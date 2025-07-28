How to Get Ghost Lashes, the Cool-Girl Alternative to Mascara

Ask any beauty lover to name their desert-island product, and chances are, mascara will rank top of the list for many. But if you’ve paid close attention to the spring/summer 2025 runways (or been around TikTok recently), you may have noticed a surprising shift: we’re going mascara-free. Enter ghost lashes—the minimalist lash look that ditches thick, inky formulas in favor of a more natural, softer vibe. The look could be seen at Gucci’s Cruise show back in May, as well as on the runways at Valentino, Sacai, Rick Owens, and more. Some have called it revelatory, while others have deemed the trend a “recession indicator.” Below, we tapped New York City-based makeup artist Suzy Gerstein to break down the quiet power of ghost lashes: why is going mascara-free having a major moment right now? Who does it work best for? And how can we recreate it?

What are ghost lashes?

Ghost lashes refer to the barely-there, ultra-natural alternative to traditional mascara. Instead of bold, voluminous lashes, the goal is a wispy, almost invisible effect that subtly enhances your natural lashes without obvious pigment or clumps. “Sometimes leaving off mascara or using a brown mascara is just the thing to keep a makeup look balanced,” says Gerstein. “When your eye doesn’t register the lashes, it allows the softer and more nuanced elements of a makeup look to come into play without overpowering.” In other words, ghost lashes create space for the rest of your look to shine, allowing subtle details like dewy skin, flushed cheeks, or a glossy lid to take center stage without competing for attention.

Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum

The trend often involves skipping mascara altogether or using clear lash gel, a tint, or a small amount of a brown formula applied with a feather-light touch. Some versions also incorporate a lash lift or curl to open up the eyes while keeping things minimal. The result? Lashes that look clean, lifted, and softly defined—perfect for anyone who loves a more pared-back, modern aesthetic.

Backstage at Valentino spring/summer 2025 during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2024. Photo by WWD/WWD via Getty Images

What’s the appeal?

For starters, the trend falls perfectly in line with the rise of the clean-girl aesthetic and the no-makeup makeup movement—both of which prioritize fresh, effortless beauty that enhances rather than hides. “It seems like a pendulum swing in the opposite direction of all the heavy lash extensions that have become omnipresent on social media and, consequently, in real life,” says Gerstein. “It also has the element of surprise, which I love, and an un-donenness that makes makeup less studied and more about expressing a feeling.”

Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show on May 15, 2025 in Florence, Italy. Photo by Alena Zakirova/Getty Images for Gucci

Not to mention, forgoing mascara (or simply being light-handed with it) is also low-maintenance. Unlike traditional mascara—which can flake, smudge, or require mid-day touch-ups—ghost lashes are designed to be set-it-and-forget-it. Whether you’re using a clear lash gel, a subtle tint, or simply curling your lashes and leaving them bare, you won’t have to worry about raccoon eyes, clumpy reapplication, or harsh cleansers when it comes time to remove.

How to achieve ghost lashes

First, you’ll want to give your lashes a gentle curl. “Make sure you’re using a good curler with a rounded pad to catch every lash so that you don’t end up with a right angle,” says Gerstein, who’s a fan of the Kevyn Aucoin Eyelash Curler. Next, apply a clear gel or lash primer, like the Glossier Boy Brow to hold the lashes in place, add shine, and give a “groomed” finish without pigment. For naturally short or sparse lashes, Gerstein recommends adding a lengthening mascara to just the middle and tips of lashes.

If the idea of no lashes or mascara makes you feel naked, take baby steps—try a mascara with a tiny wand, like the 19/99 Lash Tint Mascara, to help subtly define the lash without adding weight, says Gerstein.

Ghost lashes are all about minimalism and soft definition, so the eye looks that pair best with them are equally low-key, fresh, and unfussy. Gerstein adds that a glossy eye works beautifully with little to no lash. “I also love grungy tones,” she says. “It’s fun to play around with contrast by pairing a very hard, smoky eye with no lash.”