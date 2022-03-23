BEST OF BEAUTY

The Best Beauty Launches of March

Jean Campbell photographed for W magazine by Alasdair McLellan. Makeup by Lynsey Alexander; hair by Anthony Turner.

With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. Each month, W will publish a roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (or borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing the web for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products we’d recommend adding to your repertoire.

The first-ever refillable Rouge Allure L’Extrait lipstick has arrived—in 20 different shades, no less. For a super opaque lipstick, it’s remarkably long-lasting. One swipe is all you need to deliver the color. On a practical level, the sleek trim size is ideal for travel and evenings out, when you’re limited in purse space. Rose Invincible is the standout color here—a divinely gorgeous deep pink that works beautifully during spring for day and has just enough bold magic for nights out.

A serum-cream hybrid that promises to cut wrinkle depth by more than half and rehydrate the your skin’s layers using the help of natural plant botanicals. There is a stealth combination of 24-karat heptapeptides that directly target areas of skin fatigue; an apple stem cell extract that assists in smoothing out fine lines; and for optimum hydration, imperata cylindrica extract—a powerful plant derivative—to ensure your skin is hydrated. Since this is a hybrid, there is no need to layer with additional moisturizer, either. We love easy—and this is a simplified beauty regimen that revitalizes dull skin beautifully.

Inspired by the detoxifying properties of the water lily, Dior’s latest cleanser gently yet thoroughly removes the day’s makeup and environmental pollutants while keeping your PH balance sacred. This product doesn’t just remove impurities from residual makeup, the formulation also draws out the accumulated buildup of heavy metals that can often remain on the dermis layers, either from pollution or water. La Mousse additionally caters to all skin types—even to those with very sensitive skin.

“This just may be the most exquisite CBD formula I’ve tried to date,” says Rachel Goodwin, the world-renowned makeup artist whose client roster includes Angelina Jolie, Cindy Crawford, and Emma Stone. “The soft violet fragrance alone has added a whole new layer of beauty to my nighttime routine, and my skin looks and feels just incredible when I wake up.” In the last several years, Saint Jane’s much-lauded skincare line has soared to high demand among top beauty experts—for good reason. You get effective results from the high-grade power of plant-based ingredients that harmonize, heal, and support the skin’s own revitalizing process. This newly launched overnight wonder cream combines a 5 percent retinol composition with the calming properties of violet flower, CBD, and detoxifying lavender to help skin properly resurface while protecting from irritation.

The newest SkinCeutical launch was created specifically to target uneven skin tone and texture, soothing any signs irritation or redness for even, flawless skin. This oil-free brightening moisturizer lives up to all the hype, with visible, rapid results. The formulation is unique in terms of enhancing brightness, with advanced technology featuring a combination of 2% alpha arbutin, an ingredient which stops production of excess melanin and breaks down long-standing discoloration. There’s also 3% azelaic acid to reduce any clogged pores and excess oil, and a 5.75% botanical blend of ingredients to reduce visible redness.

A hydrating yet light-to-the-touch makeup primer providing a beautifully intact matte finish for the skin pre-makeup application. Your makeup look will extend to an impressive 12 hours while nourishing your skin using this unique gel-to-powder—which also will minimize excess oils while still moisturizing. A blend of avocado and algae extracts and salicylic acid stimulate light exfoliation as well.

Much like the cult-favorite Dr. Dennis Gross Daily Peel Pads, this newly launched moisturizer contains a specific AHA/BHA blend that helps to not just exfoliate the skin, but shrink pores and regulate oil production while still being gentle enough to use morning and night. There aren’t many oil-free creams that resurface—most, in fact, will dry out your skin. This product is also unique because it can replenish and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier using squalene and ceramides simultaneously.

A new set of 13-shade concealers that provide matte coverage of blemishes, broken capillaries, redness, and sunspots. Veteran makeup artist Jillian Dempsey (she’s created the indelible makeup looks of Kristen Stewart, Jen Aniston, and Leslie Mann) made this cruelty-free, phthalate- and paraben-free formulation to cover impeccably while also giving the skin ample hydration (note: nothing gets cakey here). It’s practically foolproof: you don’t need to apply a setting powder, nor a foundation over the application. It’s simplified coverage at its very best.

