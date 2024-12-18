The $55 Sunscreen That Does Double Duty as a Soothing Primer

You hear it all the time, from every beauty expert—apply SPF, apply SPF, apply SPF. Like a skincare mantra japa, the message repeats, drilling the concept deep into your brain: the best thing you can do to protect your face and avoid unnecessary wrinkles is slathering on a powerful sunscreen that lasts all day. So I’ve made it my mission to find the absolute best SPF for me, one that shields my combination-oily-leaning-skin type without leaving an ugly white cast.

It’s safe to say I’ve tried them all: the hyped celeb-brand SPFs, mineral sunscreens, physical sunscreens, oil-based and oil-free versions. Every time I try a new bottle, I find myself longing for the best SPF I’ve ever used, hands down: Skinceuticals’s Clear Daily Soothing UV Defense. In my eyes, it’s irreplaceable.

I love this Skinceuticals sunscreen because it’s basically a three-in-one product. Like any great SPF, it protects from UVA and UVB rays. But it also soothes the skin of redness and puffiness. Plus, whether this was an intended feature of the formulation or not, it acts as a lovely primer. I find that when I use this sunscreen, my makeup stays in place noticeably better than when I don’t. It dries on the skin nicely upon application and remains invisible—something I have come to expect from a good SPF. Skincare in sunscreen seems like a no-brainer, and Skinceuticals created a product that caters to sensitive skin specifically. How is it possible that using sunscreen makes my skin feel...smoother? Skinceuticals has made the magic happen, with ingredients like bisabolol (an oil derived from German chamomile), calming tri-peptides, and glycerin. The best part? It goes on completely clear—I never see a white cast, ever. And it’s non-greasy, which is key, especially when it comes to putting on makeup over your SPF.

The need for sunscreen transcends seasons, as any beauty guru will tell you. But this one is especially effective during winter, especially since it hydrates so nicely. If you’ve got a ski trip on the horizon, make sure to pick up a bottle and avoid any unsightly goggle-burn.