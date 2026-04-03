Why Caramelized Brunette Is the Perfect Between-Seasons Hair Color

Call it the transitional shade that does everything. Caramelized brunette is quickly becoming the go-to in-between color for anyone not quite ready to go lighter, but still craving a shift that feels fresh, dimensional, and expensive. (Just look at Sofia Richie Grainge’s glossy warm-tone shade.) Sitting right between rich brunette and sunlit blonde, caramelized brunette threads warm caramel ribbons through deeper bases to mimic the kind of natural lift you’d get after a few weeks in the sun.

Below, we tapped Jess Gonzalez, lead colorist at Flore Los Angeles, to break down exactly why this shade is taking over—and how to make it work for your hair type and routine.

What is caramelized brunette?

“Caramelized brunette is a rich, dimensional brunette infused with soft golden and amber tones that mimic the warmth of caramel,” says Gonzalez. “It feels glossy, lived-in, and elevated—never flat or overly highlighted.” What makes this shade different from traditional warm brunettes or balayage is the intention behind the placement. “It’s more refined and blended than traditional warm brunettes, with less contrast than classic balayage,” notes Gonzales, who says the tones are intentionally melted together to create a seamless, almost “lit-from-within” warmth rather than obvious highlights.

Caramelized brunette is an ideal transition shade between seasons because it mirrors what naturally happens to your hair this time of year. As the weather warms up, sunlight subtly lifts brunette tones, creating that soft dimension—and caramelized brunette taps into that effect without needing a full color overhaul. It brightens just enough to feel seasonal, but still keeps depth at the root, so it doesn’t feel like a drastic shift coming out of winter. “This shade refreshes the hair after winter while still feeling grounded and low-maintenance going into warmer months,” says Gonzalez.

For whom does caramelized brunette work best?

“Caramelized brunette is incredibly versatile, but it’s an especially flattering shade on neutral-to-warm skin tones and natural brunettes who want brightness without committing to blonde,” Gonzalez says. Because the warmth can be adjusted from soft honey to deeper toffee, it can complement a wide range of skin tones without washing you out. If your hair feels flat or one-dimensional, those diffused caramel tones instantly add movement and light without looking streaky. It’s also a strong option for anyone growing out old highlights or color—because the blend is so seamless, it helps blur harsh lines and makes everything look intentional again.

Caramelized brunette works across virtually every hair type too. On fine hair, those soft caramel ribbons create the illusion of depth and movement, making strands seem fuller and more voluminous without requiring heavy styling. When it comes to thicker hair, the look helps break up density so the color doesn’t feel too heavy, adding lightness and flow throughout.

It’s especially flattering on wavy and curly textures, where the warmth catches along bends and coils. Even on straight hair, the subtle tonal shifts keep the color from falling flat. And the glossy reflective finish feels polished and expensive.

Zendaya at Good Morning America on April 1, 2026. Getty Images

How to style and maintain

Styling caramelized brunette is all about enhancing the dimension you already have. Gonzalez recommends going for styles with movement, like loose waves, soft layers, or a blown-out finish. “The color comes alive when the hair catches light and has natural flow,” she adds. To enhance the shine, use a lightweight oil or glossing serum on the ends and style with soft bends rather than tight curls.

Maintenance is refreshingly low-key. Because the color is diffused and blended, grow-out is much softer than traditional highlights, meaning fewer urgent salon visits. To keep the tone looking rich and not brassy, use a color-safe sulfate-free shampoo and consider a gloss or toner every few weeks. Hydration is key too—weekly masks or hair-strengthening treatments (like Filament’s Tensile Strength Hair Treatment Mask) will keep the hair looking shiny and healthy.