How Emily Ratajkowski Deals With a Bad Haircut

The model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is known for having luscious, movie-star locks in any environment. Whether she’s on the red carpet, walking the runway for brands like Tory Burch and Moncler, or taking her German shepherd Colombo for a walk in New York City, Ratajkowski’s coif is always on point. But on Friday, April 4, the My Body author told W magazine she was fielding “one of the worst haircuts of [her] life.” (A video documenting the chop—a mullet with step-ladder bangs starting at the back of Ratajkowski’s crown—has garnered more than a million views on TikTok). “I’m doing what I can and praying that it grows out quickly,” she said with a laugh, speaking from a party in Manhattan celebrating her new campaign and global brand ambassadorship with Kérastase. The ads, which also star Sydney Sweeney, put the brand’s new Gloss Absolu collection on display—and EmRata says the anti-frizz Glaze Drops from the line are a must, especially right now. Below, she discusses getting her hair washed in Chinatown, her biggest beauty regret, and the time of year that turns her into a “wet rat.”

You posted about your haircut a couple of times, and since then you’ve been trending as “the girl from TikTok with the bad haircut.” How have you been dealing with the bad hair days?

Honestly, I’m not doing a good job of styling it on my own. I’m using bobby pins. I’m trying different textures to camouflage it. Today, my hair looks great, but I had an amazing hairstylist who spent 3 hours doing my hair—taping in extensions, adding in texture, hiding the short bits—so it could look this good.

But I’m not tripping on it. My friends are like, “your hair looks terrible. Why are you not more stressed?” which is really funny, because normally your friends are the ones to downplay how bad it is.

Are there any styling tricks you can do to make the haircut look better?

My friend suggested that I wear my hair in a slicked-back bun. To do that, I would have to shellac my hair down. It’s been really windy in New York, so there’s no way it will stay down. But I’ve been using those flat Japanese hair clips to lay it down. I even sleep with them, and that’s helping. I was wearing the clips out on the town, but my friend scolded me for wearing them outside.

I miss waking up and being relatively ready to go. I might get bonded extensions so I don’t have to deal with my hair.

How would you describe your hair type?

Normally, my hair is pretty good. I have fine hair, but I have a lot of it. In my line of work, my hair gets exposed to a lot of heat, a lot of damage. I’ve been a celebrity ambassador for Kérastase for eight years; my hair completely changed for the better when I started working for the brand, legitimately. I used to be one of those 3-in-1 drugstore shampoo/conditioner/body wash type of girls, but back then I didn’t understand the importance of investing in nice products for your hair.

In fact, I’ve been admiring everyone else’s hair lately, because mine is in such a sorry state, style-wise, at the moment. I recently watched an Olivia Rodrigo TikTok and I was like, “Oh my god, her hair’s so beautiful.”

Is there a particular product that’s been working well for you lately?

I really like the shampoo and conditioner from Kérastase’s Extentioniste line. They’re not too heavy for my fine strands, and I think it makes my hair grow since it stimulates the scalp. It’s great for damaged hair or split ends. I like using the Kérastase Elixir Ultime to smooth my ends. And I love the brand’s new glaze drops. My hair can sometimes look dry—this gives it a nice, glossy finish.

Do you get keratin treatments?

No, I don’t need to. My hair is naturally super straight. I would love it if my hair was curly, but it is not.

You’re known for your bouncy waves, but I guess you just style your hair that way.

Yeah, I’ve become a Dyson girly. It’s great for adding curls or waves. I’ve also been frequenting some of those Tik-Tok-famous blowout hair salons in NYC’s Chinatown. I like going to them a lot. They give an amazing hair wash. They thoroughly scrub your scalp—it’s really relaxing. And they do a great job; you look good coming out. I usually add product to my hair afterward.

Who’s your go-to hairstylist?

I bounce around, which is the problem. That’s why I ended up with this tragic haircut.

What’s your desert island haircare product?

I love using dry shampoo. It helps give my hair volume when I need it. You don’t need a fancy product; one from a drugstore will do.

What are some important hair tips you’ve picked up in your career?

I’ve learned how to properly blow out my hair on my own so it looks more full and polished. My ends are dead straight, so a nice little curve or bend makes me look much more put together. I use a round brush to achieve the look. I‘m a big Dyson fan, but Mane [formerly Mane Addicts] also makes a hot iron that does a great job. You can run it through your ends really quickly and it’ll look like you got a pro to do your hair.

What are your biggest hair and beauty pet peeves?

Because my hair is fine, it separates. There’s nothing that bothers me more than a cowlick, when one piece sort of breaks apart from the others. Also, my hair just tends to go flat and limp really easily, especially in humid weather. It gives wet rat—who wants that?

Beauty-wise, I don’t like a lip that’s too pink. I’m a mauve, brown type of girl; I love that ’90s lip look. Also, I don’t like blush that drapes too low on my face. I’m not about that boyfriend blush. It looks good on other people, but not on me. I like my blush to run up high on my cheekbones and across my nose, like a sunburn. I want that sunburn look!

What is the biggest haircare rule that you abide by?

I have to wash my hair every day. I know washing your hair daily isn’t recommended for some hair types, but my hair is fine and straight. It looks and feels good when it’s clean; otherwise, it goes limp from the oil buildup.

Is there a beauty or hair trend that you participated in when you were younger that you look back now and you’re like, ‘What was I thinking?’

In middle school, I would sleep in French braids every night so that I would have crimped hair. I did that for an entire year. I cringe when I look back on those pics. I definitely looked bad.

I would also say my bangs right now fall in that category. Yes, I have had bangs before—but they didn’t start at the back of my head.

Who is your hair icon?

Bianca Jagger. She has such a handsome face, but her hair is always so feminine yet strong. Her waves frame her face really well.

What's your morning and evening beauty routine?

Because I have to take my son, Sly, to school, my beauty routine in the morning is pretty simple and quick. On the days when I have more time, after I cleanse my face, I’ll use a vitamin C serum. Next, I’ll layer on a vitamin C moisturizer from Dr. Dennis Gross and finish with Dr. Jart’s sunscreen. I’ll then dab on concealer—my favorite is from Make Up For Ever. I like to blend it out to even my complexion. It works enough that I don’t need to use foundation. I also like to draw on freckles. It makes me feel complete. I look bare-faced, yet somewhat polished—you know what I mean.

What’s a major skincare investment you’ve made that was worth it?

I love Dr. Dennis Gross’s peel pads. They’re not cheap, but they’re worth the price. They are the best for exfoliating your skin. I never used to exfoliate, but now I do. I’ve noticed a huge improvement in the texture and tonal quality of my skin.