Scene Stealers
Referencing memories close to home, hairstylist Evanie Frausto gives classic showgirl glamour a new twist.
Hair by Evanie Frausto for Redken at Streeters; makeup by Sam Visser at Forward Artists; manicure by Yoko Sakakura for OPI at A-Frame Agency. Models: Adut Akech at the Society Management; Natalie Muñoz at Margaux LA; Louise Buckley at BTWN Management; Taylor Larzo at One Management LA; Ciarda Hall at Nomad Management; Alex Vara at Ford Models; Richard Sather, Michael Wilson, and Colleen Heidemann at Next. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting. Set design by Brittany Porter.
Produced by DMB Represents; Producers: Carlota Ruiz De Velasco, Malcolm Duncan, Fabien Colas; Production Coordinator: Richard Knickerbocker; Photo Assistants: Andrew Goeser, Gustavo Soriano; Lab: Photo Impact Imaging; Fashion Assistants: Jacquelyn Veliz, Jacqueline Chen, Lauren Wathey; Production Assistant: Sophia Kraft; Hair Assistants: Marin Mullen, Desi Houghton, Sophia Flores, Lydia Oullette; Makeup Assistants: Kasha Lassien, Jennifer Nguyen; Manicure Assistant: Eriko Kan; Tailor: Irina Tshartaryan at Susie’s Custom Design INC.