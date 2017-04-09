A Celebration of Julia Roberts Most Iconic Red Carpet Beauty Moments

As one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses, Julia Roberts is known not only for her wild talent, but her naturally, stunning beauty. The Erin Brockovich star has always been a standout on the red carpet thanks to those voluminous curls, sparking hazel eyes, and that million dollar smile. Transforming her look throughout the years, the Pretty Woman actress has played with various lengths and colors, from dark brunette to auburn red and all shades of blonde.

And even though the the Golden Globe and Oscar-winning actress has never been afraid to change up her look, the beauty has elevated her signature style to classic, polished curls, a natural smoky eye, and a nude lip over the years. Here, we take a look back at the Julia Roberts most iconic beauty moments on the red carpet.

2023: Critics Choice Awards Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Roberts sported her signature loose waves and a bold, mauve lip to the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

2022: Cannes Film Festival Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Roberts went with a lengthy, voluminous version of her curl hairdo, with deep red nails and a nude lip, for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

2019: The Fashion Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The actress sported a lightened version of her usual curls, in a side part, to the 2019 Fashion Awards in London.

2016: Cannes Film Festival Getty Images Roberts stunned at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, as she wore her blonde locks in voluminous, tousled curls with a sheer light pink lip.

2015: SAG Awards Getty Images Wearing her auburn brown locks side-parted in loose curls with silver smoky eye and a nude lip, Roberts attended the 2015 SAG Awards.

2014: Emmy Awards Getty Images Back to platinum blonde, Roberts kept her hair in loose waves with a hazel brown smoky eye at the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards.

2010: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images Roberts glowed at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards with her blonde curls middle-parted, a light grey smoky eye, and a sheer pink lip.

2008: Met Gala Getty Images Wearing her rich brunette locks in a tousled up do with a light contour on the cheekbones, Roberts attended the 2008 Met Gala.

2004: Academy Awards Getty Images Roberts stunned with her platinum blonde locks in tousled curls with a frosted grey smoky eye and nude satin lip for the 2004 Academy Awards.

2001: Academy Awards Getty Images At the 2001 Academy Awards, Roberts celebrated her Oscar win for Erin Brockovich wearing her hair in an elegant, sleek up do with a light grey smoky eye.

2000: American Cinematheque Award Getty Images Keeping her shoulder length locks in natural waves with a hint of blush on the cheekbones and and satin mauve lip, Roberts attended the 2000 Annual American Cinematheque Award Salute to Bruce Willis.

1998: BAFTA Awards Getty Images Back to dark brunette, Roberts radiated with luminous skin and a sheer mauve lip at the 1998 BAFTA Awards.

1998: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images At the 1998 Golden Globe Awards, Roberts opted for a sleek half up do and a silver frosted eye with a glossy berry lip.

1997: Red Corner Premiere Getty Images At the Red Corner New York City film premiere in 1997, Roberts showcased her blonde locks in soft curls with full bangs and a nude lip.

1995: Industria Superstudio Getty Images Wearing her auburn brown locks shoulder length with side swept bangs and a mauve lip, Roberts posed at the Industria Superstudio in 1995.

1991: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images Celebrating her Golden Globe win for her role in Pretty Woman, Roberts sported her newly chopped bob in tousled curls with a natural lip at the 1991 Golden Globe Awards.

1989: Steel Magnolias Premiere Getty Images With wild, voluminous curls and a nude pink lip, Roberts arrived at the Steel Magnolias New York City Benefit Premiere in 1989.