20 of Kate Middleton’s Best Hair Moments Over The Years

Wondering how to get Kate Middleton‘s hair? You’re not alone. Middleton’s hairstyles have drawn attention since long before she married Prince William and became the Princess of Wales. Even as a college student and royal girlfriend, Middleton wore her long, polished brunette locks in bouncy curls. Now, as a member of the royal family, the world pays even more attention to her hair. Here, take a closer look at all of the sleek updos, tousled high ponytails, and bouncy waves Middleton has presented throughout the years.

1 Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images A back-of-the-head shot was really necessary to see the details of the bun Middleton wore during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards during the St David’s Day Parade in 2023.

2 Samir Hussein/WireImage Middleton showed off a head full of curls at The National Maritime Museum in Falmout, England in February 2023.

3 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Princess of Wales embraced a straighter style with flipped out edges for a visit to the Royal College of Midwives in 2022.

4 At the Charities Forum Event in London, Middleton unveils an even shorter version of her tousled lob paired with natural hint of blush on the cheekbones.

5 The Duchess of Cambridge debuted her newly chopped locks in her signature curls as she attends the first round on the opening day of Wimbledon 2017.

6 Attending the Chelsea Flower Show press day in London in 2016, Middleton kept her hair in a tousled half up do.

7 Wearing her hair in her signature blown out curls with a playful, braided headband, Middleton visits the Haida Heritage Centre in Canada in 2016.

8 Attending a Christmas Day church service in King’s Lynn, England, in 2015, Middleton wore her hair in a low bun with a soft smoky eye.

9 Wearing her hair in a tousled high pony, Middleton attended the WW1 commemorative and Flying Day at Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre in New Zealand in 2014.

10 Visiting the Christchurch City Council Buildings in New Zealand in 2014, Middleton wore her hair in a effortlessly tousled half do with a hint of blush on the cheeks.

11 Attending the naming ceremony for the new Princess Cruises ship ‘Royal Princess’ in 2013, Middleton paired her tousled half up do with a chic black hat.

12 Looking stunning at the official launch party for Team GB and Paralympics GB for the London 2012 Games, Kate Middleton’s hairstyle pairs beautifully with her dark smoky eye.

13 Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge wore her hair in natural waves while visiting the Tuvanipupu Island on their Diamond Jubilee tour in 2012.

14 Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images Arriving at the St. Andrew’s School in Berkshire, England, in 2012, Middleton wore her brunette curls with side swept bangs and a nude lip.

15 Photo by Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant on her wedding day in 2011 wearing her hair in an elegant half up do with a hint of blush on the cheekbones.

16 Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Celebrating her royal engagement to Prince William in 2010, Middleton wore her shiny, polished locks in soft curls with luminous skin.

17 Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Wearing her brunette curls side-parted with a soft smoky eye, Middleton looked all done up at the wedding of Lady Rose Windsor and George Gilman in 2008.

18 Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images At the Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire in 2007, Middleton kept her look simple, wearing her tousled waves under a black beret.

19 Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Attending the wedding of Laura Parker-Bowles and Harry Lope in 2006, Kate Middleton wore her brown hair in soft curls with a natural lip color.

