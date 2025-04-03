9 Supplements, Tonics, and Oils to Boost Immune Health

I learned the hard way that inflammation and immune health go hand in hand. When the body is under stress from late nights, habitual tension, or even a viral invasion, the immune system becomes taxed, and inflammation flares up as the body’s last-ditch defense. “Inflammation is not necessarily a bad thing in the first day or two—it’s your body’s natural response to fight an infection, bacterial or viral,” Dr. Nayan Patel, PharmD and founder of Auro Wellness, explains. “Your body will send inflammation markers to the site to deal with the problem. But when it goes past one or two days, that’s when you need to implement something high-quality into your system, such as glutathione or vitamin C.”

Temperatures are still fairly brisk in April, and viruses are floating around long after winter’s end. The last thing you want is to fall victim to a lingering bug when your defenses are already low. While acupuncture is also in my wellness arsenal, I realized I needed to implement an easy, daily solution to stay ahead of the wellness game and not get sick. Aside from getting enough sleep, eating nutrient-dense foods, and using common sense (don’t go skiing in a bikini or dress like it’s summer when it’s snowing, for instance), there are a wealth of high-quality supplements that go way beyond a turmeric and ginger shot to support your immune system. We’ve put together a list of our favorites below.

Elysium Format Advanced Immune Support Supplement $60 See on Amazon If you can remember sunscreen, you can remember this. Format, one of the most advanced labs in the supplement world, developed a product packed with heavy hitters like selenium, zinc, and vitamin C. The capsules go beyond your average immunity booster by purging “zombie cells” that weaken your body and immune defense. The best way we can put it is to think of these pills as armor against life’s wear and tear, with a patented complex that keeps inflammation in check and tackles aging head-on. For top-tier immunity and antiaging support, this is the gold standard—just remember to take it daily (and the senolytic complex it comes with twice a month).

Shii AHCC Daily Immunity Dietary Supplement $39 See on Amazon Granola-loving wellness enthusiasts and scientifically minded skeptics alike will be excited about SHII. We’ve all heard about the immune-boosting benefits of mushrooms, but SHII takes it to the next level with its AHCC supplement. This bioactive compound, derived from the root-like hairs of the shiitake mushroom, helps regulate the immune system by stimulating white blood cell production. And it’s not some TikTok trend sweeping influencers—it’s the result of over 20 years of scientific research. The formulation has been used in over 1,000 OB-GYN, oncology, hepatology, and infectious disease clinics worldwide.

Auro Wellness Glutaryl Antioxidant Spray $125.95 See on Auro Wellness We can’t say enough about glutathione. This molecule is the most powerful antioxidant for the body because it fights free radicals, regenerating other antioxidants, detoxifying, and bolstering your worn-out immune function to keep you healthy, sharp, and beautiful (of course, it always goes back to vanity). But absorption is the key component here, and many pills and patches simply don’t deliver. (Even the glutathione patch is not really glutathione—it’s an ascorbic acid derivative.) That’s why one of our favorites methods of getting this super antioxidant is through chemist Nayan Patel’s glutaryl. This topical spray cleanses the liver and optimizes glutathione levels like no other product on the market. An added bonus: it greatly reduces hangovers, too.

Cosmic Doctor Double C Supplement $35.39 See on Cosmic Doctor Most people do not meet their daily vitamin C requirements, and since our bodies cannot naturally produce it, we must rely on food or supplements to fill the gap. As a result, we always keep Cosmic Doctor’s Double C handy—a meticulously crafted formula by renowned beauty and wellness expert Dr. Lamees Hamdan. Sourced from two highly absorbable forms of vitamin C, this clean blend delivers, with whole food nutrients. For those seeking a radiant complexion, vitamin C plays a pivotal role in collagen synthesis, helping to combat wrinkles while boosting immune function.

Armra Colostrum Immune Revival Powder $110 See on Armra We learned the hard way not to wait for flu season to see if our immune system can handle a challenge. So, for the past two weeks, Armra Colostrum has become our quiet ally. Formulated with immunoglobulins that neutralize pathogens, lactoferrin to limit bacterial growth, and cytokines for regulating immune responses, this product also goes beyond immune support. It’s also a gut health remedy—and we all know by now that a balanced gut is the foundation of good health.

Saint Supply Olive Oil Living Elixir $68 See on Saint Supply A daily shot of olive oil? Yes, you heard right. This isn’t just a beauty ritual, it’s a holistic boost for your immune system, cardiovascular health, brain function, and, of course, metabolic balance. For the last two months, I’ve started every day with a shot of Saint Supply. This high-phenolic, antioxidant-packed elixir sits at the top of the olive oil spectrum, brimming with powerful polyphenols like hydroxytyrosol and oleocanthal to fight oxidative stress and reduce inflammation. The monounsaturated fats also nurture gut health; in Greece and Italy, women use olive oil as a multipurpose solution for everything from glowing skin to strong immune systems (one heiress even swears by it as a moisturizer).

Amina Mundi Colds Cocktail $29 See on Amina Mundi Herbals Bypass the usual synthetic “cures” and go straight for Anima Mundi’s Cold & Flu Tonic—because, frankly, we’re not interested in simply numbing our symptoms. This little potion actually collaborates with your immune system, thanks to its powerhouse botanicals like elderberry, echinacea, and pau d’arco (nature’s own antidote to seasonal misery). It’s a reminder that we don’t need to rely on over-the-counter chaos when a clean and organic remedy can do the job—and, dare I say, do it smarter.

Alo Immunity Rescue Shot in Elderberry $30 See on Alo This immune shot delivers a potent dose of one of our favorite actives, elderberry, celebrated for its high concentration of flavonoids and anthocyanins, which not only combat oxidative stress but also fortify your body’s defenses against pathogens. More importantly, elderberry helps alleviate the severity and duration of colds and flu. This wellness-packed satchel also includes another plus: it is helpful in fighting infections. Conveniently packaged, it’s the sophisticated, on-the-go solution for maintaining vitality, particularly when navigating germ-filled airports.