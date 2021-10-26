Removing my makeup at the end of the night isn’t something I look forward to—but not for the usual reasons. Sure, like most people, there’s nothing more I long to do than snuggle under the covers after a day’s end—and having to take on an entire skincare routine before bed impedes that end. But for me, the makeup removal process is more closely associated with the lingering fear of stripping away my skin’s precious natural oils. Finding cleansers that are tailor-made for dry skin can be a daunting task, which is why, when I discovered the JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm through a barrage of viral TikTok videos touting its skin-hydrating qualities, I was intrigued and gave it a test drive for myself. And now, I’m hooked.

The oil-based cleansing balm is solid at first, but when warmed between the palms of my hands, this product creates a silky oil that instantly dissolves my full-coverage foundation, layers of powdered products, and stubborn sunscreen. My face is so dry that even other cleansing balm formulas that claim to be hydrating end up stripping my skin—this one, on the other hand, leaves behind a layer of hydration (not to be confused with an oily film) that doesn’t even require use of an additional moisturizer. And, unlike other makeup removing balms that require excess amounts of rubbing and tugging, this one melts off every trace of makeup—waterproof mascara included—with little to no effort.

As its name suggests, the cleansing balm is only made up of 10 ingredients, the star being Japanese barley, which is known to help diminish dark spots, brighten the skin’s complexion, and heavily moisturize even the driest of skin types (read: me). Thanks to California tangerines, the balm features the most delicate, non-overpowering citrus scent that energizes the senses—unlike other skincare products infused with citrus that assault you with an offensive waft upon opening the jar. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm also contains antioxidant-rich vitamin E, which protects the skin from signs of aging.

The balm comes with a mini spatula (kudos for preventing cross-contamination) and leaves my dry skin feeling balanced immediately after use, through to the morning. It’s earned top-shelf status in my beauty repertoire, and keeps my moisture-less skin in check during the coldest, driest seasons.