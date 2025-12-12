The Ultimate Luxury Beauty Gift Guide

It’s true that some of the best things in life are free: sunsets, laughter, perhaps the occasional compliment. And yet, the other best things in life come with boxes tied up in festive ribbons—and they certainly require a functioning credit card. This holiday season, if you’re leaning into the unapologetic art of spoiling the people who’ve buoyed your spirits, steadied your sanity, or merely tolerated your texts, consider this your compass. Think of it as a curated constellation of delights for every person who has slipped a little sunshine into your days. Because generosity may be priceless, but let’s be honest—it pairs beautifully with something exquisitely wrapped. Below, you’ll find a selection of our most beloved beauty high-end luxuries (and a few delightful detours) to add sparkle, joy, and just the right touch of extravagance for the people who enrich your life.

Louis Vuitton Vanity Bijoux Case $20,400 See on Louis Vuitton For the woman who travels like it’s her job and considers her jewelry and accessories as essential as her passport, this exquisitely crafted vanity is both a lifelong companion and a study in chic organization. The deep pink interior cradles everything from heirloom pieces to a favorite lipstick, while the classic Lozine trim and wooden slats put this gift firmly in heirloom territory.

Hermés Le Jardins 3 Soaps Gift Set $49.99 See on Beauty House Wrapped in iconic Hermès orange, this soap trio is a foolproof hostess gift for any holiday dinner. You can curate your own set of three, but we love Le Jardins for its pleasing and refreshing scent, perfect for elevating any powder room or clothing drawer.

La Prairie Life Matrix Haute Rejuvenation Face Cream $1,950 See on La Prairie For the skincare connoisseur who won’t settle for anything less than revolutionary (and would rather skip a face lift) this gift will be their new obsession. Infused with an exclusive cellular complex, collagen, and hyaluronic acid, Life Matrix recalibrates your skin—with impeccable results.

Dior Scented Ornament Set Holiday 2025 $560 See on Dior These 24 Dior ornaments—in gleaming yellow, rose, and white gold—could decorate a drawing room worthy of Elizabeth Bennet herself. The pleated harlequin motifs balance playful charm with holiday perfection. Crowning the arrangement, artist Pietro Ruffo’s golden star elevates the highest branch, to ensure a tableau is as perfectly composed as any Jane Austen soirée.

Chanel Sublimage Le Baume $455 See on Chanel This is the luxurious beauty gift you give yourself, because some days demand more than a coffee can fix. This face cream lifts, firms, and restores radiance, so your winter skin looks as rejuvenated as you feel (or wish you did). Truly, it’s self-care that feels like a celebration in a jar—an indulgence you absolutely deserve.

Louis Vuitton Men's Hanging Toiletry Bag $1,760 See on Louis Vuitton Because he values order with a side of quiet luxury when traveling, this set is a sublime gift with two impeccably designed compartments. One is for essentials, one’s for personal items, and, as a plus, there’s an integrated hook that transforms any bathroom into his own grooming perch. He will never travel without it again.

Augustinus Bader The Supreme Collection $1,755 See on Augustinus Bader When they demand luxurious skincare, this gift is a home run. There’s nothing like high-end science presented in that unmistakable indigo blue. The Supreme Collection is the ultimate power set: full-size The Rich Cream, The Body Cream, The Essence, the cleanser, the eye cream, and the lip balm and more. This is a beauty lover’s dream and a foolproof way to win “best gift-giver” of the season.

The Crème De La Mer Duet $390 See on La Mer Nothing compares to the real thing, especially when it’s La Mer. This Crème de la Mer Duet delivers iconic, miracle-broth–infused luxury in 60-ml. and 15-ml. sizes, keeping skin infinitely hydrated and renewed.

Hermès Circe Mirror $1,575 See on Hermès For the individual who worships old-school minimalism and believes every corner of their home, even the bathroom, deserves quiet elegance, this mirror is pure subtle luxury. Crafted in solid sycamore and sheathed in supple Taurillon leather, the marquetry whispers exceptional quality without ever shouting.

Dior 30 Montaigne Vénus Pouch $950 See on Dior The gift you give to the one who’s always had your back, shared sage advice, and been your rock. Timeless, chic, and endlessly versatile, it’s perfect for stashing makeup, meds, or little keepsakes.

