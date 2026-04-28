‘Butterfly Layers’ Are Back—Here’s How to Style Them This Spring

Call it the haircut that does the most without ever looking like it tried. “Butterfly layers” are officially back for spring, bringing with them that airy, face-framing movement that feels equal parts polished and undone. The look creates volume, shape, and bounce without sacrificing length, making it especially appealing if you’re craving a change but not a dramatic chop. Below, we tapped Los Angeles-based hairstylist Beau Dieda to break down exactly what makes butterfly layers so flattering right now—plus how to style them for that soft, bouncy finish all spring long.

What are butterfly layers?

According to Dieda, butterfly layers involve shorter, face-framing pieces that hit around the cheekbone to collarbone, and longer layers underneath that keep the length. “From the front, it feels like a shorter, voluminous cut, but you still have long hair in the back,” he says. Think of it as a two-tier effect: wispy layers around the face, paired with longer, blended layers through the rest of the hair.

If you’re picturing the choppy, hyper-layered cuts of the early 2000s, consider this your reset. Dieda says the biggest update to this cut comes down to softness. “We’re not seeing those chunky, super-separated layers anymore—instead, everything is more seamlessly blended,” he adds. “The face-framing pieces feel lighter and less ‘shelf-like,’ creating movement that looks effortless rather than overly styled.”

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The easiest way to understand butterfly layers is to see where they fall on the layering spectrum. “Classic, long layers are pretty subtle—mostly just movement at the ends,” Dieda says. “A shag is much more aggressive, with layering all over, especially through the crown.” Butterfly layers, on the other hand, borrow a bit from both. They deliver that lifted, face-framing effect you’d get from a shag, but without removing a ton of weight or creating that intentionally choppy finish.

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How to style butterfly layers

If there’s one thing to know about styling butterfly layers, it’s that the finish should feel soft. For a bouncy, face-framing effect, start by blow-drying the front pieces forward, then flip them away from the face using a round brush to create that signature lift and bounce. “You definitely want to use a great blow dryer—I love the DryQ from SRI Labs,” Dieda adds. Once the hair is dry, go in with a flat iron and add a slight bend to a few pieces, especially around the front. The key is to keep everything a little undone—think soft bends rather than perfect curls.

If you want butterfly layers to really shine, air-drying is one of the easiest ways to bring out their natural movement—no full blowout required. Start with a leave-in conditioner like the Luseta Glossy Pearl Leave-In Conditioner; you’ll want to keep the products light so you don’t weigh down the layers. From there, gently towel-dry and comb your face-framing pieces into place. “Let the hair air-dry about 70 to 80 percent, then twist a few front pieces away from your face or clip them up for a little lift,” says Dieda.

Like any layered cut, butterfly layers look their best when the shape stays intentional, not grown out and heavy, so Dieda recommends getting a cut every eight to 12 weeks. Because the shorter, face-framing pieces are what give the cut its signature lift and movement, they tend to lose their shape the fastest. “Even just a quick refresh around the face can bring the whole cut back to life,” he notes.

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Who should get butterfly layers?

What makes butterfly layers stand out is how customizable they are. You can go softer and blended for a barely there effect, or lean into more dramatic contrast between the shorter and longer pieces for that full, swoopy, supermodel vibe. The look also works across textures—straight, wavy, or curly—because the layering is designed to enhance natural movement rather than fight it.

It’s also incredibly adaptable to different face shapes: shorter layers that hit at the cheekbones can help lift and open up round or softer faces; while longer, more elongated, face-framing pieces can balance out oval shapes. For square faces, softer, feathered layers can diffuse sharper angles, creating a more fluid effect. The end result is a cut that doesn’t just look good—it subtly enhances your natural proportions without feeling overly styled.