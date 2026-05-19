Putting Kylie Jenner’s Hydration Drink to a 30-Day Test

Kylie Jenner is what happens when reality TV fame, Instagram influence, and lip liner combine to form a billion-dollar empire. The 28-year-old has gone from teen sibling on Keeping Up With the Kardashians to beauty mogul, launching Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and convincing millions that their ideal lives were just one matte-lip kit away. Today, the entire Kardashian-Jenner family has turned being famous into a full-scale corporate strategy—complete with skincare lines (Kylie Skin), shapewear (Kim Kardashian’s Skims), tequila (Kendall Jenner’s 818), vitamins (Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme), protein popcorn (Khloé’s Khloud), fragrances, apps, and even more launches to make your head spin.

When every Kardashian-Jenner family dinner doubles as a branding meeting, customers are bound to get a little skeptical. The Kardashian-Jenner business model has become so polished that some consumers side-eye each serum, cream, or wellness gummy the clan releases. Critics often wonder whether the products are actually groundbreaking. And while plenty of fans genuinely love the stuff, there’s still a running joke online that the family could sell “luxury bottled oxygen” and it would sell out in six minutes.

When Kylie Jenner’s newest product from Sprinter, K2O by Sprinter, landed in my pantry, my first reaction wasn’t excitement—it was doubt. Before I bought into the promise of collagen water with a celebrity stamp on it, I had questions.

Courtesy of k2o by Sprinter

So I approached this whole thing with the level of investigation usually reserved for a low-stakes conspiracy theory: I scrutinized the R&D, went down a rabbit hole researching the collagen ingredient Verisol, and committed fully to the plan of consuming one packet of K2O Advanced Skin Hydration mix a day, for one month. I wanted to find out whether Kylie Jenner’s latest wellness venture was substance, style, or a very well-marketed mix of both.

Advanced Skin Hydration is essentially a beauty drink with a science-backed formula: It contains electrolytes, hyaluronic acid, and Verisol, or bioactive collagen peptides. The goal is to provide smoother, glowier skin from the inside out, not just a temporary “good lighting” effect. Multiple clinical studies have linked Verisol to improvements in skin elasticity and hydration; softening fine lines; and even making hair and nails stronger. I was surprised that this product works at a relatively low dose; many other collagen products on the market require much more to achieve similar results.

My first week testing out the mix was very much a trial-and-error situation. Thanks to marathon training, I already know most electrolyte packets claim they should be mixed with around 16 ounces of water—which, in my opinion, usually results in something that tastes aggressively sweet and vaguely medical. I added more water, because I prefer hydration that doesn’t feel like liquid candy. The first flavor I tried was Strawberry Lychee, inspired by Kylie Jenner’s love of lychee martinis. The flavor balance was well-done. The lychee is softened enough that it doesn’t punch you in the face with floral sweetness, while the strawberry rounds everything out in a way that feels light instead of syrupy.

The powder doesn’t position itself as a hardcore sports hydration packet, and that’s a good thing. Most electrolyte mixes are loaded with sodium because they’re designed for people running 10 miles, surviving a boot camp, or training for an ultra before sunrise. (Useful? Absolutely. Necessary for an average Tuesday sitting at my desk? Probably not.) K2O has only 260 milligrams of sodium per serving, which is lower than a lot of traditional electrolyte drinks. Next up was Watermelon Lime—the citrus keeps the watermelon from becoming overly candy-like, but it wasn’t the one I kept reaching for first. That was Peach, the plot twist of the entire experience. I have never liked peach-flavored things, but this Peach was light, clean, and not overwhelmingly artificial.

Over my four-week trial, my skin looked more peppy, my nails were definitely stronger, and amid a stressful workweek, my hair didn’t get wiry or frizz out like it tends to do when I get busy. I didn’t experience a dramatic overnight miracle-level transformation but rather a gradual shift in how I looked and felt overall. I genuinely saw a difference in my general sense of well-being. That’s notable, because I usually reserve that kind of statement for a night of 10 hours’ sleep, followed by a strong matcha in the a.m.

An unexpected bonus: Taking K2O actually made me want to drink water. I would absolutely stock K2O in my very disorganized un-Kardashian-Jenner-like pantry. And to that I say: Go, Kylie, go!