Cartier Les Nécessaires à Parfum Panther Cypress Case $1,022 See on Cartier If Charlotte Gainsbourg in her heyday were choosing a gorgeous travel-ready perfume case, we think it would be the Cartier Les Nécessaires à Parfum Panther Cypress Case. Sleek and effortlessly elegant, it houses 30-ml. refillable glass bottles with exquisite sophistication—and it’s forever. Adorned with Cartier’s signature panther motif, it’s a modern essential that keeps luxury close at hand.

Creed Aventus Grand Voyage Trunk $1,700 See on Creed For the most discerning man in your life, you must go first-class. This green-velvet-lined, handcrafted wood trunk is as reusable as it is irresistible. Inside, he gets the iconic full-size Aventus, a full-size flacon, and a refillable 50-ml. black leather atomizer.

Chantecaille 24K Gold 3-Piece Indulgence Skincare Routine $925 See on Saks Fifth Avenue Impress your mother-in-law without saying a word (because we know that’s how she prefers you to be, anyway). This Chantecaille Gold Indulgence Routine drenches her skin in 24-karat gold, peptides, and botanicals for a radiance that speaks for itself.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Reserve Parfum $890 See on Tom Ford Beauty For the man who likes his martinis straight up and his presence unforgettable, Tom Ford Black Orchid Cologne Reserve launched this year, will be his ultimate olfactory indulgence. Deep and sultry, it blends black orchid, patchouli, ghost orchid, roasted tonka, and black truffle into a fragrance that will linger handsomely on his skin.

Santa Maria Novella The Melograno Lovers Gift Box $135 See on Santa Maria Novella Gifting Santa Maria Novella always shows you have impeccable taste. Chic, timeless, and the epitome of Italian luxury, this signature box holds SMN’s iconic Melograno creations: scented terra cotta and two hand-finished wax tablets, each designed to fill any space with the warm, spicy, and unmistakably signature fragrance.

Baccarat Eye II Votives $750 See on Baccarat For the longtime work partner with whom you’ve weathered deadlines, boardrooms, and holiday parties—and who clearly knows the art of entertaining as well as you know success. These Baccarat votives are a sensational gift. Traditional yet modern, they bring the highest-quality glow to any table or centerpiece.

Sisley Paris Supremÿa Prestige Coffret $1,395 See on Sisley When dear Santa checks his list twice, this is the skincare gift for those who’ve been extremely nice. This decadent set is for serious skincare lovers who know that bedtime is the most important glow-up hour. The set includes the holy trinity of overnight prep, repair, and transform.

Valentino Beauty L'Innocence de L'Air Parfum $340 See on Valentino Beauty For the glam aunt who lets you take over her Hamptons house on the weekends, adores her labels, and dominates at mahjong, this is a gift she’ll genuinely love. Light, effervescent, and unapologetically feminine, it’s a scent as effortlessly chic as she is.

Ivan Pol No Crumbs Left Skincare Set $575 See on The Beauty Sandwich From esteemed skincare wizard Ivan Pol this skincare set is a beauty sandwich your skin will want to devour instantly. Layers of indulgence will leave your skin snatched, radiant, and wishing for seconds. From the full range of Sauces to the Amuse Bouche Facial Mist, this is skincare precision.

Dior Men's Toiletry Bag $1,200 See on Dior This is a quiet flex of your impeccable taste he’ll use again and again (and thanks to Dior’s exceptional crafted materials, he’ll keep it forever). Perfect for business trips or weekend getaways, it’s roomy enough for all his essentials, crafted in soft, durable black Dior jacquard leather.

Louis Vuitton Beauty LV Ombres Eyeshadow Palette $250 See on Louis Vuitton If your best friend worships makeup, La Beauté Louis Vuitton’s LV Ombres eyeshadow palette, born from Pat McGrath’s visionary collaboration with Louis Vuitton, is essentially a love letter in powder form. Four universally flattering shades bloom in a monogram-embossed, refillable keepsake case.

Coco de Mer Hera Robe $650 See on Coco de Mer She’ll truly savor this gift at the end of the day, as she sits at her makeup table, removes her makeup, and recalibrates. Please help her do so in the most gorgeous of apparel: the Hera Robe. For the woman who loves to revel in the art of lace, silk, and exquisite indulgence, this delicate black Leavers lace piece—with scalloped hems, flared sleeves, and a jet-black silk belt—is as breathtaking to wear as it is to admire.

