This $40 Hair Serum Is the Secret to the Perfect Air-Dry

Summer marks the time of year when many, myself included, opt for air-drying their hair. During a heatwave, the idea of using a blow dryer or a flat iron causes me to preemptively break into a full-body sweat. I can feel my freshly done ’do frizzing up already.

Instead, I’ll step out of a freezing-cold shower, towel off my hair, rub some serum through the strands, and go. In hot weather, I prefer to wear wavy, tousled locks—a little beachy. In the past, it’s been a real gamble. After an air-dry, I might have chic, loose tendrils, or I could end up with the hairstyle equivalent of a motorcycle helmet.

This year, however, the game has changed thanks to one product—IGK’s Best Interest Deep Repair Air Dry Styler, a hair serum that smooths and prevents frizz while damp hair air-dries. The product keeps hair in place and prevents frizz, which are two major issues associated with air-drying. The haircare brand launched this product earlier in 2025. It’s like a very gentle, super-soft sherpa guiding your hair through the air-drying process.

What’s great about this product is that it works for all kinds of hair types: straight, wavy, curly, and coily alike. The IGK styler has a vegan formulation that prevents damage, split ends, and breakage while also holding your hairstyle in place and extending its lifespan. Bond-building ingredients repair and add shine (one of my favorite parts about Best Interest). As an added bonus, sunflower extract protects against free-radical damage, which leads to dullness and even color fade.

It’s an incredibly straightforward application process: separate still-wet hair into sections and work the styler into your ends. (I’ll even sneak some onto the top of my head to smooth any frizz near my scalp.) I’ve been stashing this product in small bottles so I can bring it with me on my travels through the rest of the summer. Besides a hairbrush and some sunshine, it’s the only thing I need.