Vanilla French Glaze Nails Are Hailey Bieber’s Dreamiest Summer Manicure Yet

Just when it seemed impossible to improve upon the manicure that launched a thousand salon appointments, Hailey Bieber has done it again. The beauty mogul’s signature “Glazed Doughnut” nails have evolved into a softer, more understated iteration for summer 2026: the “Vanilla French Glaze.” Created by celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt—whose client list includes Sabrina Carpenter, Kylie Jenner, and Lisa—the look reimagines the timeless mani through the glossy, light-catching lens that made glazed nails a beauty obsession. Instead of crisp white tips and opaque pink polish, Vanilla French Glaze embraces creamy vanilla tones, whisper-thin French tips, and a reflective chrome finish.

This look leans into sheer, milky neutrals rather than the high-contrast look of a traditional French manicure; the goal is to enhance the natural nail while creating a soft, creamy effect. Like many of Bieber’s beauty signatures, the magic is in the finish. While the creamy nude base creates the illusion of naturally healthy nails, the reflective chrome overlay lends the manicure its unmistakable glow. The effect catches sunlight beautifully, creating a subtle shimmer that shifts as your hands move without looking glittery or over the top.

Recreating Bieber’s exact Vanilla French Glaze manicure is surprisingly simple, but keep in mind that it’s the layering which will create that truly luminous finish. Ganzorigt started with two coats of OPI GelColor Put It In Neutral—a sheer, milky nude that gives nails a clean, creamy base. She then sealed it with two coats of OPI GelColor in Super Gloss No-Wipe Top Coat to create an ultra-smooth surface before applying one coat of OPI GelColor in Tin Man Can Glaze, a pearlescent chrome effect that delivers the soft vanilla shimmer. One final swipe of top coat locks everything in, leaving nails with a glassy, reflective finish.

Part of the Vanilla French Glaze’s appeal is its versatility. Creamy, more neutral hues flatter virtually every skin tone, while the translucent finish makes nails appear healthier and stronger rather than heavily polished. The style works beautifully on short, natural nails and just as nice as longer almond or oval shapes. And the look pairs well dressed-up (say, for a wedding-guest look) or in a more casual context (running to the bodega).

With one manicure, Hailey Bieber has proven that subtle beauty often has the biggest impact. Consider Vanilla French Glaze the French manicure’s chicest update yet—and the nail trend poised to define the rest of summer.