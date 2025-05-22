8 SPF-Infused Tanning Oils for a Safe, Golden Glow

Tanning oils have long been a beach bag staple for those chasing that golden-hour radiance, but traditional formulas left the skin vulnerable to UV damage. Now, with more awareness around sun safety than ever, protecting your dermal layers is a non-negotiable. Where does that leave those who crave a gorgeous, gilded glow? Enter SPF-infused tanning oils, a new generation of safe tanning that allows you to achieve a bronzed look all while shielding your skin from sun damage. Whether you’re lounging poolside or planning a tropical getaway, these multitasking oils deliver hydration, shine, and a healthy dose of SPF so you can tan smarter, not riskier.

Are tanning oils safe?

For years, tanning oils had a bad reputation (which some would argue was well-earned). We were taught they did little more than fry your skin in the sun, offering zero protection and fast-tracking damage like sunburn, wrinkles, and dark spots. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Geeta Yadav, this is because traditional tanning oils are formulated with mineral oil, which increases the skin’s refractive index (or the degree to which light bends or refracts when hitting a substance). “The higher the refractive index, the slower light travels into that object. In the case of mineral oil applied to skin, it allows more light to hit the skin and absorb into it, making skin more susceptible to UV damage,” she tells W. Tanning oils of the past also contain a low amount of (if any) sunscreen filters, and are not broad-spectrum, meaning they only block UVA (the rays that cause photoaging) and not UVB (the rays responsible for sunburn and pigmentation), Yadav notes.

Nowadays, the market is brimming with broad-spectrum, oil-based sunscreens that Yadav says are safe (so long as they’re SPF 30 or higher). “What made traditional tanning oils unsafe was the combination of mineral oil with little to no UV filter. But today’s oil-based SPFs use nourishing oils, are broad-spectrum, and contain adequate sun protection factors,” she says. Not to mention, many formulas are water-resistant, which means your skin will remain protected for up to 60 or 80 minutes even if you take a dip (though Yadav still recommends reapplying after swimming or sweating).

Ahead, we’re rounding up the best SPF-infused tanning oils you’ll definitely want to add to your cart this summer.

Classic baby oil, but with a twist. Inspired by the shiny, sweet-smelling baby oils you grew up watching beach icons use—before you knew better—this reimagined version brings the nostalgia without the sunburn. It’s formulated with a slew of oils and extracts, including jojoba oil, vitamin E, calendula, chamomile, rose, and jasmine, to hydrate and soothe the skin. Plus, it goes on transparent so it’ll work for all skin tones.

*Available May 29, 2025.

Skin, meet the SPF of your dreams. From the self-tanning brand that gives you a golden, sun-kissed complexion without the streaks comes this SPF-infused oil that checks every box: SPF 30 sun protection, a buildable, high-gloss finish, and a super luxurious, Italian Riviera-inspired fragrance to boot. Just don’t be surprised if other beachgoers ask what you’re wearing.

If we could describe Supergoop’s SPF-infused body oil in one phrase, it would be: “silky without the grease.” That’s all thanks to the fact that this is a dry body oil, meaning it feels dry to the touch shortly after application (aka you’ll reap the moisturizing, glowy benefits, but without the greasy, slippery finish).

If you’re seeking a thicker texture, this gel-oil hybrid from Kopari is one to add to your beach bag. It’s loaded with skin-nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, macadamia oil, hibiscus oil, and mica—plus, the pump applicator makes the application process a little less messy (a big win).

This suncare standout offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 coverage while imparting a luminous shimmer—that’s all thanks to the golden mica shimmer in the formula. The dry body oil absorbs quickly into the skin, making it great for layering underneath clothing. Plus, the brand’s iconic Cheirosa 87 scent (which is described as a beachy, warm, and floral fragrance with notes of creamy coconut milk and vanilla) doesn’t hurt, either.

Is there anything better than watermelons at the beach? This watermelon extract-laced tanning oil is like a drench of hydration for the skin, delivering serious sun protection and a sun-kissed shimmer. The fresh and fruity watermelon scent will have you dreaming of tropical vibes wherever you go.

A sunscreen body oil that prioritizes skincare, this formula highlights the skin-strengthening benefits of sea moss (which protects the skin’s moisture barrier) and squalane (which locks in moisture). The end result is skin that’s smooth, soft, and glowy at the beach and beyond.

One thing you’ll love about this body oil from Saltair is its magical scent of creamy sandalwood, sheer amber, and sensual musk. Aside from this, the formula is spiked with a trio of oils including kukui, sunflower, and mongongo, all of which are known for their lightweight, non-comedogenic profile. They’re especially suitable for acne-prone skin types.