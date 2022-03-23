Finally, a buildable mascara that lasts continuously without clumping. You can’t miss any lashes when applying this, since there are two wand options (sold separately): The Superstack Mega Brush, a longer, narrower brush perfect for people with longer lashes or amplifying upper lashes, and the Superstack Micro Brush which features a shorter, thicker brush that’s created for people with shorter lashes or defining lower lashes. This product caters specifically to those who love a bold lash look. The formulation boasts a fiber melt technology using Vita Gel and lash flex polymers to glide on the lashes to ensure no clumping. MAC Stack is a go-to favorite for celebrity MUA Gregory Arlt, who is quite keen on the versatile looks this mascara can provide. “Any look works with this formula, the options are unlimited,” Arlt says. “I love a nude, clean eye with loads of mascara for a doll-like effect. Or, it pairs beautifully with a smoky eye.”