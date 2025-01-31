The 6 Biggest Hair Trends of 2025, Predicted by Top Hairstylists

The new year marks the perfect time to hit refresh on your hairstyle. Whether you’re itching to go short with a textured pixie or prefer the classic look of face-framing layers, 2025 is predicted to be full of haircut trends that pass the vibe check. If you’re hoping to switch up your cut this year, we reached out to top hairstylists in the industry to learn what styles we can expect to see gracing our feeds over the next 11 months.

The Flipped-in Bob

Joey King @dimitrishair

For a sleek hairstyle that exudes high fashion but is surprisingly effortless, try the flipped-in bob. “This hairstyle works on most face shapes, but is especially flattering for heart-shaped faces,” says Dimitris Giannetos, celebrity hairstylist and colorist whose clientele includes Demi Moore, Lindsay Lohan, and Megan Fox. “The cut, which features a blunt shape and an asymmetric vibe, is typically chin-length with the ends swooped inward for a more polished finish.” To keep this cut fresh, Giannetos recommends regular trims every four to six weeks, along with a glossing formula for extra shine.

The Textured Pixie

We’re calling it: 2025 is the year of the textured pixie. This versatile cut involves short strands all over with lots of texture and movement, Giannetos says. “Day-to-day styling of this look is less time-consuming, however you will need more frequent haircuts (about every three weeks) to maintain it well.”

Rowan Blanchard Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

A bixie, or grown-out pixie, is equal parts chic and cool. “The look complements square, oval, and diamond-shaped faces, and has the added benefit of making your cheekbones pop,” says Dueñas. This cut requires regular trims to keep its shape, as any extra weight could bog it down. All hair textures can pull off this look—styling it with a bit of pomade is this cut’s winning ticket.

Face-framing Long Layers

Jennifer Lopez @chrisappleton1

According to celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas, long layers with face-framing pieces will be a major trend this year. Think of it as a nod to the long layers of the late ’90s, but with more emphasis on the face-framing. “This cut seems to have taken off due to the popularity of big, bouncy blowouts that have made a comeback, hence the explosion of blow-dry brushes and infrared round brushes,” Dueñas says. This is a relatively low-maintenance cut that’s suitable for all face shapes—just keep your strands looking healthy with a hydrating shampoo and conditioner.

The Blunt Lob

The blunt lob is both modern and timeless. “For square face shapes, cutting the lob slightly longer just past the chin helps soften angles while maintaining an edgy appeal,” notes Giannetos. Plus, it works beautifully on all hair types, including curly hair, which can embrace the cut with added dimension and volume, says Giannetos. With the focus of this style being on the ends, you’ll want to use a heat protectant when styling with hot tools to keep the tips looking fresh.

Jennifer Lawrence @jennychohair

Perfect for curlies looking to mix up their look, this cut involves very long, brushed-out curls or waves. “High shine and touchable softness are key to these waves,” Dueñas says. “One length works well, but depending on density, removing internal weight is your best friend—this will rid you of any triangle shape but keep the illusion your hair is all one length.” If the hair is too full for that, Dueñas recommends going for very long, round layers with only slight elevation at the ends to keep a soft look. “Maintenance is almost nonexistent—I recommend styling with whatever conditioner you use in the shower and your favorite hair oil.”