Westman Atelier The Full Sweep Brush Set $400 See on Westman Atelier For anyone who deserves a little makeup indulgence without the complicated guesswork, this is ideal. Westman Atelier’s five-piece, cruelty-free Japanese brush collection comes in a sleek gold cup by Skultuna.

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Totale Eyeshadow Set $300 See on Pat McGrath For the younger niece still finding her signature look, this trio of Pat McGrath’s most iconic pigments lets her experiment with eyeshadow; they can even serve as blushes or highlighters. Not one, not two, but three covetable compacts ensure she’ll never run out of ways to play with color. It’s the perfect starter set for a lifelong love affair with makeup that is iconic and refuses to be ordinary.

Clé de Peau Beauté Recontoured Eyes Collection Skincare Set $290 See on Nordstrom For your mom who stayed up late fretting over whether you got home safely, the Clé de Peau Recontoured Eyes Collection is the best way to remind her she deserves some self-care too. Packed with generous portions of Eye Contour Cream Supreme, Firming and Volumizing Serums, and Wrinkle Smoothing Serum, it’s the ultimate indulgence for eyes that have seen (and worried about) it all.

upLift 5 Anti-Aging Device $349 See on upLift 5 For the dearest friend who’s already a connoisseur of the latest game-changing innovations in skincare, the upLift 5 Pulsating Facial Lift is one she’ll truly respect. In just five minutes a day, its NASA-inspired u5 Nano Pulse Tech delivers high-frequency, low-magnitude vibration to stimulate fibroblasts and osteoblasts, sculpting cheekbones, tightening jawlines, and rebuilding facial structure. In a beauty world awash with generic gadgets, this is anything but superficial: it rebuilds from bone and muscle up, harnessing technology first developed for astronauts combating bone loss in space.

111Skin 11 Days Of Radiance Skincare Set $555 See on 111Skin The 111Skin 11 Days of Radiance Advent Calendar is pure indulgence in a box. Each luxurious daily treat, from lifting eye gels to wrinkle-erasing masks, will leave your recipient looking effortlessly radiant and refreshed.

T3 Aire 360 Hair Styler $249.99 See on T3 For the bestie who won’t leave the house without a blowout and will happily explain (at length) why she can do it better than any stylist, this is the holiday hair gift that speaks her love language. The T3 Aire 360 is the ultimate, with a total of four ceramic attachments that practically provide good-hair days on command, be it smooth and sleek or big, bouncy curls.

Plated Hair Serum $379 See on Plated For the one you love who’s battling lifeless strands or DIY remedies that just don’t cut it. This breakthrough serum uses platelet-derived Renewosome technology to boost fullness, strength, and shine, while reducing breakage and shedding. Lightweight, invisible, and hydrating, it’s a worthy indulgence to gift to someone who will see legit results.

ZDG L'Alphabet Vide-Poche, Cornflower Dish $235 See on ZDG This handmade faïence tray is just the thing for bedside pills, jewelry, or any tiny treasure. These hand-painted pieces come in lovely hues like violet, cornflower, and rose (plus festive seasonal colors).

Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle Essential Collection for Women $190 See on Frederic Malle For your beloved girls’ night’s Secret Santa, this is the gift for the woman who knows that luxury whispers, it doesn’t shout. This curated set of five iconic miniatures is guaranteed to impress without trying too hard.

Tory Burch Sublime Eau de Parfum $155 See on Tory Burch Close your eyes and imagine delicate rose, earthy vetiver, and bright mandarin. The scent is a little sexy, totally unique, pleasing to the nose. You’re thinking about Sublime eau de parfum, Tory Burch’s beloved scent. And there’s no question about whether this makes a lovely gift for the 2025 holidays or not. Tory can do no wrong!

Well Wishes Best of Saje Advent Calendar $135 See on Saje For anyone you love who gets stressed, needs a moment of calm, or simply craves a little luxury for the senses, the Saje Well Wishes Advent Calendar is a brilliant indulgence. Twelve plant-powered surprises—from tension-melting Peppermint Halo, to mood-lifting Liquid Sunshine—arrive like tiny, civilized miracles. It’s thoughtful, elegant, and entirely cruelty-free.

La Double J Pantelleria in Ceramic Candle $190 See on La Double J Invited to a glamorous Christmas dinner and want to come with the perfect gift under your arm? This candle—a sophisticated blend of fig, wild lavender, sandalwood, bergamot, cedar, blackcurrant, and white musk—exudes effortless elegance. When the wax is gone, the 18 karat-gilded ceramic vessel becomes a chic bud vase, brush holder, or statement objet d’art.

