Celebrate Earth Day With These 15 Organic, Clean Beauty Products

There’s an old saying: every day should be your birthday. But if we’re really being honest, every day should be Earth Day. Although April 22 is the official date of this annual holiday, we believe any moment is a good one to acknowledge this planet: our home, our inheritance, and, frankly, the one doing most of the heavy lifting for our benefit. The beauty industry, though not without its faults when it comes to environmental impact, has come a long way with earth-friendly products, packaging, and practices. It turns out, honoring the environment doesn’t need to come at the expense of product performance. Thoughtfully sourced items and ingredients can deliver on results, while organic farmers—an increasing trend in the beauty realm—aim to replenish their resources rather than deplete them.

U.S. beauty labels are leaning into more responsible sourcing, plus offering recyclable or refillable packaging (or, at the very least, less unapologetically wasteful packaging). Industry efforts like the nonprofit Pact Collective, alongside a growing push toward refill systems and closed-loop packaging, suggest a shift that’s no longer entirely cosmetic, bringing businesses incrementally closer to the more rigorous sustainability standards long embraced across Europe.

The challenge, of course, is discerning what actually works for both skin and soil, without falling for a well-marketed shade of green. Below, you’ll find a curated selection of products that manage the rare feat of being effective, sensorially satisfying, and genuinely kinder to the place we call home.

This blush is one of our favorites for its easily blendable texture and natural, skin-like finish that delivers color without feeling weighted. The brand’s Planet Beautiful initiative, in partnership with Sephora and rePurpose Global, funds large-scale plastic recovery projects across regions including India, Indonesia, Colombia, and Kenya. The program also supports on-the-ground infrastructure, including recovery hubs and restoration projects like mangroves, while mobilizing participating brands and consumer purchases to directly fund ongoing cleanup efforts.

Luxurious with every drop, this 100 percent organically sourced face oil delivers instant radiance to your complexion. Sourced from a single harvest of hand-selected plums, the brand also upcycles plum kernels from its USDA-certified organic family farm into every drop. The packaging is 100 percent recyclable, crafted from post-consumer recycled materials, with FSC-certified cartons and eco-inks that make even the unboxing feel intentional.

Made for skincare aficionados who pore over ingredient lists, this face cream is powered by organic actives like orange peptides and pomegranate spheres sourced directly from the label’s organic farm-grown formulations. The face cream’s water-lock technology delivers all-day hydration—it’s also a great makeup primer—while keeping the formula clean and mindful of what your skin absorbs. The refillable glass jar with recyclable pods makes sustainability an integral part of the design rather than an afterthought.

This serum is built on bioengineered, sugarcane-derived squalane, which mirrors skin’s natural moisture so closely it has replaced outdated shark-liver sourcing in modern skincare. Sustainably grown, rain-fed sugarcane; low-impact manufacturing; and packaging made from repurposed pulp using waste-conscious processes make it as clean behind the scenes as it is effective on skin.

This clean SPF 30 foundation lives up to the “impeccable” name. The mineral SPF is a reef-safe formulation, with impressive coverage that behaves like skincare with standards. With EWG “Champion” status, PETA and Leaping Bunny cruelty-free certification, and thoughtfully reduced packaging using recyclable LDPE and minimal waste, this one pays respect to Mother Nature and your body’s well-being.

High-grade, high-performance clean beauty with glass packaged products. This line is one of the top choices for discerning beauty aficionados. This revitalizing mask is crafted from a pristine, high-grade blend of antioxidant-rich raw cacao, activated bamboo charcoal, mineral salts, clays, and healing botanicals. The product purifies, brightens, soothes, and restores skin with precision.

This natural, aromatherapy-led body oil built on nutrient-dense botanicals like sacha inchi, chia seed, and sea buckthorn CO₂, designed to support both skin barrier health and the nervous system through scent and skin absorption. Housed in recyclable glass and recyclable cardboard, the whole line is sustainably minded and grounded in organic sourcing, leaving skin nourished and luminous while reflecting a broader ethos of clean formulation and emotional balance.

This deodorant works through your regular days and your most challenging ones, powered by plant-derived ingredients and biofermentation tech. Tapioca starch, glycerin, and pro-vitamin B5 keep odor in check without the drama. The brand’s packaging is tree-free, made from sugarcane and bamboo waste, all printing done with soy-based ink. In tandem with their patrons, Evolvetogether has planted 200,000 trees.

This sea berry oil proves that a tiny, revered Himalayan berry can outperform half your skincare shelf, utilizing CO₂ extraction to preserve omegas 3, 6, 7, and 9 plus vitamin E in a high-quality, glow-inducing formula. Wild-harvested, sustainably handled, and bottled in recyclable glass, this is an affordable beauty flex for Earth Day.

At the end of every day, use this outstanding body lotion as a form of indulgence. Infused with silky rice bran oil, Japanese camellia seed oil, soothing perilla leaf, and bright yuzu, this organic formula absorbs quickly and immediately comforts the skin. Everything about this cruelty-free and vegan brand signals considered quality, from the antioxidant-rich botanicals to its low-impact aluminum bottle, plastic-free cotton by-product label, and reusable wooden tag.

This clean, plant-led formula calms with chamomile, purifies with goldenseal, and keeps hydration in check with hyaluronic acid while removing impurities your skin has been in contact with throughout the day. Formulated by Founder Justine Kahn—an herbalist and esthetician in Sausalito, Calif. who uses locally and organically grown botanicals (including from her own micro-farm). The packaging is compostable and reusable, and comes in a recyclable aluminum bottle with a BPA-free liner.

This lightweight gel-serum glides on with a rollerball, lending a cooling effect to the delicate eye area and providing hydration, plus minimizing the look of dark circles and puffiness. Like all Osea products, the brand’s packaging reflects a strong commitment to sustainability, using post-consumer recycled materials to reduce virgin plastic and lower environmental impact.

This concealer is a rare find—not just for its superior, blendable formula, but due to its exceptional hydration, a quality most concealers tend to sacrifice. It beautifully softens the appearance of redness, dark circles, and blemishes without ever feeling dry or heavy, striking that balance seamlessly (it even has a natural, retinol-like skin-firming component called Tightenyl). With the health of the planet in mind, it’s thoughtfully packaged in a glass jar with a 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic cap, and an outer carton made from 80 percent recycled paper printed with vegetal ink.

This vegan, cruelty-free shampoo is a fab choice for those with medium-to-thicker hair for supporting strength, hydration, and overall scalp balance. Beyond performance, all packaging is recyclable, and the brand has a commitment to protecting the environment in the Amazon rainforest and Galapagos Islands.

An excellent face oil for acne-prone skin, KraveBeauty refines its clean, barrier-friendly formula with breakout-calming actives and nourishing oils, including upcycled rosehip, designed to treat without stripping the skin. In terms of packaging and sustainability, the brand has a “Waste Not the Farm” motto, using upcycled ingredients and a shrink-to-fit inner “egg” insert that reduces oxidation while cutting packaging waste at the source.