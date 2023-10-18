Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Beauty Is Finally Coming to Target

It’s been a chic week for Target. First, interior design arbiter and decoupage king John Derian unveiled his holiday collab with the mega retailer, featuring beaded turkey pillows and festive mushroom wreaths. Now, another style icon favored by the 1% is bringing her wares to the masses. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop beauty products, typically only found at Sephora or Net-a-Porter (and in the medicine cabinets of tony enclaves like Brentwood or Sag Harbor), will be available nationwide at Target and on Amazon on October 22.

The lifestyle mogul is launching a new accessible brand called Good.Clean.Goop. And though it’s priced at a budget-friendly $19.99 to $39.99, it still meets the same strict ingredient standards as the pricier Goop skincare line—meaning no synthetic fragrances, GMOs, gluten or anything that’s not cruelty-free. In addition to skin, body, and haircare essentials, the launch also includes four supplement chews meant to support immunity, skin health, cognition and mood.

Courtesy of Good.Clean.Goop

For fans of the ultra-popular Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator who can’t quite stomach the $125 price tag, Good.Clean.Goop’s Fruit Facial Exfoliating Scrub ($24.99) seems sure to satisfy, with its blend of AHAs and microcrystals to slough off any dullness. For those who like to steer clear of physical exfoliants in their repertoire, there’s also a 10% glycolic acid toner that gets a boost from phytic acid and caffeine for an instant pick-me-up.

You can easily treat yourself to an at-home spa moment by following up The Body Facial Exfoliating Scrub with the vitamin-E-packed Naked Elixir Body Oil or The Replenishing Cream, formulated with ceramides, avocado oil, niacinamide, and shea butter.

Courtesy of Good.Clean.Goop

Also in the mix: a gentle coconut and sugar-based cleanser, an anti-aging serum with niacinimide and tranexamic acid, a gel-cream moisturizer and a vitamin C eye serum. In the haircare arena, there’s a scalp detox scrub for those in-need-of-a-deep-clean days.

Say what you will about Paltrow’s penchant for woo-woo wellness experiments—her skincare line has proven to be effective, luxurious and generally fabulous. We’re hoping this foray into the lower echelons of the market will be just as top-notch.