Finally, a buildable mascara that lasts continuously without clumping. You can’t miss any lashes when applying this, since there are two wand options (sold separately): The Superstack Mega Brush, a longer, narrower brush perfect for people with longer lashes or amplifying upper lashes, and the Superstack Micro Brush which features a shorter, thicker brush that’s created for people with shorter lashes or defining lower lashes. This product caters specifically to those who love a bold lash look. The formulation boasts a fiber melt technology using Vita Gel and lash flex polymers to glide on the lashes to ensure no clumping. MAC Stack is a go-to favorite for celebrity MUA Gregory Arlt, who is quite keen on the versatile looks this mascara can provide. “Any look works with this formula, the options are unlimited,” Arlt says. “I love a nude, clean eye with loads of mascara for a doll-like effect. Or, it pairs beautifully with a smoky eye.”

Respected German skincare line MBR has just launched a brand new Oleosome collection created specifically for men’s unique skincare needs. Although skincare is generally genderless, men’s dermal layers tend to be close to 20% thicker than female skin, whether due to shaving or simply genetics. This dual day-and-night cream delivers unparalleled skin hydration using a combination of standout award-winning ingredients such as munapsys (a relatively new ingredient in the world of skincare) which works both in the pre- and post-synaptic pathways of muscle contraction, which no other Botox peptide has yet been able to achieve. Another ingredient, aquaxyl, is a peptide that reinforces the synthesis of lipids and proteins in the skin, which optimizes skin hydration and barrier formation, preventing dryness.

From legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road line, this is a really darling face balm that gives a radiant pop of color. It’s a vegan, cruelty-free, multipurpose product that is especially helpful on the days when you don’t have the time or patience for foundation application. It can be it worn by itself over your moisturizer to give your complexion a naturally rosy “flushed” look. Plus, it flatters all skin tones.

The newest launch from EltaMD boasts robust broad spectrum SPF 50+ protection—and sunscreen is one of the most important products to have in your medicine cabinet. While this is a simple and straightforward product that isn’t necessarily touted by celebs and influencers, no other line is more trusted by dermatologists and aestheticians. The stick application makes it super easy for all-over application without leaving a white cast. The skin is moisturized with vitamin E and oryzanol antioxidants to aid in pollutant protection as well.

A delicate combination of hibiscus and prickly pear flower acids gently resurface, brighten, and hydrate the skin in just one step. The versatility is key here: it’s a two-in-one skin treatment that can be used on normal, dry, oily, and sensitive skin. It’s also can be used in tandem with retinoids, AHAs, peptides, and enzymes. What makes this product unique are the flower acids, which blend into a humectant base of aloe vera juice, tamarind-sugar molecules, and hyaluronic acid to soften and moisturize while gently exfoliating.

This oil was specially created for the many individuals seeking non-invasive remedies for their dark under-eye circles. Not only does this product brighten the dark areas around the eyes but the plant base formulation’s brightening oil visibly reduces signs of under-eye inflammation. The composition boasts a powerful hemp and chaga-infused oil which instantly cools the skin with the use of a stainless-steel roller. None of the ingredients are synthetic and they are paraben- and chemical-free. This formulation makes you look like you have slept peacefully for a week.

Inspired by the dramatic hues of the desert, this new limited-edition 18-color palette features countless options for sophisticated eye looks all year round. There are deep, earthy shades of amber; shimmering coppers, and delicate rose tones that flatter anyone who prefers cool and warm undertones. There are also matte and sparkling metallic finishes, which make it easy to convert shades from day into evening.

Simplify brow shaping using a double-ended brow tool with beautiful ranges of natural colors. Westman Atelier’s new launch features an easily gliding pencil with an assortment of naturally derived colors on one side. The other end features a dry, detachable spoolie brush that gathers the brows to your desired shape with minimal effort.