no matter your skin type (seriously, it’s beautiful), those with oilier faces will appreciate this product even more, thanks to its oil-absorbing properties. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, talc-free, the plastic case is compostable, and the mirror is an ideal size for touch-ups on the go.

La Mer The Rejuvenating Night Cream $450 See on La Mer See on La Mer La Mer’s Rejuvenating Night Cream is hands down one of our favorite fall launches (no gimmicks, just solid, results-driven skincare). The line’s prized MRA-3™ formulation and proprietary Miracle Broth work immediately to smooth, plump, and minimize fine lines while you’re busy dreaming of a happy world without wrinkles. It’s the kind of cream that makes you wake up feeling like you’ve had a full night’s sleep (even if you haven’t).

Sisley Paris Supremÿa At Night The Supreme Antiaging Eye Cream $410 See on Sisley Without a doubt, this is the eye cream of the year. Targeting 25 signs of aging, this advanced formula focuses on repairing and regenerating skin while you sleep. Packed with yellow gentian extract to banish puffiness, alpha bisabolol to soothe the most tired eyes, and healing plum kernel oil for supple skin that helps you look young and refreshed in the morning.

Dior Prestige La Micro-huile de Rose Activated Serum $350 See on Dior Dior’s latest serum drop was a standout of the year, and truly one of the best skincare products to ever launch from the line. You feel it effortlessly sinking into skin, delivering intense hydration and firming power without feeling too taut, which is rare for firming serums. The formulation contains potent omegas from Dior’s Rose De Granville petals, which hydrate so well that we often skipped moisturizer.

Filorga NCEF Revitalize Serum and Moisturizer $109 See on Filorga Let’s get straight to the point: NAD injectables are the darling of the beauty elite (they’re the most common request from patients at skincare clinics). But what about topicals that harness their anti aging powers? Very few brands get it right, but Filorga does. The European favorite (now finally available in the U.S.) delivers, with a serum and moisturizer that supercharges cellular regeneration, giving you a glow that says, “I’m well-rested, hydrated, and have impeccable genes” (even though we know it’s the skincare regimen and good lighting).

Chanel No. 1 de Chanel Revitalizing Eye Serum $100 See on Macys This is one of our favorite beauty indulgences from summer. Chanel’s Revitalizing Eye Serum had our eyes looking and feeling refreshed, firm, and yes, very youthful. With its cool rotating applicator and a formula powered by the brand’s proprietary red camellia extract, the serum fortifies the skin’s barrier to protect against daily stressors and helps keep the area hydrated and protected. For maximum effect, store it in the fridge—your eyes will thank you.

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Blurring Under Eye Powder $35 See on Sephora Who needs Instagram’s Paris filter when you’ve got Mother’s makeup magic? Pat McGrath’s Sublime Perfection Blurring Under Eye Powder came out this year to stellar reviews, including our own. We loved it, and we still love it! This product preps and perfects the under-eye area, blurring those pesky imperfections and adding a nuanced glow. Available in multiple shades (the yellow and pink pigments especially help correct and even out tones).

NARS Light Reflecting Hydrating Primer with Hyaluronic Acid $42 See on Sephora Enhance your skin’s natural radiance with a beautiful glow that doesn’t veer into disco ball territory. The formulation is weightless (great for all seasons), with a fast-absorbing formula that preps flawlessly for long-lasting makeup.

Saint Jane Beauty Pore Clarity Hyaluronic + Flower Acid Cleanser $36 See on Sephora Saint Jane Beauty Pore Clarity Hyaluronic + Flower Acid Cleanser has quickly become a favorite since its launch a few months ago. It’s the perfect no-nonsense gel cleanser, infused with hibiscus flower acids to effortlessly remove makeup, detoxify pores, and gently resurface the skin. The formula feels soothing, leaving skin soft, refreshed, and subtly revitalized.