’70s Shags & ’90s Blowouts: 6 Nostalgic Hairstyles Making a Comeback

From the feathered look of the ’70s shag to the bouncy, brushed-out blowouts that ruled the ’90s, vintage hairstyles are taking over FYPs and salons alike. These throwback looks aren’t just back—they’re getting millions of views, modern updates, and (most impressively) the Gen Z stamp of approval. Below, we spoke to hairstylists to learn about how these legendary styles are being reimagined with a fresh twist. Get ready to screenshot, save, and maybe even raid your aunt’s stash of old hair rollers.

’70s Shag

According to Eric Vaughn, hairstylist and Amika stylist collective member, the ’70s shag is defined by choppy, feathered layers starting high at the crown, creating volume and movement throughout the hair, he says. This look is ideal for those with wavy hair, as the layers combined with the waves creates that effortlessly tousled, lived-in feel that’s synonymous with the look.

HoYeon Jung @jennychohair

To modernize the ’70s shag, Vaughn recommends giving a more blended feel to the layers. For wavy hair, start by scrunching the Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream into the hair and diffusing to add texture and definition, says Vaughn. If your hair is on the straighter side, add in a blowout spray to enhance body and create more volume. Finally, keep in mind that while a shag can add movement, too many layers on fine hair can do the opposite, so be careful not to overdo it.

Bardot Bump

“The Bardot bump is a classic style with a lot of volume at the crown and flatter pieces around the face,” explains Christina Marie, a master colorist and hairstylist based in Los Angeles. “I think volume at the crown will always be in style, but for a modernized look, less volume would be more on-trend.”

Sabrina Carpenter @sabrinacarpenter

To get the look, take even sections at the crown, spritz on a stronghold hairspray (like the Color Wow Texas Hold ’Em Big Hold Hairspray), and gently begin to backcomb. “A good tip for an even amount of volume is counting each time you’re backcombing so every section has the same amount of volume,” says Marie. You can also play up the style—pair the bump with a ponytail, waves, curls, or a fun headband.

Curtain Bangs

Curtain bangs first found fame in the ’60s and ’70s with icons like Brigitte Bardot rocking the look, but their resurgence today feels entirely fresh. “Curtain bangs of the past generally blended into the rest of the layers and almost always used a center part,” says Michael Dueñas, celebrity hairstylist and cofounder of AROVE. “The curtain bangs of today tend to be a bit heavier, have a disconnection from the rest of the cut, and play with the person’s natural part.”

Nicola Peltz Beckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Starting on damp hair, wrap the hair underneath a round brush (Dueñas prefers a metal round brush for straighter textures since it adds more curl; coarser textures should use a boar bristle, because it helps to smooth). “Once the bangs are 95 percent dry, roll them up tight to your scalp so that the round brush sits at the top of the head like a hot roller. Heat it up until the hair is dry, then once it’s cool, unroll and rake your fingers through it, combing down toward your face. The ends will naturally kick back out of the way, and your bangs will drape nicely over your forehead and cheekbones,” says Dueñas.

’90s Supermodel Blowout

Big, bouncy, and impeccably glossy, the ’90s supermodel blowout was the crown jewel of the decade and still remains popular today. “This style’s landmark features are the face-framing layers, brushed-out soft curls, and glossy, healthy shine,” says Vaughn. The ’90s blowout is a style that’ll always be on-trend, but if you’re looking to reimagine it for today, try pairing it with a modern, on-trend hair color.

Matilda Djerf @matildadjerf

To achieve the look, start by prepping the hair with a blowout cream (like Unite’s 7seconds Blowout Creme) to lock in moisture and extend the life of the blowout. Then, use high tension and a blowdryer to create maximum volume. Finish off with the Redken Naked Gloss Lightweight Shine Oil for mirror-like shine and frizz control.

Don’t fret if your hair leans fine—Vaughn says that if that’s the case, the right haircut is everything. “A blunt perimeter with long layers and a face frame is key,” he says. You can also play around with Velcro rollers—after blow-drying each section, wrap the hair around the roller while the hair is still warm, and let it cool in this position before releasing.

Flipped Lob

The flipped lob—which Dueñas describes as having slightly shorter layers on top and flipped out ends around the perimeter of the hair—has become popular again because of how low-maintenance it is. “It can grow to and past the shoulders and still keep the exact same shape,” says Dueñas. To create that clean shape of a lob, ask your stylist to keep the tension light and work with horizontal sections when cutting.

Ryan Destiny @hungvanngo

This look is all about keeping things smoothed and polished. For in-shower prep, work in a nourishing hair treatment like the Wella Ultimate Smooth Hair Mask to revive dull, damaged strands. Then, use a blowdryer to curl the ends up and out. To further create a soft bend, take a flat iron to the ends, twisting them away from your face in quick, outward flicks. Pair with a center part or tucked behind one ear.

French Bob

Unlike a classic bob, the French bob typically has volume at the sides, lands above the chin line in length, and more often than not incorporates a fringe, says Marie. To modernize the style, skip the ultra-precise lines and ask for soft, slightly textured ends instead. Adding slight layers or internal shaping can help add natural movement to the style. Also, Marie says you can go for a slightly longer variation of the cut that ends at the chin or slightly below.

Hailey Bieber @haileybieber

When it comes to styling, embrace air-dried waves or use a flat iron to bend small sections for a tousled finish. Finish off with a texture spray—Marie recommends the Kenra Design Spray 9—for enhanced definition.