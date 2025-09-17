Drew Starkey has been wearing fragrance since his early 20s, but he still considers his journey into the world of personal aroma “a bit late to the game.” Now at 31, the actor counts Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s scents as his signature, including the luxury house’s newest perfume, MYSLF: MYSLF ABSOLU, of which Starkey is “U.S. Voice” (he joins fellow actor Austin Butler, the brand’s Global Ambassador).

ABSOLU is the latest iteration of YSL Beauty’s MYSLF line of scents. Created by perfumers Daniela Andrier, Christophe Raynaud, and Antoine Maisondieu, it’s a light but spice-forward fragrance led by a bright ginger essence, edgy notes of cardamom, and freshly harvested vert de bergamot. The fragrance is technically genderless, but it was designed with a masculine edge. As one of the leading faces of Hollywood’s new generation of young male stars, Starkey is well-suited for the campaign. Last year, he starred opposite Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, playing the brooding love interest to Craig’s fictionalized portrayal of Beat Generation novelist William S. Burroughs—a career high for the actor who is also best-known for his work on the massively popular Netflix series Outer Banks. (Soon, he’ll star opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in Apple TV+’s limited drama Lucky.)

He’s also been wearing YSL scents since he first “started diving into the world of fragrance post-college.” The actor spoke to W from his native North Carolina (where he was visiting during a break from filming season five of Outer Banks in South Carolina) about his approach to style, fashion icons, and his newfound beauty routine:

What role does fragrance play in your life?

Fragrance, first and foremost, is a means of expressing yourself. For me and for people that I know and love, it’s a sense of identity—you tend to associate people with their fragrance. Anytime I’m traveling or staying overnight somewhere and I’ve forgotten a fragrance, I feel a bit naked.

What’s your approach to style?

My style is attached to routine. I find that I wear things and have things around that promote longevity and have a quality that will last. I get really attached to certain things, whether it’s what I’m wearing or a fragrance. I want something that feels timeless, which I can utilize for as long as possible. It feels like my style hasn’t changed over the last 10 years that much. I like things that last a long time.

What’s your favorite form of self-care?

Getting out in nature. Especially over the past five years or so, I’ve found that’s been the greatest form of self-care I can give myself. If I have a couple of days, getting out and going camping has been huge for me. There’s a communication with nature that I think we often forget about, and that’s been a solid and much-needed reset I’ve had over the past few years.

Have you picked up any beauty tips on set?

Oh god, yes. Before I ever had any professional job on a film set, I don’t think I ever moisturized. I swear, because of working in film and TV and having our great makeup departments give me some good natural moisturizers—that’s changed everything. Now I have an actual routine. I’m staying hydrated, drinking a lot of water while working, and that practice has overflowed into my real, everyday life.

Do you have a style icon?

It changes all the time. A$AP Rocky, who’s a constant in terms of style and absolute expression. He’s one of the best. David Bowie, [Jean-Michel] Basquiat. The simplicity of David Lynch’s style is something I always think back to, the kind of uniform he wore. Maybe Jack Kerouac, too.

Did you ever participate in a style trend when you were younger that, looking back, you regret?

I think everyone my age…it was unavoidable, but you know what? I don’t regret it; there was the skinny jean phase I was for sure a part of. But an entire generation was gripped by that. And I think it’s going to come back. Definitely in middle school, especially growing up in North Carolina, everyone was wearing boat shoes. I was wearing them, specifically with shorts and longer socks. I look back at some photos of me at the age of 13, and I’m like, Oh my god. But now boat shoes are in again. I’m kind of here for it. I have a new pair now, and I’m like, Look, this is a trip. I never thought I’d see boat shoes again.