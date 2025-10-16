6 It Girl Hair Trends for Fall That Won’t Miss

With the heat dialed down and layering season almost in full swing, hair is officially part of the outfit. Fall is prime time to step up your look. We’ve got more room to play thanks to cooler temps, fewer sweat-induced style meltdowns, and way more freedom to go big (literally). Whether you’re brunching in a bomber jacket or speed-walking to therapy in ballet flats, this is the moment to reintroduce some structure—and a little polish—into your hair game.

The mood? Polished ease and nonchalant glam with a seasonal edge. Sleek buns and theatrical spiky hairstyles, voluminous hair unburdened by summer humidity, plush waves that add dreamy softness to any outfit, and intricately braided styles that embody creativity and self-care.

Who better to weigh in than the hairstylists tuned into the season’s standout trends and the products behind them? These six It girl hairstyles bring both the vibe and the versatility for your most photogenic season yet.

The Casual-Glam Bob

This fall’s bob is sleek, soft, and just nostalgic enough—think Sofia Richie’s blown-out style or ’90s supermodels with a side part that does all the heavy lifting. “It’s low-key, low-maintenance, but still glamorous,” says Heba Maksad, founder of hair brand Vollie.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Maksad’s go-to? The Vollie Dream Defender Hair Oil for hydration and heat protection, plus Super Soft Hair Mask to keep things smooth. When you’re over hair-in-your-face energy, Maksad swears by a claw clip. Instant switch-up, zero decline in chic.

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Warner Bros Pictures

The Hybrid Sew-In With Boho Braids

For a protective style that’s perfect for fall, Evalyn Denis recommends the hybrid sew-in with boho braids left out at the crown. Known for her work with stars like Beyoncé, Doechii, and Willow Smith, Denis says the look strikes that perfect balance of undone ease and pulled-together polish—versatile enough for both off-duty days and dressed-up nights.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

If you’re seeking extra hold and hydration (on any hair texture and density), Denis recommends Pravana’s Leave-In Conditioning Spray and Style Factor’s Edge Booster.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

A Slick-Back Bun with Face-Framing Pieces

A tight, glossy bun with two front pieces, straight or wavy, channels Y2K whimsy, but with a grown-up, fashion-week twist, explains celebrity stylist Michael Dueñas, co-founder of haircare brand AROVE. Tuck the strands back for polish, or leave them loose or braided (feel free to have fun with it and add hair gems too). Either way, it’s sleek minimalism with a playful twist.

Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images

The real secret? Prep. Your shampoo and conditioner set the tone for everything, explains Dueñas. He swears by AERIOUS, AROVE’s water-activated powder shampoo and conditioner duo, for hydration without heaviness—and bonus points for being travel-friendly/TSA-friendly and carry-on approved. To lock it all in, Dueñas uses hOURS Haircare Full-Time Plumping Mousse to achieve a soft, touchable hold strong enough to maintain a style all day.

Sleek Ponytail, Middle Part

Low effort, high impact: that’s the power of a sleek, well-placed ponytail. “It’s so simple but instantly elevates your look,” says celeb stylist and SexyHair brand ambassador Danielle Priano, whose client roster includes Alix Earle, Lindsay Lohan, and Hailey Bieber. Do a middle part at mid height for a no-fuss way to quickly elevate your look.

Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

If you’ve got fine strands, go light with a mist or wax. For the range of coils and curls, Priano points to moisture-rich gels that slick the look back without sacrificing texture. Her kit essentials include SexyHair Big Spray & Play for flexible hold, and Weather Proof Spray to block fall frizz while adding sheen.

Boho Curly Braids

Natural curls, meet your fall upgrade. Tiny accent braids around the crown or hairline add texture without sacrificing volume—and they’re totally heat-free, says Deisy Alfaro, founder of Pixie Glam Studio and curly hair expert for Dippity-Do. It’s an easy way to take a wash-and-go to the next level, especially on day two (or three).

If you want to switch it up, Alfaro recommends trying playful twists, spiky buns, or bedazzled barrettes. The contrast of natural texture with structured, nostalgic shapes adds the perfect bit of pizazz.

Photo by Gerald Matzka Exclusives/Getty Images

To style, she uses Dippity-Do Girls With Curls Defining Cream to smooth edges, plus Curl Enhancing Mousse for a soft hold that maintains the natural bounce of your curls.

Layered Human Hair Microbraids

Layered microbraids that use human hair instead of synthetic makes for endless styling options, says hairstylist Je’Ne Hearn. “You can wear them short or long, curly or straight, or pull them up into a bun. Microbraids have always been a classic, and style icons like Zoë Kravitz, Doechii, and Brooke DeVard continue to make them feel fresh.”

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Hearn loves PureO Natural Neat Braid Conditioning Gel. “It’s free from perfumes and harsh chemicals, which makes it gentle on the scalp and perfect for sensitive skin,” says Hearn, who embraces a “less is more” approach, especially around the edges. “This gel keeps your style in place without buildup or irritation.”