May Lindstrom Skin Hydration Hero Trio $450 See on May Lindstrom For the people in your life who care as much about what’s in their skincare as what’s on their skin, the May Lindstrom Hydration Hero Trio is an excellent Christmas gift. It’s clean, non-toxic, and delivers powerful skin-nourishing efficacy.

Furtuna Skin Beneath the Olive Tree Set $265 See on Furtuna Skin For the lover of whole foods and Euro-chic living, who treats Blue Zones as gospel, this set pairs high-quality indulgences like tea and honey with Furtuna’s Biphase Moisturizing Oil, LXR06, and an artisanal bar soap. Because self-care should feel as thoughtful as your bookshelf.

Krigler Velvet Night 76 Perfume $770 See on Krigler For your most fashionable friend, period. Inspired by Liliane Krigler’s return to Paris in 1976—a time when Bohème met palace life and women claimed newfound freedom—Velvet Night 76 is for those who live for bold glamour. Crafted from the highest-quality natural ingredients, this opulent fragrance has long been a favorite of kings, queens, and empresses, making it the ultimate scent for those who appreciate history, elegance, and of course unmistakable Parisian allure.

Skinceuticals Holiday Skincare Advent Calendar $550 See on Skinceuticals For the skincare lover who trusts her derm, the 2025 SkinCeuticals Advent Calendar is a luxe treat. Ten dermatologist-approved goodies—from full-size favorites to mini miracles—make every morning and night feel like a spa day.

Sisley Paris Black Rose Luke Edward Hall Gift Set $380 See on Sisley British artist Luke Edward Hall was recently enlisted to dress up Sisley’s Black Rose duo in a theatrically charming box, which feels a bit like gifting someone the backstage pass to best-in-class skincare. Inside, the instant-youth Cream Mask and the radiance-plumping Skin Infusion Cream and Infusion get right to business, with plant regenerating properties like black rose, and alkekengi.

La Bonne Brosse N.08 The Round Blowout Hair Brush $198 See on La Bonne Brosse These brushes are a work of art, and are precisely for the person who treats at-home blowouts like a sacred ritual. La Bonne Brosse’s Blueberry Blue Round Brush is a fabulous gift because of its luxurious bristles and effortless volume-boosting design. It smooths, shapes, and adds movement while making your hair look on point.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner: VB’s Greatest Hits $210 See on Victoria Beckham Beauty For the best friend whose makeup drawer is a curated museum of excellence, Victoria Beckham’s liners are hands-down impeccable. Eight shades slide on with precision, smudge with grace, and never beg for forgiveness.

D'Orsay Parfums Paris Rose Blaze $240 See on D'Orsay For the fragrance collector who loves iconic olfactory notes with some history, Rose Blaze is totally perfect. The fragrance layers rose absolute with buttery iris and a savory, velvet-soft peach, cut by a flash of bergamot. Born from a house with a past as intriguing as its founder—Alfred d’Orsay, the 19th-century aesthete who created a shared scent for himself and his lover, Lady Blessington—Rose Blaze feels like their story distilled.

Estée Lauder Aerin Tuberose Gardenia Gift Set $160 See on Estée Lauder When can you go wrong gifting a scent from the Aerin collection? Never. The Tuberose Gardenia Set pairs a light, adored eau de parfum with a Rose Lip Conditioner, all beautifully presented in a keepsake red-and-gold box with a festive bow.

Kiki de Montparnasse Giselle Pajama Set $1,000 See on Kiki de Montparnasse She deserves a little reminder of just how irresistible she is. For the woman who spends her days caring for everyone else and rarely lets herself luxuriate, this Giselle silk-and-lace pajama set is your guilt-free excuse to remind her she matters. Crafted from fluid stretch silk satin and delicate French lace, it’s sexy, playful, and utterly indulgent.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Perfume Case $890 See on Bottega Veneta Who doesn’t love a bit of luxury? Encase your perfume in this leather pouch from Bottega Veneta—done in the Italian house’s signature Intrecciato weave, of course.

Mate the Label Organic Stretch Midi Legging with Pockets $98 See on Mate the Label For the friend who sweats like a champion, this will be a game-changer for them. Mate the Label’s workout gear is nontoxic, made from 92 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton, and 8 percent spandex. The fabrics are soft, breathable, and free from harmful chemicals that can leach onto skin during intense workouts.