Tonight is only Kaia Gerber’s second Met Gala, but she’s quickly proving herself as master of channeling exquisite vibes from the past. While last year, she was the picture of ’70s glamour—in a gown inspired by one worn by Bianca Jagger—this year, she’s an Art Deco deity in golden Alexander McQueen. But the 20-year-old model’s hair has proven the biggest headline.

The 20-year-old model usually wears her hair at a medium length, but added considerable volume (we’re betting it isn’t a risky assumption that extensions were involved here) and wore it curly.

Gerber is known for understated accessories, and instead of overdoing it with jewelry, she let her elaborate hair take center stage.

Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

While Gerber walked most of the carpet alone, she later joined up with her boyfriend Austin Butler. Butler was otherwise on promotional duties for his upcoming film Elvis. He had walked the carpet with his costars, Priscilla Presley and Kacey Musgraves, who is contributing to the soundtrack.