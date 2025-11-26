Are Dua Lipa’s Skincare Products Any Good?

Earlier this month, the pop star Dua Lipa announced she’d partnered with the German skincare brand Augustinus Bader on a three-product capsule called The Routine. The collection, officially named DUA Powered by Augustinus Bader Science, consists of a hydrating daily moisturizer called the Renewal Cream; the Supercharged Glow Complex, a brightening and firming solution; and a Balancing Cream Cleanser. Do they actually work—and are they worth the price tag? Four W editors found out, and shared their honest opinions.

Abrigail Williams, Associate Manager, Social Media

What was your opinion of Augustinus Bader before this? What about Dua Lipa?

I’ve only heard high praise about AB Science, with Dua being the most outspoken celebrity who put me on to the brand before she announced her collaboration. Because Augustinus Bader products are on the higher end of the skincare price range, they have remained a wishlist item for me—until now.

I’m wary of celebrity skincare in general and commit myself to a good research session before I buy anything for my face, regardless of who’s backing the product. I stick to clean ingredients recommended by my dermatologist. But when the Vacanza Queen teams with a lab-powered skincare label, you pay attention. Considering how grueling Lipa’s world tour is, how much energy she exerts on a daily basis, and how frequently she travels, her skincare regimen must be on point.

What’s your skin type?

I have combination skin and tend to experience oilier patches in warmer weather and dry patches during colder months. I use a benzoyl peroxide-powered cleanser, a moisturizer, toner, and sunscreen daily, plus Tretinoin and an exfoliator here and there.

What did you think of the Dua Lipa x Augustinus Bader products?

After a week and a half of using Dua Lipa’s new line, morning and night, I found my combination skin feeling soft, supple, and smooth, especially in places where I usually experience the most dryness. While I do not recommend touching your face throughout the day, I couldn’t help but brush my hands across the usual dry spots, which were baby-soft. I loved the Glow Complex and Renewal Cream, which were both hydrating without being too heavy or oily. Also worth noting: my developing acne just vanished. I could feel a serious cystic pimple forming before I started using Dua Lipa’s collab, and instead of developing, the blemish shrank and vanished. The TFC5 was working overtime.

Would you use them again?

I’ll be using the Glow Complex and moisturizing cream long after this experiment ends. I still have texture and sun damage on my face, but I’d be surprised if only a week of a new skincare routine cleared all that away. It was nice to commit to such a simplified routine; sometimes, too many bells and whistles leave the brain overworked first thing in the morning and exasperated right before bed.

Ashley Peña, Senior Designer

What’s your skin usually like?

I have acne-prone skin and I do well with hydrating products. I keep my routine simple!

What did you think of the DUA collection?

I used the entire set, morning and night, for about a week. There were no overpowering scents, which I liked. The star of the routine is definitely the Glow Complex. But I’m not sure the formulation agreed with my skin, because the Renewal Cream didn’t leave me feeling as hydrated as I thought it would, and my face took on a dull quality in the days after starting the complete regimen. Although, I will say: my skin feels really smooth lately.

Did the products work for you?

As a whole, the trio wasn’t for me. But I favored the Glow Serum and would definitely recommend it. I think I’d like to try each of the products again, separately, and integrate them slowly into my existing regimen.

Maryam Lieberman, Contributing Beauty Editor

What are your thoughts on Augustinus Bader? What about Dua Lipa?

I’ve known the Augustinus Bader line for years, having tested it upon launch 2018 and inevitably getting pulled back in every time a new product dropped. The hype around the brand’s hero formulas is well-deserved, and fans of Professor Bader’s products are loyal. A lot of that devotion comes from Professor Bader himself. I interviewed him a few years ago, and he struck me as someone genuinely obsessed with results, with research, and with giving his customers exactly what they’re looking for. His TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex) has been prominent in the regenerative skincare arena; The Cream and The Rich Cream are still the undisputed icons of the line.

As for Dua Lipa, what I see in her is a hardworking, dedicated artist—a musical powerhouse with unmatched magnetism. Versace looks incredible on her. But truthfully, I’ve never looked at her complexion and had that instant I need to know her entire routine reaction. She is beautiful, but her skin isn’t a defining feature of hers.

What did you think of DUA?

I used the cleanser, the Glow Complex, and the Renewal Cream for one week, morning and night. It felt fine on my skin, no scent to speak of. I liked the cleanser best. It was soft and cleansed properly, without any residue or dryness.

I found the whole set didn’t do much. I really wanted it to, but I didn’t notice any remarkable changes. However, I still love The Cream—and “Dance the Night.”

Matthew Velasco, News Writer

What’s your usual skincare regimen?

I have gone through dozens of skincare routines through the years, but have finally settled on one that works. In the morning, I cleanse, moisturize, and apply sunscreen. At night, I do the same (no sunscreen) and apply a vitamin C serum and a snail mucin essence (don’t knock it ‘til you try it). I’ll also use some eye patches or an overnight mask if I’m feeling fancy.

What was your experience using the DUA line?

I used the core three products—the Balancing Cream Cleanser, the Supercharged Glow Complex, and the Renewal Cream—for an entire week in place of my usual routine. I used all three at night, and just the cleanser and cream (plus my go-to sunscreen) in the morning. I was especially partial to the Glow Complex, as it left my skin feeling hydrated, plump, and light after absorption. I am very antiscent when it comes to the products I use, so I appreciated that there was barely any smell with this line.

Was it good?

For the first few days, I was very pleased with the results. But halfway through the week, I noticed a string of small whiteheads along my forehead and my T-zone—something that rarely happens. I switched back to my normal routine to avoid putting my skin through more trouble, but kept using the Glow Complex at night.

I would definitely try the line again (and for a longer period of time), because the ingredients—niacinamide, marine bio-retinol—are ones that I’ve had good results with in the past.